Best Synthetic Urine Kits: Top 5 Fake Pee To Pass a Drug Test

Imagine getting a new job, and a few days into it, the employer asks for a drug test. This is a cause of concern if you are a frequent Cannabinoids, THC, or Cannabis user. The slightest amount detected in your urine can get you fired, which needless to say, can have a massive effect on your career.

Fret not, as we have a solution to your problem. Enter: Synthetic Urine Kits. All you have to do is replace your original pee with a fake one, and you are golden! These kits are readily available online and do the job just right.

We know asking for someone else’s pee seems like a better option here. But do you really want to go through that humiliation? We did not think so. Also, we hope you know that you can still fail the test with someone else’s urine. Therefore, the chances of you passing the drug test with fake urine are much higher.

Which urine kits should you purchase for this, you ask? To help you out, we have curated a list of the five best synthetic urine kits for you to choose from. Read on to know about them.

How Did We Make this List?

After an extensive amount of research and trials, we were able to choose the best synthetic urine brands from the plethora of options in the market. We chose them based on their efficacy, ease of use, ingredients, shelf life, and price. We connected with the previous and recurring customers who have used synthetic urine in the past to pass their drug tests.

We have also created a buyer's guide to help you understand the factors to consider when purchasing synthetic urine. You can find it at the bottom of this article.

Best Synthetic Urine Kits

1. Incognito Belt - Best and Reliable Synthetic Urine Kit

2. Sub Solution - Highest Selling and Trusted Synthetic Urine Kit

3. Test Clear Urinator - Compact and Reusable Synthetic Urine

4. Quick Luck - Worth the Money

5. Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

Now that you have a quick overview of some of the best synthetic urine kits out there, let’s talk about them in detail.

#1. Incognito Belt - Overall Best Synthetic Urine Kit

First on our list is a Clear Choice Incognito Belt synthetic urine kit. It is one of the best fake pee brands out there for unsupervised drug tests. The kit contains 100% effective urine that is completely toxin-free. It is a unisex kit and can be used by males and females both. It comes with one bladder bag containing 3.5 ounces (103.5 ml) of synthetic urine that is suitable for up to two uses. The kit is quite easy-to-use.

It is “gravity-operated” and the urine passes through a rubber tube that is a lightweight apparatus. This tube can be wrapped around your waist and tucked under your clothes. The velcro adjustable belt fits waist sizes up to 48". This way, the bag will go unnoticed, and you can give your sample without having to worry about getting caught.

The kit includes a heating pad that matches the body temperature. You need to open up the heat pad, give it a good shake and stick it to the bladder bag to ensure it reaches the right temperature. Once you've worn the bag on your waist, close the white clips and cut the end of the tube. Unfasten the white clips when you want to drain the urine in the test container.

Their urine formula contains a series of 11 chemical compounds. This also includes important urine components like uric acid and urea. It mimics real human urine with a balanced pH, specific gravity, and the required creatinine levels.

This Incognito Belt has a two-year warranty, so you can keep it and use it whenever your employer announces a surprise drug test. However, if the seal is broken and the sample is not used, refrigerate the kit for 48 hours or freeze it for up to 6 months. It also includes a temperature strip for testing the temperature of the urine. It is slightly expensive but does offer a bang for your buck.

Pros

● Unisex kit – Can be used by males and females

● Has a belt to make taking the test easier

● Includes a temperature strip

● Biocide and toxin-free

● Comes with a 2-year warranty from the date of manufacture

Cons

● Viable for only two uses

Verdict

The Incognito belt has been a go-to product for many people who want a negative drug test result. It contains all of the necessary ingredients and closely resembles real human pee. The best part is that it can be concealed under the clothes and also that it has a two-year warranty.

Click here to visit the official website

#2. Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit - Highest Selling

Another Clear Choice product, the Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit was launched in 2003 and has been reigning in the market ever since. It is effective urine without any toxins or biocide in its composition. It is an ideal option for those looking for an affordable kit. This kit is suitable for males and females both.

The urine is available in a powdered form, so you can mix it on the test day and pass it with flying colors. This also ensures that the solution won’t separate. You can mix it with water up to eight hours before your drug test. The kit includes a mixing container. Make sure you add the correct amount of water to the powder, otherwise it may lead to your sample getting flagged.

If you need help preparing the solution, refer to the detailed instructions that can be found in the box. Those who are not confident about this product should try liquid synthetic urine instead.

