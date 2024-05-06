Taking to her vlog, Bharti Singh revealed that she had been discharged from the hospital after the doctors made her go through some tests for her gall bladder pain. She talked about how excited she was to see her son and thanked her fans for praying for her health. She also talked about her diagnosis. She said, “I am very happy that I am finally going back home. I will finally see my son Gola and meet my family. However, the surgery is still left. There was an infection in the walls of the gallbladder because of the stone, it is finally better and that is how I am getting discharged.”