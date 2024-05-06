The Best Air Coolers Under 15000 in India (2024)

Our Top Picks
Contemplating between purchasing an air cooler or an often arises, especially during scorching summers. However, the costliness of an AC, including installation expenses, renders it a luxury beyond the reach of many middle-class families. Fortunately, air coolers offer a reliable alternative, proving to be efficient and cost-effective cooling solutions.
Air coolers have several advantages over air conditioners. They are more energy-efficient, consuming less electricity, thus resulting in lower utility bills. Moreover, air coolers are eco-friendly as they do not utilise refrigerants that harm the environment. Additionally, they provide fresh air circulation, improving indoor air quality, which is particularly beneficial for individuals with respiratory issues.
While there are air cooler options available for , they may lack the durability and performance of those in the higher price range. Hence, investing in a slightly pricier model within the ₹15,000 bracket ensures better reliability and longevity.
To assist you in making an informed decision, we have curated a selection of the best air coolers under ₹15,000. These options strike a balance between affordability and performance, promising efficient cooling without costing a fortune.
Things to consider when purchasing an air cooler under 15000
Cooling Capacity: Assess the cooling capacity of the air cooler, typically measured in CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute). Choose a model with sufficient CFM to effectively cool the desired area in your home or office.
Water Tank Capacity: A larger water tank capacity means longer continuous operation without the need for frequent refills. Consider your usage pattern and opt for a size that suits your needs.
Cooling Technology: Different air coolers utilise various cooling technologies such as evaporative cooling or honeycomb cooling pads. Research the technology used in the model you're interested in and ensure it aligns with your cooling requirements.
Portability: If you plan to move the air cooler between rooms or locations frequently, consider factors such as size, weight, and the presence of wheels or handles for easy mobility.
Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models that consume less electricity, helping you save on utility bills while reducing environmental impact.
Additional Features: Consider features like remote control operation, timer settings, adjustable fan speeds, oscillation, and air purification functions to enhance convenience and usability.
Noise Level: Check reviews or specifications to determine the noise level of the air cooler, especially if you plan to use it in bedrooms or quiet spaces where excessive noise could be disruptive.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
Performance Assessment: We evaluated each air cooler based on its cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and overall performance in real-world conditions.
Comparison Analysis: A detailed comparison was conducted, considering the pros and cons of each model to identify the most suitable options for various needs and preferences.
User Feedback: We gathered and analysed user reviews and feedback to understand the practical experiences and satisfaction levels of users with each air cooler.
Brand Reputation: Preference was given to air coolers from reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and after-sales service.
Price Consideration: While staying within the budget of ₹15,000, we ensured that the selected air coolers offer the best value for money in terms of features, performance, and durability.
Diversity of Options: We curated a diverse selection of air coolers under ₹15,000 to cater to various preferences, room sizes, and usage scenarios, ensuring there's something for everyone.
Longevity and Warranty: We considered the build quality, durability, and warranty coverage of each air cooler to provide you with options that offer long-term reliability and peace of mind.
Below is a list of best air coolers under 15000 in India
Escape the scorching heat with the Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler. Designed for homes, this cooler boasts a 90-liter water tank capacity and an impressive 90-feet air throw, ensuring efficient cooling for rooms up to 650 square feet. With a powerful air flow of 5600 CMH and three-speed control, it provides customizable cooling for your comfort. The cooler features DuraMarine Pump technology, offering higher insulation to protect the pump from moisture and increase its lifespan. Additionally, the cooler includes an ice chamber and Cooler Master with 3-sided honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling. Its Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Technology pads ensure cleaner, fresher air, making it an ideal choice for a hygienic cooling experience. With Turbo Fan Technology and adjustable air flow, this Bajaj cooler delivers a refreshing breeze throughout your space. Plus, it comes with a 1-year standard warranty and 2 years extended warranty, providing contentment.