It comes with a patented heat activator formula that raises the urine’s temperature to match the normal body temperature within seconds. When adding the heat activator to the sample, use caution because large amounts of powder can cause overheating. Like the Incognito Belt, this kit is also made of 11 chemical compounds, which include uric acid and urea. These compounds mimic human urine and thus help you pass a drug test.

Please keep in mind that once the solution is mixed, you need to either use it within 8 hours or refrigerate it for 48 hours. Alternatively, you can simply place it in the freezer and use it within the next 6 months.

Pros

● Unisex kit – Can be used by males and females

● Has a heat activator formula to raise the temperature

● Toxin and biocide-free fake urine

● Undetectable

● Can be used within 6 months

Cons

● Shorter shelf life

Click here to visit the official website

Verdict

The Sub Solution Synthetic Urine Kit is a popular choice amongst the users, all thanks to its effectiveness and affordability. The solution can be tricky to prepare for the first-timers, but they can always order a practice sample to try their hands on before the actual test. It should not be a problem if you carefully follow the instructions.

#3. Test Clear Urinator - Compact and Reusable

An electronic testing device, the Urinator boasts of its cutting-edge technology that has made it one of the best synthetic urine kits on the market. This fake urine comes in powder form, and you must mix it with water to prepare the sample. Once done, use the 60 ml syringe that is included in the kit to fill the IV bag with the fake urine. The kit is compact and quite easy to use. Apart from being reliable, the device is also reusable.

Most people fail the drug test with fake urine because it is not the right temperature, which should be around 37° celsius. The Urinator maintains the urine temperature for up to four hours using a single set of batteries. The IV bag has a liquid crystal thermometer attached to it so you can verify the temperature instantly.

The urine is kept in an IV bag, and you can easily hide it under your clothes. This bag has a flexible tube extending from it. Don’t worry as it is both comfortable and discreet. When you release the clamp, gravity will start the flow to the container. Collect and submit the required urine sample. You will receive a complete operator's manual to ensure that you use the Urinator correctly.

This powdered synthetic urine kit also includes two temperature strips for checking the temperature of the urine before submitting the sample. You may want to use it to ensure that your sample doesn't get rejected. Please note that this kit is slightly on the expensive side in comparison to the kits from other synthetic urine brands out there.

Pros

● Regulates the urine temperature

● IV bag to store the urine is made in a way not to burn skin

● Comes with powdered urine to experiment with

● Reusable

● Includes an operator’s manual

Cons

● Not suitable for sudden tests

Verdict

The Urinator has undoubtedly impressed users with its innovative design and technology. It is not overly complicated and quite effective. However, many consumers may be put off by the price because they do not want to spend too much money on a urine kit, especially when other brands sell it for much less.

#4. Quick Luck - Worth The Money

The superior formula of the Quick Luck Synthetic Urine Kit was prepared after 16 long years of lab research. So when Clear Choice says it is 100% effective, they mean it. It is premixed synthetic urine that is delivered to you in a standard size 3oz container. You don’t have to mix it and doubt if the sample is right. All you have to do is add the fake urine to the container provided by the test center, warm it up, and viola, you are done. This makes it user-friendly and convenient for you. Also, it is undetectable and completely free of toxins.

Like all other Clear Choice synthetic urine kits, this one is also made up of uric acid, urea, and 11 other chemical compounds that are present in real human urine. It has a balanced pH, specific gravity, and creatinine that can help you pass the test.

It is a unisex kit, suitable for both male and female use. The patented heat activator powder formula warms the urine to body temperature. You just have to add the powder to the urine sample and mix it until it disappears. Add more if the sample hasn’t reached the desired temperature. It also includes two heat pads, each of which has a life expectancy of up to ten hours once activated.

The urine is biocide-free. If not used, it can be refrigerated for 48 hours or frozen for up to 6 months. It is a quality product with a high success rate, making it a top choice for many customers.

Pros

● Unisex kit – Can be used by males and females

● Has a heat activator formula to raise the temperature

● Toxin and biocide-free fake urine

● 100% effective

● If frozen, it can be used for up to 6 months

Cons

● Has a shorter shelf life

Verdict

Clear Choice’s Quick Luck Kit is actually a clear choice for many consumers when it comes to buying synthetic urine. As it is premixed urine, it saves you from the hassle of mixing the sample. Moreover, it is reasonably priced and is not too hard on your wallet.

