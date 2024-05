Cricket

IPL 2024: KKR Beat LSG By 98 Runs In Lucknow, Reach Top Of Points Table

Kolkata Knight Riders defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs in match 54 of the IPL 2024 held in Lucknow on Sunday. Sunil Narine's impressive knock of 81 runs off just 39 balls, along with Ramandeep Singh's quickfire 25 off just six balls, helped KKR set a massive target of 235 for six. Naveen-Ul-Haq managed to take three wickets for LSG. In response, LSG's innings was cut short at 137 runs in 16.1 overs. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy shared three wickets each for KKR. With this win, KKR has reached the top of the points table, replacing Rajasthan Royals.