IPL 2024, KKR Vs PBKS: Punjab Kings' Jonny Bairstow Scores 45-Ball Century At Eden Gardens

IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: English batter Bairstow registered history by scoring the joint second-fastest hundred by a Punjab batter in the history of the IPL

Jonny Bairstow, KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024, AP Photo
IPL 2024, KKR vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow celebrates his ton at Eden Gardens. Photo: AP
Punjab Kings batter Jonny Bairstow joined the likes of Jos Buttler and Travis Head in the list of scoring tons in IPL 2024 with his very own against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Friday. (Match Blog | Full Coverage)

Bairstow reached his 100 in the 16th over and got there in mere 45 deliveries. The Englishman's innings included eight fours and as many sixes.

He became the third fastest PBKS player to get to a hundred with only David Miller and Mayank Agarwal above him. Bairstow remained unbeaten on 108 as PBKS defeated KKR by eight wickets.

Earlier, Kolkata Knight Riders scored an imposing 261/6 against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Sent into bat, KKR rode on a 138-run partnership between openers Phil Salt (75 off 37 balls) and Sunil Narine (71 off 32 balls).

The batters that followed the openers then consolidated the home team's position and took them to an imposing total, as the PBKS bowlers struggled to get their act right in the face of a sustained assault.

(With PTI inputs)

