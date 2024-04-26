If you're looking for the best offshore poker sites, you’ve come to the right place. Online poker is one of the most popular casino games in the world for both casual gamblers and hardcore players. This guide will detail the best online poker sites for US players. We believe that Coinpoker.com is the best poker site in 2024. However, we’ll list the top 6 sites to play poker and discuss what each platform excels at. Let’s dive in…
Top 6 Best Online Poker Sites for US Players
Coinpoker.com - Best Overall Online Poker Site
BetOnline - Biggest Range of Online Poker Promotions
Bovada - Best Set of Special Features
Everygame - Best Poker Site for Social Community
Ignition Casino - Biggest Online Poker Welcome Bonus
Juicy Stakes - Best Poker for Real Money Tournaments
With some help from offshorepokersites.com, we were able to find the best offshore poker sites for US players in 2024. Here are some features we found at the top 6 best poker sites.
#1. Coinpoker.com - Best Overall Online Poker Site
In our quest to find the best offshore poker sites, we found Coinpoker.com to be the number one site to play poker. This is thanks to its range of poker games, which include Texas Hold’em, Pot Limit Omaha, and 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha, the impressive amount of daily tournaments, and the ongoing bonuses and promotions players can avail of. There is a comprehensive instructions page with details on how to deposit and withdraw which is extremely helpful so you can get playing straight away. There is also a blog section with news, information about the latest promotions, poker tips and strategies, and a range of entertainment articles such as stories and posts about the best gambling movies. Last but not least, since Coinpoker.com is a crypto first site, players will be able to avail of blockchain poker.
Welcome Bonus
Sign up now to Coinpoker.com and unlock your potential with three incredible 100% Welcome Bonuses totalling ₮1100! Make your first deposits to receive bonuses of ₮100, ₮300, and ₮700 respectively. These bonuses are unlocked as you play real money games, with a 2x multiplier playthrough requirement. Each bonus is released in 10% increments, requiring 2x the bonus value in rake and fees to unlock fully. Claim your bonus through the cashier, and it will be paid out incrementally as you meet the rake requirement through cash games, tournaments, or Cosmic Spins.
Online Poker at CoinPoker.com
As for the poker games themselves, CoinPoker boasts a wealth of resources to sharpen your skills and dominate the tables. The main games played here are Texas Hold’Em, Pot Limit Omaha, and 5-Card Pot Limit Omaha. Their Complete Poker Games Guide is a goldmine of expertise, curated by seasoned pros to cater to players of all proficiencies. From mastering the fundamentals to delving into advanced strategies, CoinPoker offers a comprehensive roadmap to poker proficiency. You can also download their desktop client and sign up to become a part of the community.
Pros:
Generous Welcome Bonus
Entertainment Blog
Comprehensive Strategy Guides Available
Cons:
Not the Greatest Selection of Poker Games
Players Can Only Play With Crypto
#2. BetOnline - Biggest Range of Online Poker Promotions
If it's ongoing promotions you crave most at the best offshore poker sites, BetOnline is the perfect one for you. Along with the generous welcome bonus, players can take part in the rake and rise promotion and collect personalized poker rewards, tailored exclusively for individual players. There is also a weekly boost system that rewards the top 30 players at No limit Texas Hold Em tables that accumulate the most points for their ‘high hands’ throughout the week.
Welcome Bonus
New Players can enjoy an attractive welcome package that includes eight days of complimentary tournament tickets and a 100% deposit bonus up to $1000. Earn free Step Satellite tickets by meeting the daily rake requirement. Once activated, access Step Satellites in the SIT & GO tab to progress towards qualifying for the $100,000 Sunday Showdown, happening weekly at 7:00 pm ET. Top 50 players from the Mega Satellite at 12:00 pm ET secure a $109 seat in the Sunday Showdown. Additionally, enjoy a 100% bonus on your initial deposit up to $1,000. Simply deposit a minimum of $50 with promo code POKER1000 to get started. Your bonus money releases gradually as you earn $50 in rake, unlocking $5 at a time.
