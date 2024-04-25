Elections

Lok Sabha Polls: Shiv Sena (UBT) Releases Party Manifesto Day Before Phase 2

In its poll manifesto, Shiv Sena promised to build the financial city, which Uddhav Thackeray claimed was 'moved to Gujarat', in Maharashtra, enabling employment opportunities in the state.

Advertisement

PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday released his party manifesto, a day before voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, focussing on stopping the “loot” of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.

Thackeray said the financial city, which he claimed was “moved to Gujarat”, will be built in Maharashtra, enabling employment opportunities in the state.

He said jobs will be created at the district level so that people from the state won’t have to migrate.

Through the INDIA government, Thackeray said, they will not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance.

Advertisement

He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of GST (Goods and Services Tax).

He also assured implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report.

Eight seats in Maharashtra will go to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls on Friday.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Says 'This Election Is To Free Country From Slave Mentality'; Kharge Takes 'Out Of Context' Jibe At Modi
  2. Sports News LIVE: Pakistan Take On New Zealand In 4th T20I
  3. JEE Mains 2024 Result Out: Cut Off, Marking Scheme, How to Check - All You Need to Know
  4. Tamannah Bhatia To Ananya Panday To Kriti Sanon – 5 Actresses Who’re Fore Fronting The Brown-Beige Fashion Revolution
  5. 'King': Shah Rukh Khan And Suhana Khan Are Reportedly Set To Commence Filming In London This June
  6. Bihar: 6 Dead, Over 30 Injured In Massive Fire At Hotel Near Patna Railway Station; Cylinder Blast Suspected
  7. Arijit Singh Birthday Special: From 'Tum Hi Ho' To 'Satranga', 10 Songs By The Versatile Singer To Tune In To
  8. Biden Signs Law To Ban TikTok If ByteDance Fails To Divest: What You Need to Know