Time100 Gala 2024: Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Kylie Minogue At The Star-Studded Evening Honouring The World's Most Influential People - View Pics

The 2024 Time100 Gala dazzles with a constellation of celebrities, from Dua Lipa to Dev Patel to Kylie Minogue, honouring the globe's 100 most influential people at New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center.
Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:
1. Marie Bello & Dominique Crenn
Actor Marie Bello, left, and chef Dominique Crenn attend the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
2. Dev Patel
Dev Patel attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
3. Kelley Robinson
President and CEO of GLAAD Kelley Robinson attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
4. Da’Vine Joy Randolph
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
5. Priyamvada Natarajan
Theoretical astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
6. Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes, right and wife Brittany Mahomes attend the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
7. E. Jean Carroll
E. Jean Carroll attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
8. Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
9. Kelly Ripa
Kelly Ripa attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
10. E. Jean Carroll & Roberta Kaplan
E. Jean Carroll, left, and lawyer Roberta Kaplan attend the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
11. Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
12. Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
13. Billy Porter
Billy Porter attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
14. Brittany Mahomes
Brittany Mahomes attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.
15. Akiko Iwasaki
Immunobiologist Akiko Iwasaki attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.