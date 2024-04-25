Finally, the wait is over, halving happened three days ago, and to the surprise of many, little has changed since then.
Bitcoin’s price floated around $63K on the 19th of April, and saw a little jump to $64K today. Certainly, an uptick, but nowhere near as close as people expected.
The rest of the altcoins followed its stable ride as well, with Ethereum (ETH) at $3,1K today, and the largest transaction-per-second (TPS) network, Solana (SOL), floating at around $150 valuation.
So, do investors have a reason to worry about this stalemate?
Well, to answer briefly, no.
Halving always creates a lot of FOMO in the market, resulting in major buys right before it. This buys then take time to settle in and that’s when the real bull runs start.
So, we went out and found some promising altcoins worth buying before those halving-induced bulls begin.
Let’s see what we found…
7 Altcoins Worth Buying for the Next Halving Bull Run – Quick Overview
Let’s go over the basics of these hidden gem projects, before our in-depth analysis.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – One of the Best Presales Available Raises Over $9 Million
Slothana ($SLOTH) – Next $SLERF in the Making
99 Bitcoins ($99BTC) – World-Renowned Crypto Learning Platform Launches Learn-to-Earn Mechanism
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) – 5th Presale Stage Ending With $5,5 Million Raised So Far
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – Already Surpassing Its $100M MCAP Predecessor
Dogecoin (DOGE) – Twitter Approves it as a Payment Method & ETF Might Be on the Horizon
7 Altcoins Worth Buying for the Next Halving Bull Run – Detailed Analysis
With the basics out of the way, let’s take a deep dive into these promising altcoins:
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – One of the Best Presales Available Raises Over $10 Million
Dogeverse is shaking up the meme coin space with its innovative multi-chain approach, positioning itself as a standout cryptocurrency to watch in 2024.
Seamlessly operating across major blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, and Solana, Dogeverse offers users unparalleled interoperability, enhancing its usability and appeal beyond typical single-chain tokens.
The project's narrative centers around the charismatic Cosmo the Doge, adding a touch of fun and engagement to its theme.
This unique blend of utility and whimsy has struck a chord with investors, as evidenced by the resounding success of its recent ICO.
Within minutes of launching, the token raised over $250,000, and within a week, the figure surpassed an impressive $10 million.
One of the key factors contributing to Dogeverse's appeal is its strategic tokenomics, designed to incentivize long-term holding through staking rewards and other incentives.
This sustainable model not only enhances the token's value proposition but also sets the stage for significant growth in the years to come.
Looking ahead, Dogeverse's ambitious roadmap includes plans for further expansion across additional blockchains and continuous development, solidifying its position as a multi-chain powerhouse in the meme coin realm.
Slothana ($SLOTH) – Next $SLERF in the Making
Slothana ($SLOTH) is a unique Solana-based meme cryptocurrency shaking up the presale game with its innovative approach.
Instead of distributing tokens across multiple rounds, Slothana allows investors to directly contribute Solana (SOL) tokens to a designated wallet address (EnSawje2vQSQKtGbPYdXEuYKm2sHgeLKJTqCmrDErKEA) and receive instant $SLOTH airdrops.
Leveraging the advantages of the Solana blockchain, including high transaction throughput and low fees, Slothana aims to attract a broad investor base seeking a seamless and cost-effective investment experience.
The project's narrative revolves around a relatable office sloth character, tired of the 9-to-5 grind and determined to strike it rich in the world of cryptocurrency trading.
Drawing inspiration from the success of other popular Solana-based projects like $SLERF, which reached a staggering $400 million market cap within weeks of its March 2024 launch.
With a successful presale and immediate listing plans on centralized exchanges, the project is well-positioned to capture the attention of the crypto community.
The presale has already gained substantial traction, raising over $520,000 within just a few hours of its launch, and over $15 million so far. For the latest updates and insights, investors can follow Slothana on X (formerly Twitter), the platform's official social media channel.
99 Bitcoins ($99BTC) – World-Renowned Crypto Learning Platform Launches Learn-to-Earn Mechanism
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) is revolutionizing the world of crypto education with its innovative learn-to-earn platform.
Boasting a user base of over 700,000, this established crypto-learning hub has now tokenized its offerings, introducing the native $99BTC token and launching an eagerly anticipated presale campaign.
From a total supply of 99 billion tokens, 14.85 billion $99BTC tokens are being allocated through the presale, with the current pricing set at $0.001 per token.
Token holders gain access to a wealth of exclusive benefits, including VIP groups where they can interact with like-minded individuals and deepen their crypto knowledge, as well as expert trading signals to help navigate the fast-paced markets.
One of the standout features of 99Bitcoins is its comprehensive curriculum of basic and advanced crypto-learning modules.
As members progress through the curriculum, complete assessments, and engage in quizzes, they are rewarded with $99BTC tokens, creating a truly incentivized learning experience.
For those seeking a regular income stream, 99Bitcoins offers the opportunity to stake $99BTC tokens on a secure smart contract, currently offering an attractive annual percentage yield (APY) of over 70,000%.
This lucrative staking reward system further adds to the token's appeal and potential for long-term growth.
The combination of educational resources, community engagement, and staking rewards has contributed to a strong presale launch for $99BTC, with the project raising over $100,000 in less than 24 hours.
This early success underscores the confidence and enthusiasm surrounding 99Bitcoins' transition into the tokenized learn-to-earn space.
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) – 5th Presale Stage Ending With $5,5 Million Raised So Far
5th Scape (5SCAPE) is pioneering the fusion of virtual reality technology and blockchain.
