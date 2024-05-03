Bharti Singh, comedian and TV host, recently shared that she’s been admitted to the hospital. In her new vlog, the actress informed her fans that she was taken to the hospital post experiencing pain in her abdomen. She mentioned how she first did not pay attention after assuming it was a gastric problem, she eventually decided to head to the hospital after the pain did not go away. Bharti Singh then got her tests done, and found out that there are stones in her gallbladder. Hence, the doctors are now working on the required treatment for the same and she would undergo a gallbladder surgery.