Online Poker at BetOnline
There are plenty of features to make your poker games an enjoyable experience at BetOnline. These include an all-in cash-out feature, throwables (which are interactive actions you can use at the table), an option to ‘run-it’ multiple times, Six Plus Hold’em (a game of classic hold’em but all cards lower than 6 are removed), and a poker odd calculator, which you can use exclusively in the BetOnline poker room. There are also several tournaments which take place including Mystery Bounty Tournaments, windfall tournaments, and, if you think you’re good enough, masters’ series tournaments. There is also the jackpot sit and go tournament, which merges jackpot windfalls and regular windfalls. Players can play for up to $75,000 on a desktop or their mobile device.
Pros:
Loads of Promotions Available
Great Features
Fantastic 100% Poker Welcome Bonus Available
Cons:
Players Can’t Play Free Version Poker Games
Minimum Deposit for the Bonus is Between $50 and $100
#3. Bovada - Best Set of Special Features
Bovada is one of the best offshore poker sites for special features. These include ‘quick seats’, anonymous tables, ‘zone poker’, and mobile poker. With ‘quick seat’, players can be seated at a cash game table in two simple steps. This also basically transforms online poker into live poker with the press of a couple of buttons. Players can also enjoy online poker with complete anonymity meaning that when you take a seat at the table, your adversaries are unaware of your identity, your approach to poker, or your range of abilities.
Welcome Bonus
New players to Bovada can redeem a welcome poker bonus of 100% up to $500. To claim this bonus, players must enter the code PWB500 and make a deposit. Players must also download the poker software and start earning poker rewards over 30 days. The 100% bonus is based on the total of the first deposit. The poker welcome bonus is unlocked in $5 increments upon exiting a cash game table or a tournament.
Online Poker at Bovada
Bovada offers popular variants like No-Limit Hold’em and Omaha, both in tournaments and cash games. Players can enjoy unique features like Zone Poker for faster gameplay. The platform also hosts major tournaments with substantial prize pools, including the renowned Sunday $200K Guaranteed event. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned player, Bovada Poker offers comprehensive tutorials and strategies to improve your game.
Pros:
Great Range of Special Poker Features
Huge Poker Tournaments to Join
Poker Tutorials Available
Fantastic Mobile Compatibility
Cons:
Players in Certain States Will Need a VPN to Play
Customer Service Was Slow to Respond
#4. Everygame - Best Site for Social Poker Rooms
If you enjoy playing online poker from the comfort of your own home but don’t like missing out on the social interaction, Everygame should be right up your alley. It is also great for people who want to learn the basics of poker or fine-tune their skills. This is thanks to Everygame poker ‘heat team’ being now live on Twitch.tv. Once you sign up, you can watch and learn from the team as they play in tournaments, sit & go contests, and cash games. If you feel you’re good enough, you can also become a live streamer and join the ‘heat team’. Streams receive up to 50% rakeback and free tournament tickets. To apply, you must have a Twitch account with at least 100 followers, exclusively stream Everygame Poker for a minimum 10 hours a week, and have an active social media presence.
Welcome Bonus
New players can enjoy a generous welcome package at Everygame with a 200% bonus up to $1,000 plus 25 free spins in the casino when you use the bonus code 1000EGP with your first real money deposit. Contact support after depositing to claim your free spins. To unlock the bonus, accumulate Frequent Player Points (FPPs) by playing real money games, including poker. For every 83.335 FPPs collected, you receive $5 cash credited to your Everygame account. You have three months from redeeming the bonus code to earn all required FPPs. Earn FPPs by paying rake or tournament fees. The minimum deposit to qualify is $25.
