LSG Vs CSK, IPL 2024: KL Rahul, Quinton De Kock Power Hosts' Hammering Of Chennai

Outlook Sports Desk

LSG Strike Early With Ball

Justifying captain KL Rahul's decision to bowl first, seamer Mohsin Khan dislodged CSK's Rachin Ravindra off the first ball of the second over.

Ajinkya Rahane Gets Going

Even as LSG bowled tight lines, CSK opener Ajinkya Rahane (36) broke the shackles to unfurl some typically fluent strokeplay.

Krunal Pandya Cleans Up Rahane

LSG's star all-rounder Krunal Pandya nipped the threat in the bud, by uprooting Ajinkya Rahane's stumps.

Ravindra Jadeja Gets Into The Act

CSK countered by a fighting knock (57 not out) from their own star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja. Out came the famous sword celebration, as he reached his fifty.

Moeen Ali Goes 6,6,6 And Out

English all-rounder Moeen Ali smoked Ravi Bishnoi for three consecutive sixes to breathe life into CSK's meandering innings, before he was dismissed off the very next ball.

MS Dhoni Finishes Off In Style

The man who everyone came to watch, MS Dhoni, didn't disappoint. The 42-year-old launched an ingenious assault to end with an unbeaten 28 off just nine balls.

KL Rahul Sets Chase Off To Flier

LSG skipper KL Rahul batted with utmost ease in the Powerplay, picking off runs with ease.

Quinton De Kock Joins Party

Opening partner Quinton de Kock started slowly, but soon picked up the pace to smash a 43-ball 54.

'The Fizz' Breaks Marathon Stand

Mustafizur Rahman finally broke the 134-run partnership to give CSK their first wicket in the 15th over of the LSG innings.

Jadeja Takes Blinder To Dismiss Rahul

It took an epic catch from Jadeja to end Rahul's innings (82), but by then the fate of the match had been decided.

Pooran, Stoinis Seal Deal For LSG

Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs with Marcus Stoinis on the other end to cap off an utterly dominant night for LSG.

