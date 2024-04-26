Art & Entertainment

Laurence Fox Ordered To Pay £180,000 In Damages For Calling Two People 'Pedophiles' On Social Media

Laurence Fox has been asked to pay £180,000 in damages to Simon Blake and Crystal. This comes after he called them 'pedophiles' on X.

Advertisement

Facebook
Laurence Fox Photo: Facebook
info_icon

Popular actor Laurence Fox has been ordered by a High Court to pay £180,000 in damages to two people after he referred to them as paedophiles on X (formerly known as Twitter). The actor and politician was sued by Simon Blake, a former Stonewall trustee, and Crystal, a drag artist after they got into an online dispute on social media.

During a conversation regarding Sainsbury's decision to celebrate Black History Month in October 2020, Mr Fox referred to Blake and Crystal, also known as Colin Seymour, a former contestant on ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’, as "pedophiles." This sparked a battle between them with Fox counter-suing Blake, Crystal, and broadcaster Nicola Thorp over tweets accusing him of racism.

Advertisement

According to a judgment delivered in January, Mrs Justice Collins Rice ruled the hearing in favour of Blake and Crystal. Fox’s counterclaims were dismissed. In a subsequent ruling on Thursday, the judge ordered Fox to pay £90,000 in damages to both the parties. Rice said, “By calling Mr Blake and Mr Crystal pedophiles, Mr Fox subjected them to a wholly undeserved public ordeal. It was a gross, groundless and indefensible libel, with distressing and harmful real-world consequences for them.”

Speaking on ‘Good Morning Britain’, Crystal said, “The feeling is vindication. It took three-and-a-half years to get to this point, but it was incredibly vindicating to see the judges’ comments and the hurt that Fox caused me recognised, and obviously, the money is great on top, but yeah, it is very vindicating.”

Advertisement

Responding to these developments, Fox has also come out with a statement. He claimed that both the parties did not suffer any harm. He said, “None of the claimants could provide a single witness in court to support the claim that they had suffered any harm. So surreal it’s almost funny. Lady Justice ain’t blind. She’s got both eyes wide open.” Fox mentioned that he would be appealing once again.  

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: World Shooting Para Sport Tournament- Indian Para-Shooter Mona Aggarwal Shoots Gold
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know