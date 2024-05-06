National

Sambhal’s Power Shift: Barq and Nawab Unite for Samajwadi Party

Sambhal's Barq and Nawab families resolved their five decade-long dispute and joined hands before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Thursday. Samajwadi Party Sambhal candidate Zia Ur Rahman Barq visited Sambhal MLA Nawab Iqbal Mehmood's residence and in a public display of their "milan", the two SP leaders were seen garlanding each other. The dispute which had divided voters over the years is expected to favour the party, locals say.