Specifications:
Price: 11,399 (
MRP 16,99033% Off)
Brand: Bajaj
Power Source: Corded Electric
Cooling Capacity: 90L
Air Flow: 5600 CMH
Speed Control: 3-Speed
Coverage Area: 650 sq ft
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficiently cools the room in less time
|A bit noisy
|High airflow capacity
|Difficult to drain the water
|Economical price
|Decent quality and performance
|Easy to operate and maintain
|Enhanced air purification
User’s Testimonial: "Purchased this to get over the heat waves this year in Bangalore. To my surprise, My living room stays as cool as an AC. The temperature drops from 40° to around 25° when the cooler is On. Oscillation with 2 way air deflection is amazing and air circulates to the entire room. Keep a window open opposite to this cooler for best results."
Why it's worth buying: With over 6,000 purchases on Amazon last month, this Bajaj air cooler proves its worth with efficient cooling for large spaces and durable construction, making it a reliable investment for beating the heat.
Stay cool and comfortable with Symphony Jumbo 95 XL+ Cooler, your smart choice for a refreshing space. Engineered with high-efficiency honeycomb pads and a Cool Flow Dispenser, this cooler ensures even and refreshing air circulation for rooms up to 26 square metres. Its whisper-quiet operation guarantees a tranquil environment, while the fully closable louvres offer personalised airflow control. With a power-saving performance consuming only 205 Watts, it's a cost-effective alternative to air conditioning. The 95-liter water tank capacity with a water level indicator ensures prolonged cooling without frequent refills. Equipped with knob control for easy customization, inverter compatibility for uninterrupted cooling, and 360° caster wheels for effortless mobility, this cooler is your ultimate cooling companion for hot summer days.
Specifications:
Price: 10,459 (
MRP 11,99913% Off)
Brand: Symphony
Power Source: Electric
Cooling Capacity: 95 litres
Coverage Area: 26 sqm
Energy Consumption: 205 Watts
Control: Knob Control
Mobility: 360° Caster Wheels
|Pros
|Cons
|Low energy consumption
|Water spilling issues
|Easy to control and customise
|Build quality could be improved
|Operation is quite
|Large water tank capacity
|Smooth mobility with wheels
|Excellent air throw and cooling
User’s Testimonial: "For dining hall purposes, very silent, look wise, very attractive, still I didn't find any faults, very satisfied with this purchase, must buy."
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evidenced by the 1k purchases on Amazon last month, proving its value and effectiveness.
The Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler comes with power-packed cooling performance. Featuring high-density honeycomb pads and a 95-liter tank capacity, this portable cooler delivers efficient and lasting cooling for rooms up to 530 sq. ft. With a powerful air delivery of 4500 CMH and 4-way air deflection, it ensures uniform cooling across the space. The auto-fill feature allows continuous water supply, while inverter compatibility ensures uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. Equipped with an ice chamber for enhanced cooling and an everlast pump for durability, this cooler offers superior comfort even in the hottest weather. With its compact design and motor overload protection, it's the perfect cooling solution for your home or office.
Specifications:
Price: 9,999 (
MRP 21,00052% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Power Source: Electric Powered
Cooling Capacity: 4500 CMH
Tank Capacity: 95 Liters
Material: Polypropylene (PP)
Weight: 19.15 Kilograms
Wattage: 190 Watts
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful cooling performance
|May be noisy on highest setting
|Energy-efficient operation
|Swing material is poor
|Excellent air flow
|Superior comfort with High-density honeycomb pads
|Can be used for extended period of time
User’s Testimonial: "Everything about this cooler is just awesome and there are just no cons that I can think of. It's been a week since I got the cooler. Crompton always delivers, and oh the wheels are packed inside the ice tray."
Why it's worth buying: With a 3.6-star rating on Amazon, it's a reliable choice for effective cooling.
Beat the summer heat effortlessly with the V-Guard Arido T50 H Tower Air Cooler. Equipped with thicker, long-lasting honeycomb pads and unidrip flow water distribution, it ensures superior and prolonged cooling for your home. The aerodynamically balanced body provides stability, while the ice chambers enhance the cooling experience. With a 2-year warranty on the motor and pump, it offers peace of mind. Experience maximum cooling with 3-speed levels and 4-way air deflection, allowing you to control air speed and direction. Its wide voltage range ensures smooth operation even during fluctuations. Plus, the corrosion-resistant blower ensures long-lasting functionality, delivering soothing cooling for a comfortable living environment.
