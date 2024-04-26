‘Ranneeti’: You Cannot Keep Up With Lara Dutta’s Energy, Says Jason Tham

Poised, elegant as well as crazy and fun, that’s Lara Dutta for you, says actor Jason Tham. The two have shared the screen in the web series ‘Ranneeti’, and had a gala time working together.
“I was in disbelief when I saw Lara ma’am on the set. I grew up watching her films. My first reaction was Miss Universe, Superstar, height! (laughs). She was an absolute delight. There was never a dull moment with her. I have never had so much fun working with a superstar,” he says.
Talking about working with her, he says, “Lara ma’am having a good sense of humour is just an understatement. She is an overall package, absolutely gorgeous, witty, wise, a phenomenal actor and a good human being. From the outside, she’s a thorough professional but once you get to know her, she’s like a jar of candies, different flavours but sweet from inside. You cannot keep up with her energy. I remember in a BTS interview, she cracked a joke and we were in splits but as soon as the interviewer started asking questions, she became poised, charismatic, radiant and articulate with her response. I was blown away by her confidence and switched over. I even asked her, ‘how do you do it?’ She smiled and replied in two words, ‘Miss Universe’.”
He adds, “I remember her having a very strict diet when it comes to shooting and mostly her diet contains super organic food like Chia seeds, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and some of the salads you’ve not even heard of and she loves to share.”
Besides Lara Dutta and Jason Tham, ‘Ranneeti’ also stars Jimmy Shergill, Ashish Vidyarthi and many others.