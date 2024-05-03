Bharti Singh, comedian and TV host, recently shared that she’s been admitted to the hospital. In her new vlog, the actress informed her fans that she was taken to the hospital post experiencing pain in her abdomen. She mentioned how she first did not pay attention after assuming it was a gastric problem, she eventually decided to head to the hospital after the pain did not go away. Bharti Singh then got her tests done, and found out that there are stones in her gallbladder. Hence, the doctors are now working on the required treatment for the same and she would undergo a gallbladder surgery.
Despite being strong during the day, Bharti got emotional during the night and wondered how it all happened. In the vlog, she also mentioned how she missed her son, Gola, and broke down. She revealed how her son was looking for her all over the house, and she is worried for him. Hoping that this would end soon, Bharti said that she is looking forward to reuniting with her son. The video also featured her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who looked worried. Check out the vlog here:
The news of Bharti’s hospitalisation comes just a few days after both Haarsh and Bharti complained about toxic work culture in the TV industry. On their podcast, Haarsh shared that actors would work on minimum hours of sleep and stayed on sets for more than 15 hours in a day. “I’ve seen directors and creatives suffer heart attacks and health issues due to sleep deprivation. People would drink tea, smoke, eat only set food, and suffer from acidity, but wouldn’t be able to control it," he said.
To which, Bharti had added, “I’ve even seen girls working with drips on daily soaps. They were not allowed to go home as the shot was not telecast by then."
We wish Bharti Singh a speedy recovery!