Slothana has mirrored the rapid ascent seen by other Solana-based meme coins, amassing over $500,000 shortly after its launch, and currently holding at 15 million raised in the presale. The buzz around Slothana is fueled by the general bullish sentiment on Solana, further buoyed by the performance of established coins like Dogwifhat and Bonk, and is only 5 days away from launching on major listings such as Binance.