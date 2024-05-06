The Best Air Coolers Under 15000 in India (2024)

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home Our Top Picks

Best Overall: Bajaj DMH 90 Neo 90L Desert Air Cooler is the best air cooler under 15000 offering superior cooling with a 90-litre water tank capacity, 5600 CMH airflow capacity, and hexacool technology, making it ideal for large rooms and hot climates.

Best Budget: HIFRESH Air Cooler for Home stands out with its 20-litre ice chamber, 3-speed settings, and 70° swing, providing efficient cooling at an affordable price point, making it a perfect choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Contemplating between purchasing an air cooler or an air conditioner often arises, especially during scorching summers. However, the costliness of an AC, including installation expenses, renders it a luxury beyond the reach of many middle-class families. Fortunately, air coolers offer a reliable alternative, proving to be efficient and cost-effective cooling solutions.

Air coolers have several advantages over air conditioners. They are more energy-efficient, consuming less electricity, thus resulting in lower utility bills. Moreover, air coolers are eco-friendly as they do not utilise refrigerants that harm the environment. Additionally, they provide fresh air circulation, improving indoor air quality, which is particularly beneficial for individuals with respiratory issues.

While there are air cooler options available for less than ₹5,000 , they may lack the durability and performance of those in the higher price range. Hence, investing in a slightly pricier model within the ₹15,000 bracket ensures better reliability and longevity.

To assist you in making an informed decision, we have curated a selection of the best air coolers under ₹15,000. These options strike a balance between affordability and performance, promising efficient cooling without costing a fortune.

Things to consider when purchasing an air cooler under 15000

Cooling Capacity: Assess the cooling capacity of the air cooler, typically measured in CFM (Cubic Feet per Minute). Choose a model with sufficient CFM to effectively cool the desired area in your home or office.

Water Tank Capacity: A larger water tank capacity means longer continuous operation without the need for frequent refills. Consider your usage pattern and opt for a size that suits your needs.

Cooling Technology: Different air coolers utilise various cooling technologies such as evaporative cooling or honeycomb cooling pads. Research the technology used in the model you're interested in and ensure it aligns with your cooling requirements.

Portability: If you plan to move the air cooler between rooms or locations frequently, consider factors such as size, weight, and the presence of wheels or handles for easy mobility.

Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models that consume less electricity, helping you save on utility bills while reducing environmental impact.

Additional Features: Consider features like remote control operation, timer settings, adjustable fan speeds, oscillation, and air purification functions to enhance convenience and usability.

Noise Level: Check reviews or specifications to determine the noise level of the air cooler, especially if you plan to use it in bedrooms or quiet spaces where excessive noise could be disruptive.

How we picked them for you when curating the list

Performance Assessment: We evaluated each air cooler based on its cooling capacity, energy efficiency, and overall performance in real-world conditions.

Comparison Analysis: A detailed comparison was conducted, considering the pros and cons of each model to identify the most suitable options for various needs and preferences.

User Feedback: We gathered and analysed user reviews and feedback to understand the practical experiences and satisfaction levels of users with each air cooler.

Brand Reputation: Preference was given to air coolers from reputable brands known for their quality, reliability, and after-sales service.

Price Consideration: While staying within the budget of ₹15,000, we ensured that the selected air coolers offer the best value for money in terms of features, performance, and durability.

Diversity of Options: We curated a diverse selection of air coolers under ₹15,000 to cater to various preferences, room sizes, and usage scenarios, ensuring there's something for everyone.

Longevity and Warranty: We considered the build quality, durability, and warranty coverage of each air cooler to provide you with options that offer long-term reliability and peace of mind.

Below is a list of best air coolers under 15000 in India