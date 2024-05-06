Bharti Singh recently left her fans concerned when she revealed that she was admitted to a hospital. The actor and comedian complained of pain in her abdomen which had turned serious. Just a day after she was admitted for these issues, she recently revealed that she is back home and has joined work. She shared a video for her fans and talked about how excited she was to see her son, Gola.
Taking to her vlog, Bharti Singh revealed that she had been discharged from the hospital after the doctors made her go through some tests for her gall bladder pain. She talked about how excited she was to see her son and thanked her fans for praying for her health. She also talked about her diagnosis. She said, “I am very happy that I am finally going back home. I will finally see my son Gola and meet my family. However, the surgery is still left. There was an infection in the walls of the gallbladder because of the stone, it is finally better and that is how I am getting discharged.”
Advertisement
Singh mentioned that while she has been discharged from the hospital, she will have to undergo surgery. Earlier, she had posted a vlog from the hospital where she talked about how Gola was missing her at home. She said, “No mother, who has a young child, should stay away from them or be in the hospital. Haarsh informed me that he is playing and if he asks where Mom is, they say I am off to shoot! It is just a matter of a few days.”
On the work front, she is seen as a host on ‘Dance Deewane 4’ and ‘Laughter Chefs.’ She married Haarsh Limbachiyaa in 2017. In April 2022, the couple welcomed their first child.