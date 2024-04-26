Lily Allen Reveals She Will Fly To London In First Class, While Her 12-Year-Old Daughter Will Travel In Economy

Popular singer and actress Lily Allen always manages to make news when she talks about her children. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that she will be flying to London on a first-class ticket, while her 12-year-old daughter – Ethel, will fly in economy. Her statement has sparked a debate, and it has got fans talking on social media.
Appearing on the BBC podcast ‘Miss Me?’, Lily Allen talked about her children with her childhood friend - Miquita Oliver. She revealed that while she will be flying to the United Kingdom from New York to celebrate Oliver’s birthday in the first class. She mentioned that her daughter will be in the economy. She said, “We are flying to London today to come and see you for your birthday. I'm going in first class; she's going in economy.”
Replying to this Oliver asked, “You what that is?” Without missing a beat, Allen said, “Selfish?” Oliver continued, “The circle of life. That baby is now coming to London because you live in New York for my 40th birthday, which we are having at the end of the road we grew up on.”
Allen continued, “There's a trend at the moment on social media of people defiantly saying that they won't give up their seats for children on aeroplanes.” Oliver said, “Fair enough. Why would you give your seat to a kid if you paid for it? It's not like a train.”
The actor has two daughters – Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose – with ex-husband Sam Cooper. Before their births, Lily faced heartbreaking losses, experiencing a miscarriage in 2008 with her former partner Ed Simons, followed by the stillbirth of her son George in November 2010.