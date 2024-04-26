Sports

FIDE Candidates 2024: Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh Receives Rousing Welcome - In Pics

History-making teen Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh was swamped by fans as he returned to an enthusiastic reception on Thursday after becoming the youngest challenger to the world title following his triumph at the prestigious Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto. Hundreds of students from the Velammal Vidyalaya, the school where Gukesh studies, lined up at the airport at least one hour before his flight landed to greet the 17-year-old chess prodigy. The youngster walked out at around 3am and he was immediately flanked by the jubilant mass. Soon after, he had garlands around his neck even as the police jostled to escort him out safely. He was accompanied by his mother Padma and father Rajnikanth. On Monday, Gukesh became the first Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates Tournament, which is held specifically to decide the challenger for the reigning world champion.

Grandmaster Gukesh at Chennai Airport | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh being welcomed on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.

Grandmaster Gukesh at Chennai Airport | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh with his mother and relatives on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.

Grandmaster Gukesh at Chennai Airport | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh speaks to the media on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.

Grandmaster Gukesh at Chennai Airport | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

Candidates champion Indian chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh on his arrival at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.

Grandmaster Gukesh at Chennai Airport | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar

School students hold chess board-designed placards to welcome Candidates champion Indian Chess grandmaster Dommaraju Gukesh at the Chennai Airport, in Chennai.

FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, | Photo: PTI via FIDE/Michal Walusza

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India and Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of USA during their Round 14 match at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada.

FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, | Photo: PTI via FIDE/Michal Walusza

Grandmaster D. Gukesh of India during his Round 14 match against Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura of USA at the FIDE Candidates 2024 chess tournament, in Toronto, Canada.

