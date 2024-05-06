Motorsport

Miami GP: Verstappen Extends Points Lead With 2nd Place - In Pics

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen missed out on a fifth race victory from six Grands Prix so far in 2024 at the Miami Grand Prix, but left the Florida event with an extended lead in the Formula One Drivers’ Standings after finishing second behind debut winner Lando Norris of McLaren. Starting from pole position after topping both the sprint race and qualifying on Saturday at the hot and sticky Miami International Autodrome, Verstappen leads the early stages of the 57-lap Grand Prix. After Norris assumed the lead during a Safety Car period however, Verstappen battled balance issues and couldn’t match Norris’s late-race pace, settling for second place behind the British driver, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the final podium position. Oracle Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez also struggled with the balance of the RB20 and finished in fifth place, allowing Verstappen to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers’ Standings over the Mexican to 35 points.

Miami F1 Grand Prix 2024 | Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren, second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari celebrate on the podium after the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Race winner Lando Norris with Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc
Race winner Lando Norris with Max Verstappen & Charles Leclerc | Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren, second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, third placed Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari and McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen | Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Max Verstappen at Miami Formula 1 Racing
Max Verstappen at Miami Formula 1 Racing | Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida.

Miami F1 Grand Prix
Miami F1 Grand Prix | Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Miami Formula 1 2024
Miami Formula 1 2024 | Photo: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

F1 Grand Prix of Miami 2024
F1 Grand Prix of Miami 2024 | Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

Max Verstappens RB20 on track
Max Verstappen's RB20 on track | Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 05, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

