FIDE Candidates 2024: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Receives Rousing Welcome - In Pics

History-making teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh was swamped by fans as he returned to an enthusiastic reception on Thursday after becoming the youngest challenger to the world title following his triumph at the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto. Hundreds of students from the Velammal Vidyalaya, the school where Gukesh studies, lined up at the airport at least one hour before his flight landed to greet the 17-year-old chess prodigy. The youngster walked out at around 3am and he was immediately flanked by the jubilant mass. Soon after, he had garlands around his neck even as the police jostled to escort him out safely. He was accompanied by his mother Padma and father Rajnikanth. On Monday, Gukesh became the first Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament, which is held specifically to decide the challenger for the reigning world champion.