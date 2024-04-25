Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield In Pics: Red Devils Rally To Beat Blades In Premier League

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, challenges for the ball with Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield
Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.
Sheffield United's Andre Brooks, right, jumps for the ball with Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.