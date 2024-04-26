FIDE Candidates 2024: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Receives Rousing Welcome - In Pics

Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh being welcomed on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.
Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh with his mother and relatives on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.
Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh speaks to the media on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.
Candidates champion Indian chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.
School students hold chess board-designed placards to welcome Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.
Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India and Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of USA during their Round 14 match at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada.
Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India during his Round 14 match against Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of USA at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada.