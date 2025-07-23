India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND's Full Squad & ENG's Playing XI
India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel
England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Ben Stokes On Fine And WTC Points
England were docked World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined 10% of their match fees after maintaining a slow over-rate, an issue that has plagued the team in the past. Stokes accepted the charge but pointed out the need to tailor rules to different playing conditions.
“You can't have the same rules in Asia, where a spinner is bowling 70% of the overs, to have the same laws in New Zealand, Australia, England, where it's going to be 70-80% seam. Because the spinner's over takes less time than the seamer's over. So common sense would think that you should look at maybe changing how the overrates are timed in different continents,” he said.
Stokes acknowledged the mounting frustration among fans and players alike but maintained that over-rates aren’t his primary concern during a match.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Hourly Weather Forecast
Rain could play spoilsport today in Manchester. The weather is predicted to be cloudy and passing showers are expected in the afternoon. It has been raining intermittently in the city for the last seven days, to top it off. Let us take a look at the predicted hourly weather for Day 1.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND's Predicted Playing XI
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Anshul Kamboj To Debut
There was a cap presentation going in the ground and it is confirmed that Haryana's Anshul Kamboj will make his Test debut in this Test match. We will wait for the toss to see the second change in the playing XI.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Toss Update
England have won the toss and have opted to field in Manchester.
Playing XIs
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Anshul Kamboj
England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: What Captains Said At Toss
Ben Stokes | England Captain: We're going to have a bowl. Decent overhead conditions for bowling. We've had a good break in between. Good chance for everyone to head back home and get the batteries recharged. Everyone left everything out on the field at Lord's. We've had three games go down to the final session, which says a lot about the quality of the teams. Typical Manchester wicket. Quite firm. Some grass. Dawson back in the team - long time since the last Test but he's gone well over the years.
Shubman Gill | India Captain: I was actually confused. Good toss to lose. The way we've played in the last three Tests has been outstanding. Some crunch moments we've lost, but we've won more sessions than them. You need a bit of a break. All three Tests were intense. Looks like a good surface. Nice and hard. There's some forecast around for the four to five days. Three changes: Sai Sudharsan comes in place of Karun. Kamboj and Shardul are in as well for Akash Deep and Reddy, who are injured.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Pitch Report
All four championship games have ended in draws, making it challenging to determine a winner. The groundsman has left some grass on the pitch, and with the overcast conditions, Ben Stokes has chosen to bowl first. However, it’s worth noting that no team has ever won a Test match at Old Trafford after choosing to bowl.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Action Starts
After India's 'Jana Gana Mana' and England's 'God Save The King', Chris Woakes came to bowl the first over for England. India's opening pair of KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal came to bat and with a boundary on the last delivery, collected just four runs from the over.
IND - 4/0 (1)
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: Players Find Rhythm
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal are taking their time to score runs and the duo has managed to survive the initial overs. The conditions are apt for batting and they just need to spend more time at the crease.
IND - 18/0 (6)
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 27/0 (10 Overs)
Following the beginning of the fourth Rothesay Test at Old Trafford, Josh Tongue has been released from England duty to play for Nottinghamshire. The fast bowler will join the ongoing match against Hampshire on arrival at Utilita Bowl.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 42/0 (14 Overs)
KL Rahul has played a subtle but crucial role in shielding Yashasvi Jaiswal from Jofra Archer’s fiery new-ball spell at Lord’s. Archer, who dismissed the left-hander in both innings of the Test, has bowled five overs this morning, but Jaiswal has faced just five balls, while Rahul has soaked up 25. Given Archer’s impressive average of 21.94 against left-handers in Tests — with all five of his wickets at Lord’s coming against them — Rahul’s innings management could prove vital in blunting England’s early threat.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 52/0 (18 Overs)
5O up for India! Yashasvi Jaiswal has shown notable restraint in his approach on the opening morning at Old Trafford, registering just five scoring shots in the first 80 minutes — a stark contrast to his usual free-flowing style. It might be the result of some technical or mental advice from Gautam Gambhir, who is known for his disciplined, combative batting and has been working closely with the team between Tests.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 63/0 (23 Overs)
KL Rahul etched his name in the history books by becoming the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000 Test runs in England. He joins an elite list featuring legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar, and Virat Kohli. Rahul reached the milestone during the first session of the fourth Test at Old Trafford, underlining his consistency and class on English soil.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 78/0 (26 Overs) Lunch
India head to lunch on Day 1 in a commanding position at 78 for no loss after being asked to bat first in helpful conditions. Openers KL Rahul (40*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36*) showed admirable patience and application, safely negotiating the new ball and ensuring a wicketless morning for the visitors.
Despite the overcast skies and some probing spells from the England pacers, India’s openers stood firm, leaving well and defending solidly. The pair brought up their 50-run stand in the 18th over — only the third such opening stand for India in Manchester — and continued to frustrate the hosts till the end of the session.
England will be disappointed not to have made a breakthrough and will need a better plan post-lunch. India, meanwhile, will aim to build on this solid foundation.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 84/0 (27 Overs)
Welcome back for the afternoon session on Day 1 at Old Trafford. India’s openers, KL Rahul (40*) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36*), return with a strong platform laid after a wicketless morning. The pair weathered testing spells under overcast skies and now look to capitalise. Brydon Carse has the ball to begin the post-lunch session as England search for a much-needed breakthrough.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 94/1 (30 Overs)
Breakthrough for England! Chris Woakes finally gets his reward as KL Rahul edges one to Zak Crawley at third slip. Rahul falls for a well-made 46, ending a solid 94-run opening stand. Yet again, India lose a wicket immediately after a break, giving England the opening they desperately needed.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 101/1 (35 Overs)
Yashasvi Jaiswal brought up his 12th Test fifty — a vital knock marked by patience and composure in challenging conditions. Having weathered the early storm, Jaiswal has laid the groundwork, and the stage is now set for him to convert this start into a substantial innings.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 120/1 (39 Overs)
Drinks in Manchester, and India have recovered well after the early dismissal of KL Rahul. The two left-handers, Yashasvi Jaiswal (58*) and Sai Sudharsan (13*), have formed a steady partnership, guiding India to 120/1 in 39 overs. With Jaiswal looking fluent and Sai settling in, India are laying down a strong platform. England, meanwhile, will be eager to break this stand before it grows bigger.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 120/2 (40.1 Overs)
Edged and taken! What a moment for Liam Dawson — his first Test wicket in eight years, and it’s a big one. The 35-year-old left-arm spinner gets Yashasvi Jaiswal for 58 with a classic delivery: tossed up, landing on a good length around fourth stump and straightening just enough to find the edge. Jaiswal, prodding forward, was done in by the subtle drift and lack of turn. Harry Brook makes no mistake at first slip. A dream return for Dawson, who now has eight Test wickets to his name.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 138/2 (47 Overs)
It was fitting that Harry Brook took the catch to hand Liam Dawson his first Test wicket since 2017 — a moment he likely saw coming. Just days earlier, Brook had spoken highly of Dawson’s ability, particularly his threat to India’s left-handers.
Having captained Dawson during the T20I series in the Caribbean, Brook played a key role in reviving his Test hopes. Ben Stokes later credited Dawson’s white-ball return to the benefits of Brendon McCullum’s all-format coaching role, allowing selectors a closer look — with Brook’s glowing endorsement further strengthening Dawson’s case.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 140/3 (49.1 Overs)
Huge moment just before the break! Shubman Gill makes a costly error in judgement, leaving a delivery that nips back in sharply. The Indian captain is struck in front, and umpire Rod Tucker raises the finger straight away. Gill reviews, but it's a hopeless one — ball tracking shows all three reds. Out for 12, and it’s Ben Stokes once again delivering at a crucial time. A body blow for India heading into the interval.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 149/3 (52 Overs) Tea
England clawed their way back into the contest in a gripping second session, picking up three crucial wickets after India had gone wicketless in the morning. At tea, India are 149 for 3, with Sai Sudharsan unbeaten and holding the innings together.
