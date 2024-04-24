The concept behind AnnuityAdvantage was met with skepticism from the very beginning. "When I started AnnuityAdvantage, it was just me, no employees, and a self-built website using Microsoft FrontPage. Most of my friends that were involved in the financial services industry at the time, told me it would never work," said AnnuityAdvantage founder and CEO, Ken Nuss. "They couldn’t envision a scenario where clients would be comfortable working remotely with an agent that they had never met in person."