National

MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET For Brother, Both Detained

According to police, first-year MBBS student Bhagirath Ram Vishnoi at a government college appeared for NEET in place of his younger brother Gopala Ram on Sunday.

Advertisement

Image for representation
info_icon

Rajasthan Police have arrested an MBBS student and his younger brother, a NEET aspirant, for allegedly appearing for the medical entrance exam in place of his sibling, officials said on Monday.

According to police, first-year MBBS student Bhagirath Ram Vishnoi at a government college appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) in place of his younger brother Gopala Ram in Barmer on Sunday.

NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, - PTI
NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in

BY Outlook Web Desk

The matter came to light when Anita Chaudhary, principal of Barmer’s Antri Devi Government Girls Higher Secondary School, informed police that in place of candidate Gopala Ram, another person was taking the exam as a proxy, Superintendent of Police (Barmer) Narendra Singh Meena said on Sunday. 

Advertisement

The brothers were arrested from the examination centre the same day, he said, adding that Vishnoi is a first-year MBBS student at SN Medical College in Jodhpur. 

The medical student told police that in order to take the exam in place of his younger brother, he edited his Aadhaar Card and put his own photo and went to take the exam.

The police are interrogating the brothers, the SP said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  2. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai
  4. MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET For Brother, Both Detained
  5. BJP Urges Kerala CM To Refrain From Using Public Funds For Private Foreign Visits
Entertainment News
  1. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  2. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  3. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
  4. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
  5. Comedian Bharti Singh Resumes Work After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Says She Is Excited To See Her Son
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  2. IPL 2024: Aaron Finch Hails Ravindra Jadeja's Class Act, Cites Versatility As Key Attribute
  3. NBA: Dallas Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd To Multi-Year Contract Extension
  4. WSL: Day Of Drama Sets Up Thrilling Finale As Chelsea Hit Back In Title Race
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Jeffrey McConney Begins Testimony
  2. Germany Recalls Its Ambassador In Russia For A Week In Protest Over A Hacker Attack
  3. Columbia University Cancels Graduation Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
  4. Pulitzer Prize 2024 Announcement Today: War Coverage, AI Use, And Digital Expansion In Focus
  5. Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Set To Fly Into Space For A Third Time On Tuesday
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain