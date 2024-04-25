Football

Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield In Pics: Red Devils Rally To Beat Blades In Premier League

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Sheffield United 4-2 in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team went behind 1-0 and 2-1 against last-placed Sheffield at Old Trafford before eventually securing a win that moved it up to sixth in the standings. Jayden Bogle capitalized on an Andre Onana error to open the scoring after 35 minutes, but Harry Maguire leveled against his former club seven minutes later.