IPL 2024, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings Script History, Record Highest Successful Chase In T20 Cricket - Check Full List

KKR Vs PBKS: Led by a magnificent hundred from Jonny Bairstow, Punjab Kings have recorded highest successful chase in T20 cricket

KKR vs PBKS, IPL 2024, Eden Gardens, AP Photo
IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: Punjab Kings have scripted history in this campaign of the Indian Premier League. Photo: AP
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have been involved in many entertaining games in this IPL but the match 42 will be fondly remembered as they recorded the highest successful run-chase in T20 cricket. (As It Happened | Full Coverage)

PBKS chased down KKR's 262 in the Indian Premier League match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday.

Furthermore, PBKS also amassed their highest IPL total, bettering the previous highest total they had scored - 232 which came against Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2011.

IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow celebrates his ton at Eden Gardens. - AP
IPL 2024, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow Scores 45-Ball Century At Eden Gardens

BY Outlook Sports Desk

PBKS' 262 also broke Proteas' record run-chase of 259 against West Indies in 2023.

Bairstow remained unbeaten on 108 as PBKS matched RCB's record to hit the most runs in the second innings of a T20 game.

Prior to PBKS, it was Rajasthan Royals who had held the record of highest successful chase in IPL.

Highest Successful Chase in IPL

Punjab Kings - Score: 262 | Target: 262*

Rajasthan Royals - Score: 226 | Target: 224

Rajasthan Royals - Score: 224 | Target: 224

Mumbai Indians - Score: 219 | Target: 219

Rajasthan Royals - Score: 217 | Target: 215

Highest targets successfully chased in Men’s T20 cricket

262 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Kolkata, IPL 2024
259 - South Africa vs West Indies, Centurion, 2023
253 - Middlesex vs Surrey, The Oval, T20 Blast 2023
244 - Australia vs New Zealand, Auckland, 2018
243 - Bulgaria vs Serbia, Sofia, 2022
243 - Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Rawalpindi, PSL 2023