#5. Urine Simulation with Powdered Urine Kit

Last but not least is Test Clear’s Urine Simulation with Powdered Synthetic Urine Kit. It is a reputed fake pee brand that has been trusted by many customers over the years. The kit includes one vial of powdered urine with all the vital chemicals, especially uric acid. It imitates real pee, mostly because it is dehydrated human urine. If mixed properly, it can help you pass a drug test. The urine is free from toxins.

One also needs to make sure that urine is at the right temperature before submitting the sample. Thanks to the heater included in the kit that allows you to raise the urine temperature to match the body temperature. The entire procedure takes about 45 minutes.

It is best to arrive near or outside the test center an hour or so before your scheduled drug test. You can prepare the sample in the car and then go inside when finished. You can always buy extra heaters with the kit in case the test gets delayed. Use the temperature strip to verify the urine’s temperature.

The kit is quite affordable in comparison with other synthetic pee kits on the market. However, it does not affect the quality and efficacy of the product. As it is in powdered form, it has a considerable shelf life. You can store the kit at home and use it whenever a drug test is announced. For best results, you should use this product within one year of purchase. Once the sample is prepared, it stays for three days (72 hours), given that you keep it away from heat and moisture.

Pros

● Long shelf life

● Replicates human urine

● Comes with a temperature strip and heat pads

● Lasts about six hours

● Toxin-free

Cons

● Making the urine sample on your own can be tricky

Verdict

Another powdered synthetic urine kit, this one might seem a bit complicated to prepare. However, the detailed instructions come in handy to help you throughout the process. The long shelf is definitely a huge plus for many users who have to go through drug tests every few months.

What is Synthetic Urine?

Synthetic Urine is artificial pee that is manufactured in a laboratory. It basically replicates the real human urine in terms of color, smell, and look. It is made of actual urine constituents like uric acid, urea, creatinine, and others. Some fake urine brands match the pH level and specific gravity of the real pee, just like the ones we have added to our list.

It's used to pass unsupervised drug tests. It is completely free of toxins and undetectable. Synthetic urine is also beneficial in drug testing and urinalysis experiments.

Why Do People Use Synthetic Urine?

Synthetic urine is used to pass a drug screening which is a common practice in many professional and academic institutions, particularly in the United States. Employers can request drug tests from both new and existing employees. In most cases, a failed drug test results in expulsion from the job.

Because these tests are sometimes unexpected, you may not have time to rid your system of toxins with good old detox drinks. Furthermore, this method is time-consuming and can be painful, to say the least. This is why frequent substance users prefer to pass a drug test with fake pee.

Athletes who use substances or use performance-enhancing drugs may also replace their original urine with synthetic urine. Some people use fake pee to conceal a medical condition in order to get a clean chit with insurance companies.

Types of Synthetic Urine

There are two types of synthetic urine – Powdered and Liquid

Powdered Synthetic Urine: As the name suggests, powdered urine comes in powdered form, and you’ll have to turn it into liquid pee by yourself. It is usually dehydrated urine in powder form.

Because it is essentially real pee, it resembles human urine in terms of smell and appearance. However, as it is delivered in a vial and the wrong concentration of water in it may lead to a failed drug test.

Pros

● Easy to store

● Longer shelf life

Cons

● If not prepared right, it can lead to a failed drug test



Liquid Synthetic Urine: Liquid urine is also known as premixed synthetic urine. It is easier to use than powdered urine as it is already prepared. It is suitable for sudden unannounced tests as you don’t have to go through the hassle of mixing. However, it must be warmed to match the body temperature.

Pros

● Comes in premixed form

● Ideal for sudden tests

Cons

● Shorter shelf life

Buyer’s Guide on Synthetic Urine

Buying the best synthetic urine online can be a daunting process. You can never be sure if something worked for others, it will work for you as well. There are a plethora of synthetic urine brands on the market, and you are most likely to be confused about which one to go for.

So, that is why we have prepared a buyer’s guide for you. We hope this helps you understand things you need to keep in mind while purchasing synthetic urine.

Take a look:

Powdered vs Liquid synthetic urine

A lot of people are confused between powdered and liquid synthetic urine. To put it simply, while powdered urine is more difficult to prepare, it has a longer shelf life. The liquid synthetic urine, on the other hand, is suitable for quick tests but has a shorter shelf life.

Creatinine level

Creatinine is a waste product produced by the body that is removed from the blood by the kidneys. It is then expelled from the body via urine. The normal creatinine level in urine ranges from 60 mg/dL to 300 mg/dL.

