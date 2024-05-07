In Solapur constituency along the Maharashtra-Karnataka border, the Congress has fielded Praniti Shinde, a three-time MLA from Solapur City Central seat and daughter of former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. She will be fighting against the BJP’s Ram Satpute (36), a first-time MLA from Malshiras (SC). The severely drought-prone district is known for the cultivation of beedis, chaddars and is home to many cotton mills and power looms. It also has the majority of Dalit-Muslim-Dhangar population. Whereas the Congress has launched an aggressive campaign making it an “outsider versus local” contest, targeting Satpute, a native of Beed, Satpute has attacked Shinde’s dynasty politics. Interestingly, the Konkan belt―for the first time in three decades―will not see Sena’s traditional symbol of bow and arrow, which now belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction. The Shinde faction will not contest any of the two seats, but its rival, the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, has fielded candidates in both the Raigad and Ratnagiri constituencies.