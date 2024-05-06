National

BJP Urges Kerala CM To Refrain From Using Public Funds For Private Foreign Visits

The BJP's statement came amidst media reports that Vijayan, along with his close family members, departed for a foreign tour from the international airport in Kochi in the early hours of Monday.

Advertisement

Representational Image |File Photo
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family would visit some eastern and middle-eastern countries during his over two-week-long tour. Representational Image |File Photo
info_icon

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's reported journey to various foreign destinations has come under scrutiny from the BJP, with the saffron party urging him on Monday not to spend public funds on private visits.

The BJP's statement came amidst media reports that Vijayan, along with his close family members, departed for a foreign tour from the international airport in Kochi in the early hours of Monday.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi | - File Photo
181 VCs, Academics Accuse Rahul Gandhi Of Spreading Falsehood On Varsity Appointments In Open Letter

BY PTI

Neither the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) nor his party, CPI(M), have responded to the reports regarding Vijayan's foreign tour, despite repeated inquiries.

Advertisement

It was reported that the chief minister and his family would visit some eastern and middle-eastern countries during his over two-week-long tour.

BJP state chief K Surendran stated that if it is a private trip, Vijayan should use his own funds.

"The public treasury should only be utilised when administrators travel abroad for the state's requirements," he said in a statement.

He further noted that it was a common practice for the Kerala CM to travel abroad with his family members.

The BJP state chief also asked CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan if he had any details regarding Vijayan's latest foreign trip.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  2. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
  3. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai
  4. MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET For Brother, Both Detained
  5. BJP Urges Kerala CM To Refrain From Using Public Funds For Private Foreign Visits
Entertainment News
  1. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  2. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  3. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
  4. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
  5. Comedian Bharti Singh Resumes Work After Getting Discharged From Hospital, Says She Is Excited To See Her Son
Sports News
  1. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  2. IPL 2024: Aaron Finch Hails Ravindra Jadeja's Class Act, Cites Versatility As Key Attribute
  3. NBA: Dallas Mavericks Sign Jason Kidd To Multi-Year Contract Extension
  4. WSL: Day Of Drama Sets Up Thrilling Finale As Chelsea Hit Back In Title Race
  5. Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
World News
  1. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Jeffrey McConney Begins Testimony
  2. Germany Recalls Its Ambassador In Russia For A Week In Protest Over A Hacker Attack
  3. Columbia University Cancels Graduation Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
  4. Pulitzer Prize 2024 Announcement Today: War Coverage, AI Use, And Digital Expansion In Focus
  5. Indian-origin Astronaut Sunita Williams Set To Fly Into Space For A Third Time On Tuesday
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain