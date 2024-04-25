Football

Manchester United 4-2 Sheffield In Pics: Red Devils Rally To Beat Blades In Premier League

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Manchester United beat Sheffield United 4-2 in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's team went behind 1-0 and 2-1 against last-placed Sheffield at Old Trafford before eventually securing a win that moved it up to sixth in the standings. Jayden Bogle capitalized on an Andre Onana error to open the scoring after 35 minutes, but Harry Maguire leveled against his former club seven minutes later.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, right, challenges for the ball with Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Sheffield United's Ben Brereton Diaz, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle, left, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Sheffield United's Jayden Bogle celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Premier League: Man United vs Sheffield | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Sheffield United's Andre Brooks, right, jumps for the ball with Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Sheffield at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

