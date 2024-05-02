United States

Which US Campuses Report Arrests Amidst Pro-Palestinian Protests?

Protests and encampments have erupted on campuses across the United States, leading to a significant number of arrests as authorities attempt to maintain order. Below is an overview of prominent campuses where arrests have taken place.

Police in riot gear massed on the UCLA campus and ordered a large group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators inside a fortified encampment to leave the area or face arrest late Wednesday. Photo: AP
Amidst a weeks-long protest movement over the Israel-Gaza conflict, tensions escalated across US campuses on Wednesday as hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators faced arrests. The clash between student protesters and university authorities intensified as demonstrators established encampments on approximately 30 campuses nationwide. Their demands include urging academic institutions to cease business dealings with Israel or affiliated companies linked to the Israeli military's actions in Gaza.

The precise count of arrests remains indistinct but is estimated to have surpassed 1,300 since the inception of the recent wave of protests two weeks ago. Additional arrests occurred on Wednesday evening, further fueling the ongoing confrontation.

Here is the list of universities where arrests have been reported.

Columbia University, New York City

The New York City Police Department arrested 108 demonstrators during the clearance of an encampment at the Manhattan campus on April 18.

Subsequently, on Tuesday, riot-gear-clad officers arrested 109 protesters, dismantling a building that had been occupied for nearly a day, as reported by the New York Times.

Yale University, New Haven, Conn.

On April 22, law enforcement officers arrested 48 individuals, including 44 Yale students, for their refusal to vacate an encampment on campus.

New York University, Manhattan

Late on April 22, officers made numerous arrests after students occupied a plaza on campus.

University of Minnesota, Minneapolis

Nine individuals were taken into custody after erecting an encampment on April 23. However, those affiliated with the university were permitted to return to campus, with civil trespass warnings set aside.

University of South Carolina, Columbia

A police report indicated the arrest of two students following a protest on April 23.

University of Southern California, Los Angeles

Law enforcement officers arrested 93 people during a demonstration on April 24.

University of Texas at Austin

A total of 57 protesters were apprehended on April 24. Charges against many were dropped due to legal deficiencies in their arrests. However, on April 29, 79 individuals were arrested and held on misdemeanour charges, predominantly for trespassing.

University of Texas at Dallas

At least 17 people were arrested and charged with trespassing on May 1 after setting up tents at a protest encampment on campus.

Photo: Jay Janner
Emerson College, Boston

A significant number of arrests—118 in total—were made during the clearance of an encampment on April 24.

Ohio State University, Columbus

University officials reported 36 arrests, including 16 students, on April 25. Additionally, two students were arrested earlier in the week during an on-campus demonstration.

Emory University, Atlanta

At least 28 individuals were arrested on April 25, with 20 having ties to the university.

Indiana University Bloomington

University police removed 33 individuals from an encampment on April 25, followed by 23 more arrests on April 27.

Indiana University Bloomington
Princeton University, New Jersey

Two graduate students were arrested for pitching tents on April 25. Subsequently, on April 29, 13 people were arrested after a group of protesters briefly occupied Clio Hall.

University of Connecticut, Storrs

On April 25, campus police removed protesters, resulting in 25 arrests for criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt

After occupying two buildings, protesters faced arrests, with a total of 60 individuals apprehended, including 13 students and one faculty member.

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt
Auraria Campus, Denver

Approximately 40 individuals were arrested on April 26 at a campus housing facility for multiple universities.

University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign

Social media posts depicted police detaining individuals and dismantling encampments on April 26.

Arizona State University, Tempe

On April 27, 69 people were arrested after protesters established an encampment, with an additional three arrests occurring the previous day.

Northeastern University, Boston

Ninety-eight individuals, including 29 students and six faculty/staff members, were arrested on April 27.

Northeastern University, Boston
Washington University, St. Louis

One hundred arrests were made on April 27, resulting in a campus lockdown, with notable figures like presidential candidate Jill Stein among those arrested.

University of Mary Washington, Fredericksburg, Va.

Twelve individuals, including nine students, were arrested on April 27.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests - | Photo: AP/Mary Altaffer, Pool
Police Intensify Presence On US Campuses After Violent Clashes | See Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

Virginia Tech

Eighty-two protesters, including 53 students, were arrested on April 29 and charged with trespassing.

Virginia Commonwealth University, Richmond

Thirteen individuals, including six students, were arrested on April 29 after a protest was disbanded with riot gear and pepper spray.

Tulane University, New Orleans

Six individuals were arrested on April 29, and suspensions were issued to at least seven students for participating in unlawful demonstrations.

University of Florida, Gainesville

Nine protesters, including six students, were arrested on April 29 for refusing to disperse.

University of Utah

Nineteen protesters were arrested on April 29, with police dismantling about a dozen tents.

Police in front of University of Utah
University of Georgia, Athens

Sixteen protesters were arrested on April 29 for trespassing, with nine being students.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Thirty-six protesters, including ten current students, were detained by university police.

University of South Florida

Thirteen individuals were arrested on April 29, including one student found carrying a concealed firearm.

University of New Mexico

Sixteen protesters, including five students, were arrested on April 29 for vandalizing and refusing to vacate a student union building.

Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland

Around 20 protesters were detained and released on April 26.

Florida State University, Tallahassee

Five protesters, including two current students, were arrested on April 27 for non-compliance with lawful orders.

City College of New York, Manhattan

A total of 173 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested on April 27.

North Carolina State University, Raleigh

One protester was arrested on April 27 during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus.

University of Arizona, Tucson

Four protesters were arrested late on April 27 into early April 28 after law enforcement dispersed an encampment.

University of Wisconsin, Madison

Thirty-four people were arrested on April 28 after university police dispersed an encampment.

Fordham University, New York City

The New York Police Department made arrests on April 28 after protesters set up an encampment in an academic building.

University At Buffalo 

Around16 people were arrested Wednesday night after a pro-Palestinian protest at the university's North Campus.

Dartmouth College

Annelise Orleck, a history professor at Dartmouth College, revealed that she was one of the 90 demonstrators detained on Dartmouth Green.

Dartmouth College
Recounting her experience in a telephone interview on Thursday, Orleck detailed how law enforcement officers forcibly pushed her to the ground, applied pressure to her back, and restrained her hands with zip ties.

University of California, Los Angeles

Early on Thursday morning, police officers wearing special gear moved swiftly to disperse a pro-Palestinian gathering at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), detaining many protesters.

University of California, Los Angeles
This action is part of a broader effort by authorities across the United States to break up the ongoing protests that have affected campuses nationwide.

