RE Capital Commences Construction Phase For Industrial Project RUBIX In Geneva

RUBIX is set for completion in 2025 and will be comprised of two buildings – providing more than 47,000 m2 of space that can be adapted to the needs of organisations. Modular in design, the spaces can be custom-equipped according to different areas of activity. Its futuristic and high-tech elements, as well as its entirely personalised approach, make RUBIX an ideal destination for companies with demanding requirements. This includes the medical or research and development fields, as well as the luxury watchmaking, or other high-tech industries, like GF Machining Solutions, who have already signed an 8,300 sqm pre-let agreement.