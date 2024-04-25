Pro-Palestinian Protests Shake University Of Texas: Arrests And Growing Solidarity| In Pics

A demonstrator is restrained by police at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.
A woman is arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin.
Advertisement
University of Texas police officers arrest a man at a pro-Palestinian protest on campus in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
A row of Palestinian flags are seen on the fence at the pro-Palestinians demonstration encampment at Columbia University in New York.
A woman is arrested at a pro-Palestinan protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
Demonstrators chant at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
Texas state troopers in riot gear try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.
Advertisement
Texas state troopers in riot gear try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.
State troopers try to break up a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas. Student protests over the Israel-Hamas war have popped up on an increasing number of college campuses following last week's arrest of more than 100 demonstrators at Columbia University.
A demonstrator is arrested at a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Texas in Austin, Texas.