Priyanka Chopra On Why She Agreed To Be Narrator For ‘Tiger’: As A Mother Myself, Ambar’s Devotion And Fierce Love Touched My Heart

On Earth Day Disneynature’s latest offering, ‘Tiger’, made its big debut. Narrated by Priyanka Chopra, this captivating film unveils the extraordinary life of Ambar, a young tigress, as she navigates the challenges of raising her cubs amidst the lush wilderness. The documentary delves into the intricate tapestry of nature’s most revered and charismatic creature, celebrating the bond between mother and offspring and the resilience of life in the wild.
Speaking about what the documentary means to her, Priyanka Chopra said, “The tiger has always been symbolic of strength, grace, and majestic presence in Indian culture and Ambar’s story resonates with that ethos. Through the lens of this film, we follow Ambar's journey spanning eight years, where she goes to extraordinary lengths to protect her cubs. As a mother myself, Ambar's devotion and fierce love touched my heart, reminding me of the powerful connection that binds mothers together across all of god’s creatures.”
Directed by the talented trio of Mark Linfield, Vanessa Berlowitz, and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz, and Roy Conli, ‘Tiger’ is the culmination of 1,500 days of filming, capturing both the exhilarating action and tender moments of this remarkable journey.
Alongside ‘Tiger’ another companion film, ‘Tigers On The Rise’, narrated by Blair Underwood is also playing on the same streaming platform. In this, the heroes in this story are the vets, scientists and community patrols dedicated to ensuring that tigers and people can coexist. ‘Tigers On The Rise’ is directed by Rob Sullivan, and co-directed by Alistair Tones.