Priyanka Chopra On Why She Agreed To Be Narrator For ‘Tiger’: As A Mother Myself, Ambar’s Devotion And Fierce Love Touched My Heart

Speaking about what the documentary means to her, Priyanka Chopra said, “The tiger has always been symbolic of strength, grace, and majestic presence in Indian culture and Ambar’s story resonates with that ethos. Through the lens of this film, we follow Ambar's journey spanning eight years, where she goes to extraordinary lengths to protect her cubs. As a mother myself, Ambar's devotion and fierce love touched my heart, reminding me of the powerful connection that binds mothers together across all of god’s creatures.”