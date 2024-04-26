‘Ranneeti’: You Cannot Keep Up With Lara Dutta’s Energy, Says Jason Tham

Talking about working with her, he says, “Lara ma’am having a good sense of humour is just an understatement. She is an overall package, absolutely gorgeous, witty, wise, a phenomenal actor and a good human being. From the outside, she’s a thorough professional but once you get to know her, she’s like a jar of candies, different flavours but sweet from inside. You cannot keep up with her energy. I remember in a BTS interview, she cracked a joke and we were in splits but as soon as the interviewer started asking questions, she became poised, charismatic, radiant and articulate with her response. I was blown away by her confidence and switched over. I even asked her, ‘how do you do it?’ She smiled and replied in two words, ‘Miss Universe’.”