Low creatinine levels caused by diluted urine can alert lab technicians. Therefore, make sure you buy from a reputed brand that takes care of such compounds in their synthetic urine product.

Ingredients

A synthetic urine should have the right amounts of chemicals like ammonia, urea, uric acid, creatinine, and salt levels to pass off as real human pee. It should have a balanced pH and consistency same as the authentic urine. If the color, smell, or look of the sample is not up to the mark, it is most likely to be flagged.

Therefore, make sure you buy from a reputable brand and check the ingredients first. Customer reviews can help you determine whether or not a product is reliable.

Color

Urine has a color that is determined by your diet, level of hydration, and medications. The compound that gives urine its natural color is urochrome. The color ranges from yellow to dark amber hues.

Make sure the fake urine sample you're using has yellow tones so that it doesn't get rejected on the spot by the lab technician.

Temperature

The urine sample needs to be between 90°F to 98°F to pass off as normal. Once the urine is out of the body, the temperature starts to drop.

One of the most crucial testing criteria is temperature. If the sample is not at the proper temperature, it will most likely be flagged. To help you avoid this situation, synthetic pee kits include heat pads. Warm up the sample and use the temperature strip to confirm the temperature.

Foam

Our real urine contains a protein called albumin that is responsible for the foam in it. The urine of good quality synthetic urine brands already has albumin in it.

It is advisable to shake the sample a bit before submitting it. Make sure you don’t overdo it.

Shelf life

The shelf life of synthetic urine is mostly dependent on the type and the quality of the product. On average, synthetic pee usually will last you 2-3 years. However, there are a few variables that can shorten their shelf life. For instance, exposure to extreme heat or cold, excessive exposure to the sun, oxygen, wind, humidity, and dust.

Brand and Reliability

When your job is on the line, you cannot use any urine kit from the drugstore for the test. Choose a reputable synthetic urine brand that is transparent about the product's ingredients and expiration date. A product that comes with a detailed instruction manual and excellent customer service is a huge plus. Read the customer reviews thoroughly to know if the product is worth it.

Pricing

There are a lot of synthetic urine brands in the market, with products available in a variety of price ranges. The ones made in high-tech labs are quite expensive and of premium quality. However, some are also reasonably priced. When it comes to a pre-employment drug test, however, the cost is usually secondary.

Things to Consider while Using Synthetic Urine Kits

Whether you are using synthetic urine for the first time or have done so before, you're always afraid of failing the test or getting caught. If you keep a few things in mind, you can reduce your chances of this happening. Take a look:

1. Carefully read the instructions: Preparing the urine sample may seem like an easy job, but a little confusion in the water-powder concentration can lead to a failed drug test. This is why it is critical to thoroughly read the instructions.

Almost all synthetic urine kits come with an instruction manual that you should follow. It is best to practice handling the sample ahead of time so that you are ready on test day.

2. Maintain the right temperature: Human urine has a temperature range of 90 to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. When you give the sample to the doctor or lab technician, they usually measure the temperature to see if it is suitable for testing. The ideal temperature is 96 degrees Fahrenheit.

Heating synthetic urine can be a hassle for many. But it’s necessary if you wish to pass a drug test. Therefore, make sure to warm it up with the heat pads. The temperature strip that is included in the kit can help you verify the temperature.

3. Storage: It is best to break the seal on the urine sample on the day of the test. If you use powdered synthetic urine, make the solution only on the day of the test and use it within 8 hours. If not in use, keep it refrigerated for 48 hours or frozen for up to 6 months.

Please keep in mind that excessive exposure to outside elements such as sun, cold, wind, and oxygen can reduce the shelf life of synthetic urine. Therefore, it’s best to keep it away from such environmental conditions. Also, check the expiry date of the product before using it.

How to Identify a Bad Quality Synthetic Urine?

Using low-quality synthetic urine for a drug test is never a good idea. It can straight up lead to failed drug tests, and the chances of you getting caught are much higher. Here are three signs of bad quality urine:

● Low cost: The price for synthetic urine kits ranges from $40 to $100 or more. If a brand is selling it for less than that, it is most likely to be of subpar quality.

● Poor packaging: If a brand is not investing in packaging, who knows what else they might be compromising on? We know you shouldn't judge a book by its cover, but when your job is at stake, you should avoid experimenting.

