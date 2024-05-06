Other Sports

ASBC Asian U-22 And Youth Championships: Five Indian Youth Boxers Strike Gold

Five youth Indian boxers put on a brilliant display at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships to clinch gold medals

Advertisement

File
Image used for representative purposes. Photo: File
info_icon

Five youth Indian boxers Brijesh Tamta, Aryan Hooda, Yashwardhan Singh, Laxmi and Nisha put up impressive performances to clinch gold medals at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships on Monday. (More Boxing News)

Brijesh gave India its first gold medal of the tournament with a unanimous 5-0 win over Tajikistan's Muminov Muinkhodzha in the men's 48kg final.

Aryan (51kg) continued the momentum with an equally dominant 5-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan's Kamilov Zafarbek.

Yashwardhan Singh (63.5kg) had to work hard against Gafurov Ruslan of Tajikistan as both the boxers showed great attacking intent but it was the Indian who ultimately clinched the contest with a 4-1 verdict.

Advertisement

The Indian men's 4x400m Relay team which qualified for Paris Olympics - X/@afiindia
Paris Olympics 2024: Indian Women's And Men's 4x400m Relay Teams Qualify

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the women's category, reigning junior world champion Nisha grabbed the yellow metal in the 52kg category as she outperformed Kazakhstan's Otynbay Bagzhan in a 5-0 win.

Laxmi (50kg) won India's fifth gold medal with a referee stop the contest (RSC) win in the second round of the bout against Enkh Nomundari of Mongolia.

Meanwhile, nine youth boxers, Sagar Jakhar (60kg), Priyanshu (71kg), Rahul Kundu (75kg), Aryan (92kg), Tamanna (54kg), Nikita Chand (60kg), Shrushti Sathe (63kg), Rudrika (75kg) and Khushi Pooniya (81kg) ended campaigns with silver medals after losing in their respective finals.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Budaun’s Polls: Uttar Pradesh - Lok Sabha Elections 2024
  2. Tamil Nadu: 5 MBBS Students, Attending A Wedding, Drown In Sea Off Kanniyakumari Coast
  3. Chirag Paswan: From Bollywood to Bihar Politics - Lok Sabha Elections
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Supriya Sule in conversation with Outlook's Shweta Desai
  5. MBBS Student Appears As Proxy Candidate In NEET For Brother, Both Detained
Entertainment News
  1. Brian Wenzel Dies At 94: ‘Country Practice’ Star Passes Away Leaving Billions In A State Of Sadness
  2. 'Manjummel Boys' On Disney+ Hotstar Movie Review: This Thriller Inspired By Real Life Will Have A Hold On You With Its Layered Take
  3. Sweden Eurovision Song Contest: Musicians From Across The World Come Together – View Pics
  4. Celebs Channelling Boss-Woman Vibes At Harvard Business School
  5. Akansha Ranjan Confirms Dating 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Director Sharan Sharma
Sports News
  1. MI Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Live Updates: Pat Cummins Takes Sunrisers Hyderabad To 173/8
  2. ASBC Asian U-22 And Youth Championships: Five Indian Youth Boxers Strike Gold
  3. Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Amir's Departure For Ireland T20 Series In Jeopardy - Reason Explained
  4. Sports LIVE Updates: TT Star Manika Batra Stuns World No. 2 At Saudi Smash 2024
  5. IPL 2024: Aaron Finch Hails Ravindra Jadeja's Class Act, Cites Versatility As Key Attribute
World News
  1. Trump Fined $1,000 Again For Gag Order Violation In Hush Money Case As Judge Warns Of Possible Jail Time
  2. Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Jeffrey McConney Begins Testimony
  3. Germany Recalls Its Ambassador In Russia For A Week In Protest Over A Hacker Attack
  4. Columbia University Cancels Graduation Ceremony Amid Pro-Palestinian Protests
  5. Pulitzer Prize 2024 Announcement Today: War Coverage, AI Use, And Digital Expansion In Focus
Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain