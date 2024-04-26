Bengaluru Lok Sabha Polls: Case Filed Against BJP Candidate Tejasvi Surya Over 'Soliciting Votes On...'

Amid the ongoing second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday filed a case against BJP MP Tejasvi Surya for posting a video on X (formerly Twitter) and soliciting votes on the grounds of religion.
Taking it to Twitter, the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka wrote, "Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in 'X' handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion."
The BJP MP was in the fray in the second phase of voting held today.
Advertisement
Earlier, Surya, who is seeking re-election from the Bengaluru South seat, said that although the BJP has 80 per cent of people who support the party, only 20 percent vote for it and while the Congress only has 20 per cent of people who support the party, 80 percent vote for the party.
In the Bengaluru South seat, Surya was fielded against former Jayanagar MLA and Congress leader Sowmya Reddy, the daughter of state Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.
Back in 2019, Surya tasted victory in Bengaluru South by a margin of over three lakh votes.