● Available on third-party websites: When purchasing synthetic urine kits, it’s recommended to buy from reputed companies/brands' websites that specialize in these products. You can not trust or verify the authenticity of the kits available on third-party websites like Amazon or eBay.

How to Use Synthetic Urine during Drug Tests?

Buying the best synthetic urine and preparing it right is not where your task ends. The real deal is how you can sneak the pee sample inside the facility undetected. An Incognito Belt, waist pouch, or a small IV bag can help you with just that.

If the test is unsupervised, you just need to pour the sample into the container provided by the facility. Do check if it is the right temperature before submitting it.

However, if the test is supervised and a doctor or a technician is in the room with you, it can be difficult to transfer the pee. Strap the sample container somewhere on your body and practice walking around with it. For this, you also need the right accessories that can make it look like you are actually peeing. For instance, you can use a prosthetic device or a rubber tube extending from the waist pouch.

What Are the Other Uses of Synthetic Urine?

Synthetic urine is used for a lot of things besides helping you pass a drug test. Take a look :

1. Calibrating urinalysis tools: Synthetic pee is used to calibrate and test the urinalysis tools. It aids in ensuring that these tools function properly.

2. Research: As synthetic urine replicates the actual human pee, doctors and researchers use it to perform a variety of experiments. They utilize it to develop new formulas in laboratories. Fake urine is also used to test the impact of urine on diapers and medical devices.

3. Education and training: Medical students use fake urine for their experiments and to learn urinalysis.

4. Wildlife activities: Gardeners use synthetic urine as an insect repellent. They use it to prevent insects and pests from attacking crops and plants. Hunters and wildlife photographers rub fake urine on themselves to hide their human scent from the animals.

5. Sales: A lot of salesmen use fake urine during their demo of cleaning agents and stain and odor removers. It aids in persuading customers of the efficacy of the products they are attempting to sell.

6. Entertainment: Some people buy fake urine online to use in entertaining videos or for pranks. Let's face it: synthetic urine adds a genuine touch to your bedwetting prank on a friend.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the shelf life of synthetic urine?

The shelf life of fake urine usually ranges from a few months to 3 years. It depends on the urine quality and the brand you have purchased from.

Q. Can you freeze synthetic urine?

Yes, synthetic urine can definitely be frozen. Make sure you wrap it tightly to prevent ice crystals from forming and damaging the plastic. However, the shelf life of the urine decides how long it can be kept frozen.

Q. Can a test detect synthetic urine?

Yes, tests can detect synthetic urine. However, it works for drug tests because most laboratories do not perform genetic analysis on specimens. You are more likely to pass the test if you use a high-quality sample.

Q. Can you hide synthetic urine in drug tests?

Yes, you can hide synthetic urine kits under your clothes for the drug tests. There are kits such as the Clear Choice Incognito Belt, which wraps around the waist, and the Urinator, which has a tube attached to the IV bag.

Q. How much synthetic urine do I need?

Ideally, you are required to give 2 ounces (60 ml approx.) of urine for a test. However, it’s best to be ready with more.

Q. Is synthetic pee unisex?

Yes, synthetic urine is unisex. Also, lab urinalysis usually doesn't determine genders.

Q. Is synthetic urine legal?

In most states in the United States, it is legal to sell and buy synthetic urine. However, using it to cheat on drug tests can be illegal in some places. Do read about the laws in your state before submitting a sample with fake urine in it.

Q. Can I reheat synthetic urine?

Yes, you can reheat the synthetic urine as long as its seal is not broken.

Q. How do I use heat activator powder?

Take the heat activator powder and carefully pour about 1/8th portion of it into the vial’s cap. Now, add it to the urine, close the cap and shake the sample for 10-15 seconds. Check the temperature of the sample with the temperature strip which should be between 94-100 degrees.

Q. How long will the heat activator hold the temperature?

The heat activator does not hold the temperature. It only raises the temperature of the urine sample. That is why it's advisable to use the activator as close to the time of the test as possible. However, you can always use the heat pads to maintain the urine temperature.

Conclusion

To sum it up, let us recommend to you the product that managed to impress us on our list of the best synthetic urine. Our top pick has to be the Incognito Belt. It is a reliable fake urine kit that has been on the market for over 16 years. Customers love it, and its easy to use system sets it apart from the competition.

If you are looking for a budget option, it’s best to go for the Sub Soltution Synthetic Urine Kit. It is a unisex kit that will last you good 6 months if kept frozen. It replicates human pee entirely and will result in a negative drug test.

