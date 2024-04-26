Elections

Bengaluru Lok Sabha Polls: Case Filed Against BJP Candidate Tejasvi Surya Over 'Soliciting Votes On...'

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya was in the fray in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls held today. In the Bengaluru South seat, Surya was fielded against former Jayanagar MLA and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy. According to EC, a case has been filed against Surya for posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion.

Advertisement

PTI
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Amid the ongoing second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday filed a case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion.

Taking it to Twitter, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka wrote, "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in 'X' handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion."

Follow election live updates here

The BJP MP was in the fray in the second phase of voting held today.

Advertisement

Earlier, Surya, who is seeking re-election from the Bengaluru South seat, said that although the BJP has 80 per cent of people who support the party, only 20 percent vote for it and while the Congress only has 20 per cent of people who support the party, 80 percent vote for the party.

In the Bengaluru South seat, Surya was fielded against former Jayanagar MLA and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Back in 2019, Surya tasted victory in Bengaluru South by a margin of over three lakh votes.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: World Shooting Para Sport Tournament- Indian Para-Shooter Mona Aggarwal Shoots Gold
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know