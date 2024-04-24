The Indian Achievers Forum has honoured Mr. Anjanava Biswas with the International Achievers Award for his remarkable contributions and achievements in the field of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Anjanava is a Senior AI Specialist Solutions Architect at Amazon Web Services (AWS) and a renowned AI and ML expert with more than 17 years of experience in the industry. He has published numerous applied AI research articles with practical AI and ML applications for a host of different use cases. His primary area of expertise in AI comprises computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and generative AI. Anjanava is a prominent public speaker in the industry; frequently presenting at influential events such as AWS re: Invent, Amazon Global Summits, the Gen AI Conference, and the Ai4 conference, which are often attended by hundreds of professionals worldwide.
Anjanava earned his Bachelor’s degree in Technology in Computer Science & IT from the Sikkim Manipal Institute of Technology (SMIT) with a gold medal of distinction at the university level. His career trajectory led him to IBM Inc. and Oracle Corp, two of the largest software giants. Post that he joined Petco Health & Wellness Company (NASDAQ:WOOF) as a Senior Domain Architect, where he delivered several innovative computer vision-based solutions for multi-million dollar transformation projects with widespread impacts on the pet healthcare industry. Anjanava joined Amazon Web Services in 2020 where he remains dedicated to cutting-edge AI research and development.
Anjanava’s achievements are not merely limited to his endeavours of research work and public speaking, he is also an active advocate and avid contributor to Machine Learning and AI open-source software. Some of the popular computer vision open-source software he created often garner tens of thousands of downloads every week.
Anjanava has also created several machine learning courses via the AWS Skillbuilder platform that have been taken up by more than a million professionals worldwide to upskill themselves in AI and ML. He also contributed significantly to the course curriculum for the AWS Machine Learning University (MLU), providing machine learning training to individuals and educators globally. The content of the MLU course serves as a foundational pillar for the Machine Learning Summer School, launched in 2023, aimed at educating the next generation of machine learning innovators at recognized universities across India.
Anjanava is recognized as a Fellow member at The Institution of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers (IETE) India, The British Computer Society UK, and The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) UK. He is also a Senior member of IEEE and IEEE Computational Intelligence Society (CIS). Anjanava was awarded the "Innovator of the Quarter (IoQ)" award by AWS in 2021 as a testament to his novel contributions to the AWS Machine Learning University through innovative machine learning model designs.
Anjanava's journey is a testament to his dedication to the advancement of AI and ML. His unwavering commitment to innovation and education has not only solidified his reputation as a leading AI expert in the industry but also has made a lasting impact on countless future professionals and students worldwide.