Columbia University Cancels Graduation Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests

Columbia University has cancelled its university-wide graduation ceremony amid ongoing pro-Palestinian protests on campus.

Columbia University has decided to cancel its university-wide graduation ceremony, opting instead for smaller, school-based events. The move comes amidst escalating tensions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The same has caused weeks of intense pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus

Scheduled for May 15, the graduation ceremony was scrapped due to what the university described as the "incredibly difficult" atmosphere created by the ongoing protests. Reuters reported that Columbia University released a statement outlining the shift in commencement plans, emphasizing a focus on individual recognition at Class Days and school-level ceremonies.

The university administration consulted with student leaders to determine the best course of action in light of the protests. Most of the ceremonies, originally slated for the Morningside Heights campus where much of the demonstrations occurred, will now be relocated to the university's main athletic complex.

The pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, which have persisted for several days, have spurred similar demonstrations at numerous other universities across the United States. Participants in these protests are advocating for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to US military support for Israel, and university divestment from companies profiting from Israeli actions.

Previously, the New York Police Department intervened, arresting several individuals, including students, alumni, and Columbia employees, on charges of burglary and trespassing.

These arrests marked the dismantling of protest encampments that had drawn widespread attention.

