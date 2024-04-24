The Indian Achievers Forum has honoured Mr. Anjanava Biswas with the International Achievers Award for his remarkable contributions and achievements in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Anjanava is a Senior AI Specialist Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a renowned AI and ML expert with more than 17 years of experience in the industry. He has published numerous applied AI research articles with practical AI and ML applications for a host of different use cases. His primary area of expertise in AI comprises computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI. Anjanava is a prominent public speaker in the industry; frequently presenting at influential events such as AWS re: Invent, Amazon Global Summits, the Gen AI Conference, and the Ai4 conference, which are often attended by hundreds of professionals worldwide.