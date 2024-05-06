Motorsport

Miami GP: Verstappen Extends Points Lead With 2nd Place - In Pics

Oracle Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen missed out on a fifth race victory from six Grands Prix so far in 2024 at the Miami Grand Prix, but left the Florida event with an extended lead in the Formula One Drivers’ Standings after finishing second behind debut winner Lando Norris of McLaren. Starting from pole position after topping both the sprint race and qualifying on Saturday at the hot and sticky Miami International Autodrome, Verstappen leads the early stages of the 57-lap Grand Prix. After Norris assumed the lead during a Safety Car period however, Verstappen battled balance issues and couldn’t match Norris’s late-race pace, settling for second place behind the British driver, while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the final podium position. Oracle Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez also struggled with the balance of the RB20 and finished in fifth place, allowing Verstappen to extend his lead at the top of the Drivers’ Standings over the Mexican to 35 points.