Online Poker at Everygame
Everygame Poker offers a diverse range of popular poker games, including Texas Hold’em and Omaha Hi Lo, catering to players of all skill levels. With betting levels starting from 2-cent and 4-cent blinds for low-stakes players to higher no-limit games for seasoned pros, there's something for everyone. Players can also participate in top Gold Chip Tournaments, featuring daily Freeroll events and STARS Tournaments, which are accessible via download or instant play. There are exotic sponsored tournaments and instant play events from home to sign up to via the Horizon Poker Network. Also, you don't want to miss Sundowner, lunch, brunch, and weekend tournaments, which include the $10,000 Sunday Myriad.
Pros:
Players Can Watch Live Poker Streams And Interact on Twitch
Fantastic Welcome Bonus at the Casino
Great Loyalty Programs and Promotions
Cons:
Poker Guides Are hard To Find On Site
No Free Game Or Demos Available
#5. Ignition Casino - Biggest Online Poker Welcome Bonus
While looking for the best offshore poker sites we came across an amazing welcome offer at Ignition Casino that simply cannot be ignored. New players can get up to $3000 upon sign-up. When you combine this with an array of tournaments, weekly crypto depositor’s freeroll, $2,500 weekly poker freerolls, jackpot sit and go tournaments, bad beat bonuses, and a royal flush bonus payout that’s 50x the game’s big blind up to $200 with no wagering requirement, there is no surprise that Ignition Casino lands a place on our list of best online poker sites.
Welcome Bonus
As we stated above, new players are welcomed to ignition with a combined poker and casino welcome bonus. Players can claim a bonus up to $3000 when making their first deposit with crypto, or up to $2000 when depositing with a debit or credit card.
When depositing with crypto, players get a 150% casino welcome bonus up to $1,500 and a 150% poker welcome bonus up to $1,500. When depositing with a credit or debit card, players get a 100% casino welcome bonus up to $1000 and 100% poker welcome bonus up to $1000.
To relieve the casino bonus you must wager the combined deposit and bonus amount 25 times before withdrawing any winnings. To unlock the Poker bonus, players must play Poker and earn Ignition Miles over 30 days. For every 30 Ignition Miles earned, $1 of the Poker bonus is unlocked, with no additional wagering requirements. All bonuses are based on the Ignition Miles earned within 30 days of the initial deposit.
Online Poker at Ignition Casino
Ignition Poker offers several standout features that set it apart from other legal poker sites. These include Quick Seat, which allows players to join cash tables swiftly, and Mobile Poker, providing a seamless gaming experience across devices. The Anonymous Tables feature ensures player privacy, preventing opponents from tracking and exploiting their strategies. Ignition Poker also boasts a diverse player pool, catering to both recreational and professional players. Additionally, Zone Poker offers fast-paced gameplay, and the platform includes in-software casino games for added entertainment. Other notable features include a "Rabbit Cam" and customizable card decks, making Ignition Poker a comprehensive and user-friendly platform for online poker enthusiasts.
In terms of tournaments, the site features daily and weekly tournaments alongside prestigious annual events like the Black Diamond Poker Open and the Super Millions Poker Open. The highlight is the $100K Guaranteed tournament every Sunday at 4 PM ET, offering substantial cash prizes, with at least $17,000 going to the winner. Players can enjoy a variety of tournament formats including Texas Hold'em and Omaha, with options for different stack sizes, blind levels, and turbo speeds. Ignition Poker also allows players to multi-table, with the capacity to play up to 20 tournament tables simultaneously, providing ample opportunities to grow their bankroll.
Pros:
Fantastic Welcome Bonus
Huge Array Of Tournaments
Resource Guide on How to Play Poker
Cons:
Slow Customer Service & Only Live Chat Available
Some Players Will Need a VPN from Certain US States
#6. Juicy Stakes - Best Pick for Real Money Poker Tournaments
If it’s tournaments you’re after, Juicy Stakes has a great array of weekly poker tournaments for you to sink your teeth into. We were impressed with the sheer number of daily tournaments. We counted at least 7 daily tournaments, with another 2 taking place every Sunday. All the tournaments are Texas Hold’em games and have various buy-ins starting from $0.5 up to $115 +10. There is also a ‘bubble protection’ feature which allows players to have their buy-in and entry returned to their account balance once the game finishes. This is available on selected tournaments and players must register for the tournament before the scheduled start time.