This innovative project aims to launch its own VR games, accompanied by a dedicated VR headset and chair, creating an immersive and seamless experience for users.
At the core of this ecosystem lies the 5SCAPE token, serving as the currency within the platform and granting holders exclusive access and discounts to 5th Scape products.
The token is currently in a presale phase, available for purchase through Ethereum (ETH) or Tether (USDT) on the 5th Scape website.
The presale is divided into 12 rounds, with each subsequent round offering tokens at a higher price than the previous one.
Early participation in the presale could yield the lowest token prices, with the first round priced at $0.00187 per token and the final round set at $0.0087 per token – a significant 365% price difference between the rounds.
Upon listing on exchanges, the 5SCAPE token is expected to debut at $0.01, representing a 434% difference between the first presale round and the listing price.
This dynamic pricing structure incentivizes early investment and highlights the potential for substantial returns for those who seize the opportunity early on.
As the crypto community eagerly anticipates the launch of 5th Scape's innovative VR ecosystem, the project's unique approach to merging virtual reality and blockchain technology positions it as a potential standout in the rapidly evolving crypto landscape of 2024.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – Already Surpassing Its $100M MCAP Predecessor
Building upon the remarkable success of its predecessor, which skyrocketed from a $1 million launch valuation to a staggering $100 million market cap at its peak. Sponge V2 promises to be bigger, better, and more absorbent, as described in the project's whitepaper.
The team behind Sponge V2 is expanding the token's supply to 150 billion, with a portion allocated to support rewards for a new play-to-earn crypto game inspired by the beloved Spongebob Squarepants.
Additionally, the increased supply will facilitate rewards for holders of the V1 token. To obtain V2 tokens, V1 $SPONGE holders must stake and permanently lock their tokens, earning them $SPONGEV2 rewards for the next four years.
In a bid to generate excitement and drive adoption, the $SPONGE team is actively pursuing listings on major crypto exchanges like Binance and OKX.
Given Binance's recent listings of meme coins such as $BONK and $MEME, a $SPONGEV2 listing seems like a promising prospect on the horizon.
To incentivize early investment, the project is currently offering a 100% purchase bonus. Investors who buy $SPONGE will automatically stake their V1 tokens and receive an equivalent value in new V2 tokens, doubling their initial holdings.
Stay tuned for the latest updates and bonus details by following $SPONGE on X (formerly Twitter), Telegram, and Discord channels. As the meme coin frenzy continues to captivate the crypto community, Sponge V2 emerges as a promising contender, capitalizing on its established brand and innovative tokenomics.
Dogecoin (DOGE) – Twitter Approves it as a Payment Method & ETF Might Be on the Horizon
Dogecoin (DOGE), has experienced a remarkable surge in value, soaring over 100% in the past year.
The most significant gains have been observed since late February 2024, fueled by the intensifying hype surrounding the meme coin market.
Analysts are optimistic about Dogecoin's growth trajectory, citing its resilience and increasing adoption.
Furthermore, the potential launch of a Dogecoin-based exchange-traded fund (ETF) in 2024 has added to the coin's allure, with experts suggesting that such a development could further propel its value to $1.
Dogwifhat (WIF) – New Highs Could Be Coming Soon
The last meme coin on our list is Dogwifhat, the absolute best performer of 2024. Over the past four weeks, WIF's price held strong and surged 30% despite the market dip.
Market analysts remain optimistic about Dogwifhat's trajectory, fueling the belief that it could continue its upward ascent and reach unprecedented heights in the near future.
Conclusion
As we mentioned in the beginning, the bull run is expected to start in the following weeks after the halving.
Most cryptos will see some some gains in that period, however, finding those 100x gems is much harder.
We tried to make that task a bit easier and pinpointed Dogeverse, Slothana, 99Bitcoins, 5th Scape, and Sponge token as the most likely candidates for those life-changing profits
These coins generated significant buzz, thanks to their successful presales, positive sentiment from the community, and groundbreaking features that set them apart from the pack.
FAQ
1. What factors make these altcoins promising for the next bull run?
The altcoins highlighted in the article have been chosen based on their successful presales, community engagement, innovative features, and strategic market positioning.
Projects like Dogeverse with its multi-chain functionality, and Slothana with its high throughput on Solana, offer unique attributes that could attract substantial investor interest, especially following cryptocurrency market events like the halving.
2. How does the 'halving' event impact these altcoins and their potential for a bull run?
The halving event, reduces the reward for mining new blocks by half, which historically leads to a decrease in new Bitcoin supply and can trigger price increases.
This event often creates a ripple effect across the crypto market, sparking increased interest and investment in cryptocurrencies, including altcoins. Projects launching around the time of a halving may see boosted visibility and investment due to heightened market activities and investor optimism.
3. Can these altcoins be used for anything other than investment?
Yes, many of these altcoins offer utility beyond just investment. For example, 99Bitcoins integrates a learn-to-earn mechanism where users can earn tokens by engaging with educational content. Similarly, 5th Scape aims to use its tokens within a virtual reality platform, enhancing user experience and engagement. These functionalities provide intrinsic value to the tokens, supporting their use in various ecosystems.
4. How can I ensure my investment in these altcoins is secure?
To secure your investment, use reputable wallets and exchanges, and enable two-factor authentication. Always double-check wallet addresses before sending cryptocurrencies and be wary of offers that seem too good to be true.
Keeping the majority of your holdings in offline or cold storage can also reduce the risk of hacks or theft in online platforms.