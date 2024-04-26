Not having a debit card around you is not an issue anymore since Apple Pay lets you make payments directly from your smartphone’s digital wallet.
As a result, we have a bunch of Apple Pay Casinos in the UK where you can make instant deposits with just 2 clicks.
After checking out several online casinos that accept Apple Pay, we discovered that PlayOJO is a top option thanks to its commitment to fairness and thousands of great games.
Want more than just one option? Keep reading as our list discovers nine other sites for you to explore.
Let’s begin!
Best Apple Pay Casinos UK
PlayOJO: Best overall
Slots Magic: High-RTP slots
Red Kings: 100 live dealer games
Luckland: £50 bonus and 50 spins
All British: Newest casino releases
Swift Casino: Best card games
Cashushi: Fastest payouts
Yeti Casino: Top-notch software developers
Magic Red: Top pick for roulette
MrQ: Fantastic mobile user interface
Heads up about our links! Adblock might get confused, so please disable it if you have any issues.
For more features about these Apple Pay casino sites that make them attractive, you can check out our in-depth mini-reviews below.
18+. First deposit only. 50 Bonus Spins on Big Bass Bonanza slot. Bonus spin valued at £0.10. Excludes players in N.I. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
50 bonus spins for new players
No wagering requirements
3,000+ games
OJO+ gives cashback on every bet
Unique “Kickers” rewards program
1-hour withdrawals
Cons:
Some games unavailable on mobile
Design can be off-putting
PlayOJO retains its crown as the best UK online casino that accepts Apple Pay for many reasons, but it’s particularly popular for delivering a fair play policy.
Casino Games: 5/5
PlayOJO offers over 3,000 casino games provided by Quickspin, Net Entertainment, Yggdrasil, and many more. Titles like Big Bass Bonanza, Rainbow Cash Pots, and Pirots deliver top-notch visuals and bonus features.
There’s a unique OJOplus feature that provides cash back on every bet, regardless of the outcome. Therefore, even the most brutal losing streak won’t get you out of the game since you’ll get some cashback to continue.
While there are many categories to explore, we were excited about playing bingo games with different variations including 90-ball, 80-ball, and 75-ball versions.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5
New players at PlayOJO can unlock 50 bonus spins on the Big Bass Bonanza slot. To claim these, you need to deposit £10 or more.
The best thing about this offer is that there are zero wagering requirements attached – what you win is what you keep.
With the Kickers rewards program, you will get special perks that give you more play. You’ll find exclusive promos hand-picked for you daily and each of them is available to you for 24 hours.
Other Features: 4.9/5
This Apple Pay online casino is user-friendly, with excellent customer service available 24/7. Responsible gaming tools and quick, secure transactions round out the positive experience, making PlayOJO a truly exceptional choice for online casino enthusiasts.
Some may be put off by the garish design, while others will enjoy its whimsical and fun approach. It’s a matter of taste, really.
You’ll be happy to know that cashouts with Apple Pay are instant here, so you can get your winnings right after a successful gaming session. Plus, there are no minimum withdrawal requirements.
>> Unlock 50 wager-free spins [PlayOJO]
2. Slots Magic – Highest RTP Slots of All Apple Pay Casinos in the UK
Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Bonus Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
Over 96% RTP slots
£50 welcome bonus
50 bonus spins
Over 50 software providers
Exclusive tourneys for VIPs
Cons:
Outdated web design
Needs more filtering choices
Slots Magic is up next, providing a fantastic selection of iconic UK online slots - including the ever-popular Book of Dead. Plus, the average RTP exceeds 96%.
Casino Games: 4.9/5
Slots Magic is a popular online casino that offers a compelling mix of features, making it a go-to choice for many players.
You can enjoy over 3,200 titles here which includes a wide range of slots, table games, and live casino options from reputable software providers.
If you love spinning the reels, you’ll be happy to know that most slot machines provide high RTPs. Some of our favourite casino games include Book of Books, Wild Duel, and Sweet Bonanza.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5
Slots Magic offers new players a £50 welcome bonus and 50 spins to use on Book of Dead. To claim these, you have to use the bonus code MAGIC and make a qualifying payment of £10 or more.
There’s a VIP club for dedicated players which allows you to have a personal manager for your account, get access to exclusive events and tournaments, and make faster withdrawals with a good variety of payment options.