The breakthrough came through Chris Woakes, who ended KL Rahul’s fluent knock on 46 with a perfectly set-up delivery that zipped away just enough to find the edge. Rahul’s dismissal opened the gates for England.
Yashasvi Jaiswal, who looked in fine touch yet again, brought up his third fifty-plus score of the tour and crossed 1000 Test runs against England. But just as he was beginning to look dangerous, Liam Dawson — playing his first Test in eight years — got him with a classic left-arm spinner’s delivery. It took just seven balls for Dawson to make an impact, claiming Yashasvi for 58.
The pressure doubled as Shubman Gill fell at the stroke of the interval. Attempting to leave a Stokes delivery that nipped back in, Gill was struck plumb in front and departed for 12 after a failed review.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 164/3 (57 Overs)
Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer have taken the ball for England after tea, with two left-handers—Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant—at the crease. While Archer’s inclusion makes sense, Carse is a bit of a surprise, though he did bowl after lunch as well. Much depends on how Pant approaches this session—he’s unlikely to hold back, which could either shift momentum India’s way or hand England another breakthrough. The light has dimmed noticeably, and with rain in the air, conditions could get tricky.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 195/3 (62 Overs)
Rishabh Pant continues to entertain with his fearless strokeplay! Facing Jofra Archer’s pace, he first slog-sweeps a 86mph delivery through square leg for four, stepping outside leg stump with audacity. Then, in typical Pant fashion, he attempts a reverse-sweep off the very next ball, missing it and giving himself a playful slap on the thigh. Unpredictable but thrilling, Pant keeps everyone on the edge of their seats.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 197/3 (64 Overs)
Sai Sudharsan and Rishabh Pant have settled into a smooth rhythm, bringing up a brisk 50-run partnership in just 11.3 overs. Pant has led the charge with his trademark flair, mixing composure with calculated aggression. One standout moment came when he launched Brydon Carse for a straight six, a shot that captured the audacity and confidence driving his innings.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 212/3 (67.4 Overs)
A dramatic moment unfolds as Woakes roars with a huge appeal after Rishabh Pant attempts a bold reverse sweep against the pacer — only for the umpire to turn it down. England review instantly, sensing a potential edge. The ball had straightened on a good length outside off, but UltraEdge confirms a faint inside edge as Pant crouched low. A sigh of relief for India as the decision stays with the batter. The physio is out as Pant takes a painful blow on his thigh, needing some treatment.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 237/4 (75 Overs)
Ben Stokes continues to be Sai Sudharsan’s nemesis in Test cricket, claiming his wicket for the third time in as many innings. Stokes, who had already troubled Sudharsan earlier—inducing a dropped chance down the leg side—finally got his man by cramping him for room on a pull shot.
Sudharsan mistimed the stroke and picked out Brydon Carse at long leg. His struggles against Stokes are becoming a clear pattern, having now scored just 24 runs off 48 balls against the England captain, while remaining far more assured against others with 67 off 155 without dismissal.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 257/4 (81 Overs)
With just 20 minutes left in the day, the umpires took a light reading and deemed conditions playable—but only under certain constraints. England have seemingly been instructed to avoid pace, prompting Joe Root’s introduction alongside Liam Dawson, despite the second new ball being available. It’s a tactical slowdown, dictated by fading light, as England aim to squeeze out a late wicket before stumps.
India Vs England, 4th Test Day 1 Live Score: IND 264/4 | Stumps
England edged the final session on Day 1 as India suffered a double blow — the loss of a well-set Sai Sudharsan and an injury to Rishabh Pant. The visitors were rebuilding well after a solid start, but the tide turned when Pant was forced to retire hurt on 37 after taking a painful blow to his right foot while attempting a reverse sweep.
Sudharsan, who notched up a composed 61, was dismissed shortly after by Ben Stokes, who once again had the better of the Indian No.3. With light deteriorating, the umpires eventually called for early stumps. India will resume Day 2 in a tricky position, looking to rebuild again.