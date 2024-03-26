Popular comedian Kapil Sharma is back with his new show, ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ The show will see the popular comedian reuniting with this original ‘Comedy Nights With Kapil’ team. From the looks of the trailer, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur, and Archana Puran Singh are set to grace the show. However, the trailer did not show a glimpse of Bharti Singh. In a recent interview, she cleared the air and confirmed that she will not be a part of this show.
In a conversation with ETimes, comedian Bharti Singh confirmed that she will not be a part of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show.’ She revealed that she had some prior projects and commitments that she had signed up for. She also said that while she is not a part of the show now, she would work out something if she received a call from the team of the show.
Singh said, “For now I don’t have any plans on joining Kapil bhai. But if something happens then I will surely join in. Currently, I am busy with my projects, podcasts, shooting ‘Dance Deewane’ and all but if I get a call then I will surely go. For now, I have quite a few things in my kitty and less time to devote to something new.”
‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ is set to stream on Netflix from March 30 onwards. According to the trailer, guests such as Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh and Rohit Sharma and others are set to grace the comedy show with their appearance.