Welcome Bonus
At Juicy Stakes, new players can enjoy a generous 200% First Deposit Bonus up to $1000. This bonus is exclusively available on the first deposit made and can be redeemed by entering the bonus code "1000JUICY" in the Bonus Code section of the Cashier tab after making the deposit. Bonus details, along with real money account information, can be viewed in the Cashier tab while logged in. Bonus funds are earned in $5 increments based on Frequent Player Points (FPPs) accumulated through real-money ring or tournament gameplay, with 83.335 FPPs needed for every $5 increment. FPPs are earned at a rate of 1 FPP per dollar raked in ring games and 7 FPPs per dollar in tournament fees paid. Players have 90 days from the posting of Pending Bonus funds to their account to earn them out to their available balance. If a player is currently earning a bonus and becomes eligible for another bonus, they must first earn out their current pending bonus before beginning to earn the new one.
Online Poker at Juicy Stakes
Texas Hold’em and Omaha are the main games at Juicy Stakes. There is a weekly FPP race in which players can win a share of $4000. But it’s the poker tournaments that make Juicy Stakes truly stick out amongst the best offshore poker sites. Tournaments include:
|
Tournament Name
|
Buy-in
|
Start Time
|
Type
|
Fast Fortune
|
$0.25 - $10
|
Daily
|
Texas Hold'em
|
Sunday Myriad
|
$115+$10
|
Every Sunday 4:00 pm EST
|
Texas Hold'em
|
Gold Chips Tournament
|
1GC
|
Daily
|
Texas Hold'em
|
Antares
|
$20+$2
|
Daily 8:05 PM EST
|
Texas Hold'em
|
Star-Themed Tournaments
|
Starting from $1
|
Daily
|
Texas Hold'em & Omaha
|
Bounty Tournaments
|
Starting from $1.1
|
Daily
|
Texas Hold'em
|
Sit & Go
|
Starting from $0.5
|
Daily
|
Texas Hold'em & Omaha
|
The Sunday Six Mix
|
Starting From $3+$0.3
|
Every Sunday
|
Texas Hold'em
Pros:
Huge Range of Tournaments
Fantastic Poker Client
Informative Blog Available with Great Resources
Cons:
The Site Design Is a Bit Dated
Smaller Poker Rooms Compare To Other Legal Poker Sites
How We Choose The Best Offshore Poker Sites
We are dedicated to providing you with the ultimate online poker experience at the best offshore poker sites. This is why we rigorously test all the real money poker sites we recommend. Our experts have vetted each site to ensure they meet our high standards. Below, you'll discover the criteria we use to evaluate different poker sites and guarantee they deliver the best games and a gratifying experience.
Trustworthiness & Reliability
We verify that each site is fully licensed and regulated, ensuring the highest levels of player protection from the moment you sign up.
Poker Bonuses
Our list features online poker sites that offer new and returning players outstanding casino bonuses, including match offers, reload bonuses, cashback offers, and more.
Range of Poker Game Types
To cater to your preferences, we examine the variety of games on offer and recommend sites with a wide selection.
Mobile Compatibility
Given the popularity of mobile gaming, all the sites we endorse are mobile-friendly, providing secure access on smartphones and tablets.
Customer Support Team
We evaluate the support services to ensure they are responsive and efficient for all members. We also confirm that support is accessible through various channels, such as email, phone, and live chat.
UX Design
Each site features an intuitive interface and user-friendly design, allowing you to quickly navigate to your favorite games or supported casino services.