Specifications:
Price: 9,588 (
MRP 13,49029% Off)
Brand: V-Guard
Cooling Capacity: 1300 M3/H
Tank Capacity: 50 Litres
Air Throw: 30 ft
Power Consumption: 190 Watts
Number of Speeds: 3
Warranty: 2 Years
|Pros
|Cons
|Superior and prolonged cooling
|Build quality could be better
|Stable and aerodynamic design
|Efficient water distribution system
|Wide voltage range
|Low noise operation
|Covers a wide range of area
|Easy to move and handle
User’s Testimonial: "Build quality is very good, and working as expected. But air throw speed bit slow but ok for 12*12 rooms, 80℅water will be consumed by cooler in 10hr usage. Very less noise during operation. Overall product is worth buying. Am satisfied with the cooler."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its powerful cooling, energy efficiency, and ease of use, making it a reliable and cost-effective cooling solution for your home.
Experience superior cooling performance with the HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home. Featuring a 3-in-1 design, this versatile cooler functions as a regular fan, air cooler, and humidifier, offering personalised cooling for your comfort. With 3 wind speeds and 2 modes, including a cooling mode enhanced by 4 included ice packs, it delivers refreshing airflow tailored to your preferences. Its advanced antibacterial honeycomb pads ensure efficient water evaporation and optimal air distribution, while the 20-liter ice chamber provides up to 20 hours of cooling. Enjoy whisper-quiet operation, low power consumption, and wide oscillation coverage for a cool and tranquil environment. Plus, with a detachable design and 360° casters, it offers effortless mobility and easy cleaning, making it the perfect cooling solution for any home.
Specifications:
Price: 13,500 (
MRP 16,50018% Off)
Brand: HIFRESH
Cooling Capacity: 20L Ice Chamber
Air Flow: 1300 M3/H
Coverage Area: 39㎡
Power Consumption: 180 Watts
Noise Level: 50dB
Oscillation: 70° Swing
|Pros
|Cons
|Efficient cooling with ice packs
|Ice packs need refilling
|Easy to move with wheels
|Air flow is less
|Large coverage area
|Energy-saving design
|Healthier and clean air
|Operates quietly
|Compact and portable size
User’s Testimonial: "Sleek and well built personal cooler. The only cooler in this price range with a good ice chamber working effectively. Less noise compared to others. If you're looking for a personal cooler which is well built and sleek, you can go with this for sure."
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its proven effectiveness: With over 400 purchases last month and 62% awarding it 5 stars on Amazon, it's a trusted choice for reliable cooling and customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal room size for an air cooler under 15000?
Air coolers under 15000 are suitable for rooms up to 300 square feet, providing effective cooling in medium-sized spaces.
How often should I refill the water tank?
The frequency of refilling the water tank depends on usage and humidity levels. On average, it may need to be refilled every 6-8 hours for continuous cooling.
Can I use ice cubes in the air cooler?
Yes, most air coolers under 15000 are compatible with ice cubes, enhancing the cooling effect and providing a more refreshing breeze.
Do air coolers require regular maintenance?
Yes, regular maintenance is necessary to ensure optimal performance. This includes cleaning the cooling pads and water tank periodically to prevent bacteria growth.
Can I use an air cooler in a closed room?
While air coolers work best in well-ventilated areas, they can still provide some cooling effect in closed rooms. However, it's advisable to ensure proper ventilation for optimal performance.
Can I use an air cooler with an extension cord?
It's not recommended to use an extension cord with an air cooler, as it may affect the performance and safety of the appliance. It's best to plug it directly into a power outlet.
In Conclusion
Air coolers under 15000 offer an affordable and effective solution for beating the heat during hot summer days. With their ability to provide cool and refreshing air without the hefty price tag of air conditioners, they cater to the needs of budget-conscious consumers looking for reliable cooling options. Choosing from our list of recommendations ensures access to quality products that strike a balance between performance, affordability, and durability, making them a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking relief from sweltering temperatures without burning a hole in one's pocket.
