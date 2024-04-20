Outlook Sports Desk
Justifying captain KL Rahul's decision to bowl first, seamer Mohsin Khan dislodged CSK's Rachin Ravindra off the first ball of the second over.
Even as LSG bowled tight lines, CSK opener Ajinkya Rahane (36) broke the shackles to unfurl some typically fluent strokeplay.
LSG's star all-rounder Krunal Pandya nipped the threat in the bud, by uprooting Ajinkya Rahane's stumps.
CSK countered by a fighting knock (57 not out) from their own star all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja. Out came the famous sword celebration, as he reached his fifty.
English all-rounder Moeen Ali smoked Ravi Bishnoi for three consecutive sixes to breathe life into CSK's meandering innings, before he was dismissed off the very next ball.
The man who everyone came to watch, MS Dhoni, didn't disappoint. The 42-year-old launched an ingenious assault to end with an unbeaten 28 off just nine balls.
LSG skipper KL Rahul batted with utmost ease in the Powerplay, picking off runs with ease.
Opening partner Quinton de Kock started slowly, but soon picked up the pace to smash a 43-ball 54.
Mustafizur Rahman finally broke the 134-run partnership to give CSK their first wicket in the 15th over of the LSG innings.
It took an epic catch from Jadeja to end Rahul's innings (82), but by then the fate of the match had been decided.
Nicholas Pooran hit the winning runs with Marcus Stoinis on the other end to cap off an utterly dominant night for LSG.