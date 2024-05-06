Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma

It's confirmed! Actress Akansha Ranjan has finally made it official that she is dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' director Sharan Sharma. The 'Monica... O My Darling' actress, in a new interview, confirmed being in a relationship with Sharan.
Akansha told Etimes, “Yes, I am in a relationship with Sharan'' and added, “While I have not hidden the fact that I am dating him, I don’t like to discuss my personal life too much.”
For the unversed, Akansha and Sharan's dating rumours started last year. Though they didn't confirm their relationship back then, their social media posts for each other said it all.
Earlier, a source told HT, "They are dating for sure. She gushes every time you talk about Sharan or even mention his name. I don’t think they are even trying to hide their relationship. In fact, they are quite open about it, at least in their social circle."
Akansha's sister Anushka is married to actor Aditya Seal. Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Akansha said she gets inspired by Anushka. "I believe that true love does exist. I get inspired in the sense that I want a person who treats me the way Adi treats didi [Anushka]. I want to be how didi is with Adi in a relationship. We are both spoiled by our parents in a good way. But she has evolved so much as a person and partner for him. She has become more responsible and selfless," said the 'Guilty' actress.
Sharan made his directorial debut with 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which starred Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The shoot of his upcoming flick, 'Mr & Mrs Mahi', featuring Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, has been wrapped.
The promotions have kickstarted. Recently, Janhvi shared pictures of herself watching an IPL match with Sharan. She captioned the post, "Mahi's day out."
The film is all set to release on May 31, 2024.