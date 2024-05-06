Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma

Akansha's sister Anushka is married to actor Aditya Seal. Earlier, in an interview with India Today, Akansha said she gets inspired by Anushka. "I believe that true love does exist. I get inspired in the sense that I want a person who treats me the way Adi treats didi [Anushka]. I want to be how didi is with Adi in a relationship. We are both spoiled by our parents in a good way. But she has evolved so much as a person and partner for him. She has become more responsible and selfless," said the 'Guilty' actress.