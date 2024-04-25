United States

Pro-Palestinian Protests Shake University Of Texas: Arrests And Growing Solidarity| In Pics

Tensions flared at the University of Texas in Austin as pro-Palestinian protests erupted, resulting in arrests and a growing wave of solidarity across university campuses in the wake of Israel's war on Gaza.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP

A demonstrator is restrained by police at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Austin American-Statesman via AP

A woman is arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

University of Texas police officers arrest a man at a pro-Palestinian protest on campus in Austin, Texas.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: AP/Stefan Jeremiah

A row of Palestinian flags are seen on the fence at the pro-Palestinians demonstration encampment at Columbia University in New York.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

A woman is arrested at a pro-Palestinan protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Demonstrators chant at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Texas state troopers in riot gear try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

Texas state troopers in riot gear try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

Photo: Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP

State troopers try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week's arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University.

Israel Palestinians Campus Protests Photo: Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP

A demonstrator is arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.

