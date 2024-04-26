18+ For new players only. Deposit at least £20 to get a welcome bonus of 100% match rate up to £100. Payment restrictions apply. Wagering is 35x bonus. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros

£100 welcome bonus

10% cashback

Excellent British theme

Solid sportsbook

Dozens of Slingo options

Cons

Confusing layout

Could have more bonuses

Last but not least is the James Bond of Apple Pay casinos – well, kinda. Here, you can check out the full-on British experience designed specifically for British gamers.

Casino Games: 4.7/5

All British Casino is full of exciting casino games. However, we mostly enjoyed playing Slingo which is a fun mix of bingo and slot machines. Slingo Reveal and Slingo Big Wheel are some of the best titles in this category.

The good news is that the portfolio is always updated, so you can never get bored of trying the same game all over again. Currently, you can enjoy Money Track and Chicken Gems.

This site also features a range of classic table games and live dealers, topped off with a solid sportsbook accompaniment.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

New players at All British are entitled to claim a 100% match up to £100. Don’t forget that you have to deposit at least £20 to activate this offer.

Thankfully, the fun does not stop there. This UK casino also awards you 10% cashback on your losses which has no restrictions or wagering requirements.

Other Features: 4.5/5

All British Casino is one of the few sites that divides games by themes. You can pick one according to your preferences and the list includes Movies & Shows, Music, Sports, and many more.

While exploring the lobby, you’ll notice a category called Extra Tournament Games. They allow you to join the fun, compete against other players, and win a share of predetermined prizes.

How We Ranked The Top UK Casinos With Apple Pay

Casino Games

The first yardstick for the evaluation of ApplePay casinos was the range and quality of casino games. From traditional table games to an extensive array of slots, bingo, and Slingo, you’ll find everything you might be craving.

We also checked software providers. Casinos that partnered with leading companies such as NetEnt, Microgaming, and Evolution Gaming scored higher due to the generally superior gaming experience they offer.

Apple Pay Casino Bonuses & Promotions

The second benchmark was the quality and fairness of bonuses and promotions. While many sites lure players with seemingly attractive bonuses, the devil is often in the details.

We sifted through the fine print to assess the wagering requirements and other conditions attached to bonuses. Online casinos that offered no-wager or low-wager bonuses got higher points.

We also assessed the range of promotions available, including welcome bonuses, extra spins, loyalty programs, and seasonal promotions. Special attention was given to Apple Pay-specific promotions, as they directly impact players choosing this payment method.

Other Features

In an online setting where issues can arise at any time, robust customer support is crucial. We took note of the availability and responsiveness of the customer support team via different channels like live chat, email, and phone.

We also examined user reviews and conducted some security checks to evaluate how well-protected your sensitive information and data are.

Why is PlayOJO the Best Apple Pay Casino in the UK?

PlayOJO is often touted as one of the best online Apple Pay casinos in the UK, and here's why:

Fair Play Promise: PlayOJO promotes a transparent gaming experience. They pledge no hidden terms or restrictions, and the money you win is yours to keep without any betting requirements.

OJOplus Feature: This UK online casino rewards players with money back on every bet, win or lose, via its OJOplus feature. This gives players a little extra, setting it apart from other UK online casinos.

3,000+ Games: PlayOJO boasts a vast library of games, including slots, live casino, card games, and jackpot play. Their partnership with top gaming providers ensures a diverse and continuously updated game selection.

Quick and Secure Transactions: With a variety of payment methods available, including Apple Pay, players can deposit and withdraw funds easily. Plus, the security protocols ensure that financial and personal data remain safe.

Why Should I Play at Apple Pay UK Online Casino Sites?

Apple Pay online casinos are still considered a new thing in the gambling industry. However, they already are super popular for the following reasons:

Fast Payouts: Using Apple Pay, you can say goodbye to waiting around for funds to clear. With these casinos, withdrawals are instant, allowing you to jump straight into the action without any delays.

Streamlined Payments: Tired of entering lengthy debit card details or dealing with complicated payment processes? Apple Pay streamlines the action with a simple tap on your device.

Fantastic Mobile Compatibility: Since Apple Pay is available to iOS devices only and is mostly used on smartphones, it automatically means that online casinos that support this method are compatible with mobile devices. Therefore, you can always play on the go.

Best Apple Pay Casinos in the UK – FAQ Guide

What is the Best Apple Pay Casino in the UK?