Advantages & Disadvantages of Online Poker
Playing poker online at the best online poker sites offers several advantages and disadvantages compared to playing in a traditional brick-and-mortar casino or home game with family or friends.
Advantages
Convenience: One of the biggest advantages of online poker is the convenience it offers. You can play from the comfort of your own home or anywhere with an internet connection, at any time of the day or night.
Accessibility: The best online poker sites are accessible to players from all over the world, providing opportunities to play against a diverse range of opponents.
Variety of Games: The best offshore poker sites typically offer a wide variety of games and variations, ranging from Texas Hold'em to Omaha, Stud, and more. This allows players to explore different formats and find games that suit their preferences.
Lower Stakes Options: Online poker often offers lower stakes options compared to brick-and-mortar casinos, making it more accessible to casual players or those with smaller bankrolls.
Multi-tabling: Playing online at real money poker sites allows players to play multiple tables simultaneously, increasing the volume of hands played and potentially maximizing profits for skilled players.
Disadvantages
Lack of Physical Interaction: One of the main drawbacks of online poker is the lack of physical interaction with other players (unless you’re playing at a site with interactive live streaming, like Everygame). This can detract from the social aspect of the game and make it feel more impersonal.
Potential for Distractions: Playing poker online from home or other locations can lead to distractions that may impact your focus and decision-making abilities during games.
Dependence on Technology: Online legal poker sites rely heavily on technology and internet connectivity. Issues such as server crashes, software glitches, or internet outages can disrupt gameplay and potentially lead to financial losses.
Less Live Tells: In online poker, players are unable to rely on physical tells such as facial expressions and body language to gauge the strength of their opponents' hands. This can make it more difficult to make accurate reads and decisions during gameplay.
Security Concerns: There can be security concerns associated with playing online poker at offshore casinos, including the safety of personal and financial information, as well as the integrity of the games themselves. It's important to choose reputable, regulated and legal poker sites to mitigate these risks.
Free Poker Rooms vs. Real Money Poker Sites
Some poker players enjoy playing for fun, just enjoying the skill and strategy of the game rather than playing poker for real money. Of course, this can lead to a slightly different type of game. Free poker rooms are ideal for practice and casual play, while real money sites offer the opportunity for players to win real cash prizes and compete against more serious opponents. The primary difference between free poker rooms and real money poker sites lies in the stakes and the consequences of playing.
Free Poker Rooms
No Financial Risk: In free poker rooms, players do not wager real money. Instead, they play with virtual chips or credits provided by the poker site. This means there's no financial risk involved for players.
Practice and Learning: Free poker rooms are often used by players as a way to practice and improve their poker skills without risking any money. Beginners can learn the rules of the game, practice different strategies, and gain experience in a risk-free environment.
Limited Rewards: Since there's no real money at stake, the rewards in free poker rooms are typically limited to virtual currency, bragging rights, or leaderboard rankings. Players cannot cash out any winnings they accumulate in free play.
Less Serious Competition: While there are skilled players in free poker rooms, the overall level of competition may be lower compared to real money sites. Some players may treat free poker more casually, leading to looser and less strategic gameplay.
Available to Everyone: Free poker rooms are often accessible to anyone, regardless of their location or legal gambling age, as no real money is involved. This makes them a popular choice for players who cannot access real money sites due to legal restrictions.
Real Money Poker Sites
Financial Risk: In real money poker sites, players wager actual money in the form of cash or chips. This adds an element of risk, as players can win or lose real money based on their performance in the games.
Potential for Rewards: Real money poker sites offer the opportunity to win real cash prizes and other rewards. Skilled players can profit from their poker abilities by consistently outperforming their opponents.
Higher Stakes: Real money poker sites typically offer a wider range of stakes, from micro stakes to high stakes games, allowing players to choose games that suit their bankroll and skill level.
Serious Competition: Since real money is on the line, the level of competition in real money poker sites is generally higher. Players are more likely to take the game seriously and employ advanced strategies to maximize their chances of winning.