Other Features: 4.85/5
This Apple Pay Casino has a user-friendly and easily navigable interface, providing a seamless gaming experience across both desktop and mobile platforms. Security is top-notch, employing high-level encryption for transactions and personal data.
Additionally, Slots Magic offers exemplary customer service, available 24/7, to assist players with any questions or issues.
Those who use Apple Pay can make instant deposits using their iOS devices.
>> Claim a £50 deposit bonus and 50 spins [Slots Magic]
3. Red Kings – Best Apple Pay Casino in the UK for Live Dealer Games
18+ First Deposit Only. Get 100 bonus spins on the popular Sahara Riches Cash Collect slot game. WR of 30x deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Bonus Spin winnings must be fulfilled within 30 days. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros:
100 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect
Cashbacks for testing new games
3,400+ casino games
100 live dealers
Frequent tournaments
Cons:
Uninspired aesthetics
Customer support is not 24/7
Red Kings is in the middle of the pack, although it certainly doesn’t offer middling value. Here, you can grab 100 bonus spins and enjoy fantastic live casino games.
Casino Games: 4.85/5
Red Kings Casino has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and engaging online gaming platform. There are over 3,400 games available, covering every category you can think of.
If you love action and communicating with professional hosts and players, don’t miss out on live dealers. Here, you can play the popular Mega Wheel game, new and exclusive Diamonds Blackjack, and exciting Crazy Pachinko.
You can filter titles by software providers. While you’re at it, you’ll notice some reputable and reliable names like Playtech and Evolution Gaming.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.75/5
New players at this Apple Pay casino can claim 100 bonus spins on Sahara Riches Cash Collect.
But the fun goes on with other perks like excellent VIP rewards. If you become a member of the club, you’ll get cashbacks for testing out new casino games. Sounds exciting, right?
Other Features: 4.8/5
The platform itself is intuitively designed, making navigation effortless whether you're playing on a desktop or a mobile device. Although the aesthetics leave a lot to be desired.
From time to time, Red Kings offers special tournaments for slot games where you will compete against others and get cash prizes.
4. Luckland – Best Bonuses of All UK Casinos That Accept Apple Pay
18+ For new players only. Deposit at least £20 to qualify for the welcome bonus of 100% match deposit up to £50 and 50 spins on Starburst. 40x wagering applies to spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
£50 deposit bonus plus 50 spins
£500,000 monthly rewards in Pragmatic Play events
Near-instant withdrawals
1,300+ titles
Offers sports betting options
Cons
Short bonus validity period
Lackluster design
Our penultimate Apple Pay casino is Luckland, offering top-tier bonuses, fast withdrawals with 10+ payment options, and a separate section for those who are into sports betting.
Casino Games: 4.8/5
Luckland has around 1,300 casino games available in its portfolio – a little less than other Apple Pay online casinos on our list. However, that doesn’t mean that you won’t get a quality experience.
If you love planning your strategy ahead of the game, make sure to try table games like European Roulette VIP, Baccarat A, and Blackjack Multihand.
Poker lovers can opt for Caribbean Stud Poker, Three Card Poker, and Texas Hold’em Bonus Poker – all produced by Evolution Gaming.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5
Luckland offers new players a 100% deposit match worth up to £50 and 50 bonus spins on the cosmic slot game called Starburst.
The welcome package will be available to you for a week and to unlock it, you have to deposit £20 or more.
There are regular bonuses for loyal players anytime during the week. You can choose the one that suits you best – the maximum you will receive is a 40% match up to £200.
Other Features: 4.6/5
Luckland Casino presents a comprehensive, secure, and enjoyable online gaming environment, despite being a relative newcomer to the casino industry. Luckily, it also allows you to select Apple Pay as a deposit method and make quick transactions.
The presence of the sportsbook is great for those who want to mix things up, but we do wish the website developers would give it a fresh lick of paint.
5. All British Casino – Best Apple Pay Casino in the UK for the Newest Games
18+ For new players only. Deposit at least £20 to get a welcome bonus of 100% match rate up to £100. Payment restrictions apply. Wagering is 35x bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Pros
£100 welcome bonus
10% cashback
Excellent British theme
Solid sportsbook
Dozens of Slingo options
Cons
Confusing layout
Could have more bonuses
Last but not least is the James Bond of Apple Pay casinos – well, kinda. Here, you can check out the full-on British experience designed specifically for British gamers.
