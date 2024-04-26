Art & Entertainment

Time100 Gala 2024: Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Kylie Minogue At The Star-Studded Evening Honouring The World's Most Influential People - View Pics

Stars and influencers align at the 2024 Time100 Gala in New York, where the world's most impactful figures like Marie Bello and Patrick Mahomes celebrate their achievements.

Dua Lipa, Dev Patel, Kylie Minogue Photo: Evan Agostini
The 2024 Time100 Gala dazzles with a constellation of celebrities, from Dua Lipa to Dev Patel to Kylie Minogue, honouring the globe's 100 most influential people at New York's Jazz at Lincoln Center.

Here are a few glimpses from the grand evening:

1. Marie Bello & Dominique Crenn

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Actor Marie Bello, left, and chef Dominique Crenn attend the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

2. Dev Patel

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Dev Patel attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

3. Kelley Robinson

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
President and CEO of GLAAD Kelley Robinson attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

4. Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

5. Priyamvada Natarajan

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Theoretical astrophysicist Priyamvada Natarajan attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

6. Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Patrick Mahomes, right and wife Brittany Mahomes attend the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

7. E. Jean Carroll

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
E. Jean Carroll attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

8. Kylie Minogue

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Kylie Minogue attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

9. Kelly Ripa

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Kelly Ripa attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

10. E. Jean Carroll & Roberta Kaplan

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
E. Jean Carroll, left, and lawyer Roberta Kaplan attend the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

11. Dua Lipa

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Dua Lipa attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

12. Maya Rudolph

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Maya Rudolph attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

13. Billy Porter

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Billy Porter attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

14. Brittany Mahomes

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Brittany Mahomes attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

15. Akiko Iwasaki

Time100 Gala
Time100 Gala Photo: Evan Agostini
Immunobiologist Akiko Iwasaki attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York.