Regulated and Secure: Reputable real money poker sites are licensed and regulated by gaming authorities, ensuring fair play and the security of players' funds and personal information. This provides peace of mind to players who are concerned about the integrity of the games.
How To Play Poker at Offshore Casinos
Playing poker at offshore casinos follows similar principles to playing at any other online poker site, with some variations depending on the specific casino's rules and regulations. Here's a general overview of how to play poker at offshore casinos:
Step 1: Choose a Reputable Offshore Casino
Start by selecting a reputable offshore casino from our list of teh best offshore poker sites above. Look for a casino with a good reputation, a wide variety of poker games and stakes, reliable software, and positive customer reviews.
Step 2: Create an Account
Once you've chosen a casino, you'll need to create an account. This usually involves providing some personal information and creating a username and password.
Step 3: Deposit Funds
After creating your account, you'll need to deposit funds into your casino account to play poker. Offshore casinos typically offer various deposit methods, such as credit/debit cards, e-wallets, bank transfers, and cryptocurrency.
Step 5: Choose a Poker Game
Navigate to the poker section of the casino's website or software and choose the type of poker game you want to play. Common variations include Texas Hold'em, Omaha, Stud, and others. Select the stakes that you're comfortable with and join a table.
Step 6: Understand the Rules
Make sure you understand the rules of the specific poker variation you're playing, as well as any specific rules or regulations of the offshore casino. Familiarize yourself with the hand rankings, betting structure, and other important aspects of the game.
Step 7:Play Poker
Once you're seated at a poker table, the game will begin. Pay attention to the action and take your turns accordingly. Make betting decisions based on your hand strength, position at the table, and reads on your opponents.
Step 8: Interact with Other Players (Optional)
Some offshore casinos offer features that allow players to interact with each other through chat functions or virtual avatars. Engage with other players if you wish, but remember to be respectful and adhere to the casino's rules and guidelines.
Step 9. Withdraw Winnings
If you're fortunate enough to win money while playing poker at the offshore casino, you can withdraw your winnings using the available withdrawal methods. Follow the casino's procedures for initiating a withdrawal and ensure that you comply with any verification requirements.
Step 10: Manage Your Bankroll
It's important to practice responsible bankroll management when playing poker at offshore casinos. Set limits on how much you're willing to spend and stick to them. Avoid chasing losses and only play with money you can afford to lose.
Stay Informed: Keep yourself informed about any changes to the laws or regulations governing online gambling in your jurisdiction, as well as any updates or developments related to the offshore casino where you play poker.
Exploring the Best Offshore Poker Site for US Players: Coinpoker.com
With poker being one of the world’s most famous casino games, the search for the best offshore poker sites is a popular one. As poker players ourselves, we’ve played at dozens of offshore casinos to find the best online poker sites for US players. In our expert opinion, Coinpoker.com is the best online poker site, thanks to its range of poker games, the impressive amount of daily tournaments, and the ongoing bonuses and promotions players can avail of.
Frequently Asked Questions About the Best Offshore Poker Sites
What is the Best Offshore Poker Site?
In our expert opinion, Coinpoker.com is the best online poker site for US players in 2024.
Is It Legal to Play Poker at Offshore Casinos?
Yes, it is generally legal for US players to play poker at offshore casinos. These sites undergo screening to ensure they have the necessary legal licensing, certifications, and regulatory oversight. While it’s essential to choose reputable offshore poker sites, such as the ones which appear in our list above, playing poker at such sites is generally legal for US players.
What is the Most Popular Type of Poker Game to Play Online?
Texas Hold'em is the most popular type of poker game played online. Its popularity is due to its straightforward rules, exciting gameplay, and strategic depth. Many of the best online poker sites offer a variety of Texas Hold'em games, including cash games, tournaments, and sit-and-go's, making it easily accessible to players of all skill levels.