Casino Games: 4.7/5
All British Casino is full of exciting casino games. However, we mostly enjoyed playing Slingo which is a fun mix of bingo and slot machines. Slingo Reveal and Slingo Big Wheel are some of the best titles in this category.
The good news is that the portfolio is always updated, so you can never get bored of trying the same game all over again. Currently, you can enjoy Money Track and Chicken Gems.
This site also features a range of classic table games and live dealers, topped off with a solid sportsbook accompaniment.
Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5
New players at All British are entitled to claim a 100% match up to £100. Don’t forget that you have to deposit at least £20 to activate this offer.
Thankfully, the fun does not stop there. This UK casino also awards you 10% cashback on your losses which has no restrictions or wagering requirements.
Other Features: 4.5/5
All British Casino is one of the few sites that divides games by themes. You can pick one according to your preferences and the list includes Movies & Shows, Music, Sports, and many more.
While exploring the lobby, you’ll notice a category called Extra Tournament Games. They allow you to join the fun, compete against other players, and win a share of predetermined prizes.
How We Ranked The Top UK Casinos With Apple Pay
Casino Games
The first yardstick for the evaluation of ApplePay casinos was the range and quality of casino games. From traditional table games to an extensive array of slots, bingo, and Slingo, you’ll find everything you might be craving.
We also checked software providers. Casinos that partnered with leading companies such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming scored higher due to the generally superior gaming experience they offer.
Apple Pay Casino Bonuses & Promotions
The second benchmark was the quality and fairness of bonuses and promotions. While many sites lure players with seemingly attractive bonuses, the devil is often in the details.
We sifted through the fine print to assess the wagering requirements and other conditions attached to bonuses. Online casinos that offered no-wager or low-wager bonuses got higher points.
We also assessed the range of promotions available, including welcome bonuses, extra spins, loyalty programs, and seasonal promotions. Special attention was given to Apple Pay-specific promotions, as they directly impact players choosing this payment method.
Other Features
In an online setting where issues can arise at any time, robust customer support is crucial. We took note of the availability and responsiveness of the customer support team via different channels like live chat, email, and phone.
We also examined user reviews and conducted some security checks to evaluate how well-protected your sensitive information and data are.
Why is PlayOJO the Best Apple Pay Casino in the UK?
PlayOJO is often touted as one of the best online Apple Pay casinos in the UK, and here's why:
Fair Play Promise: PlayOJO promotes a transparent gaming experience. They pledge no hidden terms or restrictions, and the money you win is yours to keep without any betting requirements.
OJOplus Feature: This UK online casino rewards players with money back on every bet, win or lose, via its OJOplus feature. This gives players a little extra, setting it apart from other UK online casinos.
3,000+ Games: PlayOJO boasts a vast library of games, including slots, live casino, card games, and jackpot play. Their partnership with top gaming providers ensures a diverse and continuously updated game selection.
Quick and Secure Transactions: With a variety of payment methods available, including Apple Pay, players can deposit and withdraw funds easily. Plus, the security protocols ensure that financial and personal data remain safe.
Why Should I Play at Apple Pay UK Online Casino Sites?
Apple Pay online casinos are still considered a new thing in the gambling industry. However, they already are super popular for the following reasons:
Fast Payouts: Using Apple Pay, you can say goodbye to waiting around for funds to clear. With these casinos, withdrawals are instant, allowing you to jump straight into the action without any delays.
Streamlined Payments: Tired of entering lengthy debit card details or dealing with complicated payment processes? Apple Pay streamlines the action with a simple tap on your device.
Fantastic Mobile Compatibility: Since Apple Pay is available to iOS devices only and is mostly used on smartphones, it automatically means that online casinos that support this method are compatible with mobile devices. Therefore, you can always play on the go.
Best Apple Pay Casinos in the UK – FAQ Guide
What is the Best Apple Pay Casino in the UK?
According to our rankings, PlayOJo is the best Apple Pay casino UK players can join right now. Here, you can explore over 3,000 games, make instant withdrawals, and get the chance to claim 50 extra spins with 0x wagering requirements.
Are Apple Pay Casinos in the UK Safe?
Yes! Apple Pay casinos in the UK are safe as long as you stick to licensed and reputable sites like the ones recommended by us.
We have tested all of these platforms by playing their games, and successfully making deposits and withdrawals without any security issues. If you ever decide to opt for something else, always check the license and reviews done by other players online.