According to our rankings, PlayOJo is the best Apple Pay casino UK players can join right now. Here, you can explore over 3,000 games, make instant withdrawals, and get the chance to claim 50 extra spins with 0x wagering requirements.

Are Apple Pay Casinos in the UK Safe?

Yes! Apple Pay casinos in the UK are safe as long as you stick to licensed and reputable sites like the ones recommended by us.

We have tested all of these platforms by playing their games, and successfully making deposits and withdrawals without any security issues. If you ever decide to opt for something else, always check the license and reviews done by other players online.

How Does Apple Pay Work?

Apple Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service by Apple Inc. that allows users to make payments in person, in iOS apps, and on the web.

It digitises and replaces the traditional debit card chip and PIN or magnetic stripe transaction at point-of-sale terminals. Apple Pay is supported on the iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac.

How Long Does Apple Pay Withdrawal Take?

The withdrawal time for Apple Pay transactions at UK online casinos can vary widely depending on the casino's policies, specific banking rules, and other regulatory requirements.

Some online casinos like PlayOJO offer instant Apple Pay withdrawals while at other sites you might have to wait for 1 to 3 business days.

Can I Win Real Money Playing at Apple Pay Casinos in the UK?

Definitely! Since Apple Pay allows you to make deposits using real money, it means that you can also withdraw your winnings if you get lucky enough to win.

To do so, simply choose your favourite option, create a casino account, and start playing games you’re best at.

Comparing the Top 5 Apple Pay Online Casinos in the UK

PlayOJO: This is the best UK casino Apple Pay depositors can join. It champions transparency and offers a "no wagering requirements" policy that allows players to instantly withdraw their winnings. New users can claim up to 50 bonus spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Slots Magic: This is a popular online casino that offers a compelling mix of features including high-RTP slot machines. You can explore them with a £50 bonus and 50 spins. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Red Kings: Red Kings Casino has carved a niche for itself as a reliable and engaging online gaming platform for live dealer tables. Don’t forget to check out its 100 bonus spins offer on your first deposit. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Luckland: Do you love grabbing generous bonuses while making Apple Pay deposits? Try Luckland, get daily promotions, and claim 50 bonus spins on the popular slot game called Starburst. Note that full T&Cs apply.

All British: If you love exploring new games that let you get familiar with advanced bonus features and great visuals, All British is a must-try. Plus, you can grab a £100 welcome pack and 10% cashback. Note that full T&Cs apply.

How to Sign Up at the Best Apple Pay Casinos in the UK

If you love the features offered by ApplePay casinos, now is the time to start your gaming journey at one of them. For detailed information, follow a step-by-step guide below

Step 1: Choose a Casino

Select a casino to join (Can’t go wrong with PlayOJO)

Hit the sign-up button

Wait for a registration form to appear

Step 2: Create a Casino Account

Enter your email address and create a strong password

Fill out other fields

Accept the T&Cs and finish signing up

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Open your email inbox

Check for an email from the casino you’ve registered at

Open it, and follow the link to verify your account

Step 4: Make the first Apple Pay Casino Deposit

Visit the Cashier

Choose your preferred payment method

Click the opt-in button for bonuses if there is one

Make a qualifying payment

Step 5: Start Playing

Go to the Casino lobby

Select your favourite game

Have fun!

Expert Tips for Playing at Apple Pay Casinos in the UK

If you want to have a successful gambling experience at ApplePay Casinos, here are some tips from experts in the field:

Verify Casino Compatibility : Before diving into gameplay, ensure that the selected UK casino supports Apple Pay transactions. Look for the Apple Pay logo or check the casino's banking methods to confirm compatibility.

Prioritize Security Measures : Take advantage of Apple Pay's built-in security features, such as Face ID authentication, to safeguard your transactions. Enable additional security settings on your device for added protection against unauthorized access.

Stay Informed About Withdrawals: While Apple Pay is primarily used for deposits, some UK online casinos may also offer withdrawal options through this method. Stay informed about the withdrawal policies and explore alternative methods if needed.

Ready to Play At the Top UK Apple Pay Casinos?

As digital payments continue to evolve, it's reassuring to know that there are trustworthy options for online gaming that are both enjoyable and secure, and support Apple Pay in payment options.

While our top choice is PlayOJO, praised for its commitment to fairness and fantastic games, other sites are also worth checking out – you never know which one might become your new favourite.

Just remember the golden rules – always have fun and gamble responsibly.