How Does Apple Pay Work?
Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service by Apple Inc. that allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.
It digitises and replaces the traditional debit card chip and PIN or magnetic stripe transaction at point-of-sale terminals. Apple Pay is supported on the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac.
How Long Does Apple Pay Withdrawal Take?
The withdrawal time for Apple Pay transactions at UK online casinos can vary widely depending on the casino's policies, specific banking rules, and other regulatory requirements.
Some online casinos like PlayOJO offer instant Apple Pay withdrawals while at other sites you might have to wait for 1 to 3 business days.
Can I Win Real Money Playing at Apple Pay Casinos in the UK?
Definitely! Since Apple Pay allows you to make deposits using real money, it means that you can also withdraw your winnings if you get lucky enough to win.
To do so, simply choose your favourite option, create a casino account, and start playing games you’re best at.
Comparing the Top 5 Apple Pay Online Casinos in the UK
PlayOJO: This is the best UK casino Apple Pay depositors can join. It champions transparency and offers a "no wagering requirements" policy that allows players to instantly withdraw their winnings. New users can claim up to 50 bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Slots Magic: This is a popular online casino that offers a compelling mix of features including high-RTP slot machines. You can explore them with a £50 bonus and 50 spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Red Kings: Red Kings Casino has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and engaging online gaming platform for live dealer tables. Don’t forget to check out its 100 bonus spins offer on your first deposit. Note that full T&Cs apply.
Luckland: Do you love grabbing generous bonuses while making Apple Pay deposits? Try Luckland, get daily promotions, and claim 50 bonus spins on the popular slot game called Starburst. Note that full T&Cs apply.
All British: If you love exploring new games that let you get familiar with advanced bonus features and great visuals, All British is a must-try. Plus, you can grab a £100 welcome pack and 10% cashback. Note that full T&Cs apply.
How to Sign Up at the Best Apple Pay Casinos in the UK
If you love the features offered by ApplePay casinos, now is the time to start your gaming journey at one of them. For detailed information, follow a step-by-step guide below
Step 1: Choose a Casino
Select a casino to join (Can’t go wrong with PlayOJO)
Hit the sign-up button
Wait for a registration form to appear
Step 2: Create a Casino Account
Enter your email address and create a strong password
Fill out other fields
Accept the T&Cs and finish signing up
Step 3: Verify Your Email
Open your email inbox
Check for an email from the casino you’ve registered at
Open it, and follow the link to verify your account
Step 4: Make the first Apple Pay Casino Deposit
Visit the Cashier
Choose your preferred payment method
Click the opt-in button for bonuses if there is one
Make a qualifying payment
Step 5: Start Playing
Go to the Casino lobby
Select your favourite game
Have fun!
Expert Tips for Playing at Apple Pay Casinos in the UK
If you want to have a successful gambling experience at ApplePay Casinos, here are some tips from experts in the field:
Verify Casino Compatibility: Before diving into gameplay, ensure that the selected UK casino supports Apple Pay transactions. Look for the Apple Pay logo or check the casino's banking methods to confirm compatibility.
Prioritize Security Measures: Take advantage of Apple Pay's built-in security features, such as Face ID authentication, to safeguard your transactions. Enable additional security settings on your device for added protection against unauthorized access.
Stay Informed About Withdrawals: While Apple Pay is primarily used for deposits, some UK online casinos may also offer withdrawal options through this method. Stay informed about the withdrawal policies and explore alternative methods if needed.
Ready to Play At the Top UK Apple Pay Casinos?
As digital payments continue to evolve, it's reassuring to know that there are trustworthy options for online gaming that are both enjoyable and secure, and support Apple Pay in payment options.
While our top choice is PlayOJO, praised for its commitment to fairness and fantastic games, other sites are also worth checking out – you never know which one might become your new favourite.
Just remember the golden rules – always have fun and gamble responsibly.
DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gamble at your own risk, and never bet more than you can afford to lose.
If you're struggling with a gambling addiction or know someone who does, contact the National Gambling helpline today via 0808-8020-133. There are several advisors available to help make gambling safe for both you and your loved ones.
Underage gambling is an offense. All gambling sites in this guide are intended for people aged 18 and above.
For more free gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations:
https://www.gamcare.org.uk/
https://www.gamstop.co.uk/
https://www.begambleaware.org/
Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.
Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.