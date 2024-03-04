10 Best Air Coolers in India Under 5000 (2024)

5. Our Top Picks
Best overall: The stands out as the best air cooler with its durable plastic body, 24-litre reservoir capacity, and powerful air delivery of 1800 m³/hr, ensuring effective cooling in every corner of the room.
Best Durable cooler: The offers corrosion-resistant and sturdy design, along with 3-side honeycomb pads and a 1-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.
Best energy efficient: The impresses with its low power consumption of 130 watts, coupled with an efficient motor and high-density honeycomb pads, providing superior cooling for hours while minimising energy usage.
Best budget: The delivers efficient cooling with hydro chill technology, compact design, and whisper-quiet operation, making it an affordable yet effective solution for beating the heat.
As temperatures soar, keeping cool is a top priority, especially in a country like India where summers can be unbearably hot. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a fortune to find relief from the heat. Our in-depth guide is dedicated to helping you find the best air cooler under 5000 in India.
With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to narrow down the perfect choice, especially on a tight budget. In this comprehensive overview, we explore a curated selection of the best air coolers that offer exceptional performance without breaking the bank.
Whether you need a compact cooler for a small room or a more powerful unit to keep a larger space comfortable, we've got you covered. We understand the importance of making an informed decision when investing in a home appliance. That's why we've thoroughly researched and evaluated each product to provide you with reliable insights and recommendations.
Let us guide you through this list of the best air coolers for home in India, ensuring you enjoy a cool and refreshing summer ahead.
Things you should consider before purchasing an air cooler
Room Size: Consider the size of the room where you intend to use the air cooler. Smaller rooms may require less powerful coolers, while larger spaces will need more powerful units to effectively cool the area.
Cooling Capacity: Look for the cooling capacity of the air cooler, often measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM) or litres per hour. A higher cooling capacity indicates that the cooler can effectively cool larger spaces.
Climate: Assess the climate of your region. Air coolers work best in dry or arid climates where humidity levels are low. They may not be as effective in humid environments.
Portability: Determine whether you need a portable air cooler that can be easily moved from room to room or a more stationary unit that stays in one place.
Water Tank Capacity: Consider the water tank capacity of the air cooler. A larger tank will require less frequent refills, providing longer continuous cooling.
Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to minimise electricity consumption and reduce operating costs.
Noise Level: Check the noise level of the air cooler, especially if you plan to use it in bedrooms or quiet spaces. Quieter operation ensures a more comfortable environment.
Additional Features: Evaluate additional features such as adjustable fan speeds, timer settings, remote control, and air purification functions to enhance convenience and comfort.
How we picked them for you when curating the list
User-Friendly: We selected air coolers with user-friendly features and controls, ensuring ease of use and convenience for the consumers.
Longevity: We looked for air coolers built with durable materials and backed by warranties to ensure long-term satisfaction and peace of mind for the users.
Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the cooling capacity, noise level, energy efficiency, and additional features of each air cooler to assess its suitability for different room sizes and environments.
Comparison: We compared the features, specifications, and prices of various air coolers to identify the best options that offer exceptional value for money.
Customer Feedback: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with the products, including their pros and cons.
Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and reliability of the brands behind the air coolers, prioritising those with a track record of producing high-quality and durable products.
Budget-Friendly: We specifically focused on air coolers priced under 5000 rupees to ensure affordability without compromising on quality and performance.
Below is a list of best air coolers in India along with their price
Advertisement
The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler is a reliable cooling solution for your home, offering powerful performance and enhanced durability. With a 24-litre water tank capacity and Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology, it ensures fresher and cleaner air while safeguarding against bacteria. The TurboFan Technology ensures efficient air circulation, while the adjustable air flow with 3-speed control allows you to customise the cooling experience. Additionally, the portable design with caster wheels ensures convenient mobility, making it perfect for rooms up to 200 square feet.
Specifications:
Price: 4,789 (
MRP 7,59037% Off)
Brand:Bajaj
Capacity: 24 Litres
Coverage Area: 200 Sq. Ft.
Fan Technology: Turbo Fan
Control: 3-Speed
Pump Warranty: 2 Years
Cooling Technology: Hexacool Master
Colour: White
Dimensions: 33D x 36.5W x 70.5H cm
Material: Plastic
Wattage: 100 Watts
Weight: 6500 Grams
Pros
Cons
Portable and easy to move
Hard to drain the water
Efficient cooling for small rooms
A bit noisy
Energy-efficient operation
Durable construction
Long-lasting performance
TurboFan ensures effective air circulation
User’s Testimonial: This Air Cooler is really a very good product by Bajaj. I started to use it because of the cool air delivery, no extra sound, and the build quality is wonderful. I recommend everyone to buy this product without any worry.
Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident, with over 800 purchases last month, making it a trusted choice for many.
The Candes Elegant 12 L Personal Air Cooler offers efficient cooling performance with its high-speed blower fan and honeycomb cooling pad. With three-speed control and an ice chamber for turbo chill air flow, it ensures customizable cooling for your comfort. Its rust-free durable body with easy-to-clean features and multi-way air flow design make maintenance hassle-free. Additionally, it is inverter compatible and equipped with a dust filter net for cleaner air. Ideal for both home and office use, this portable air cooler is your reliable companion for staying cool during hot summers.
Specifications:
Price: 3,649 (
MRP 6,99948% Off)
Brand: Candes
Capacity: 12 L
Air Flow: 4500 CMPH
Controls: Knob
Material: ABS Plastic
Power: 80 Watts
Coverage: 9.6 sq ft
Air Delivery: 600 CFM
Motor Speed: 1380 RPM
Dimensions: 30 cm x 59 cm x 28 cm
Warranty: 1 year
Pros
Cons
Easy to operate
Limited water tank capacity
Inverter compatible
Multi-way air flow design
Portable and lightweight
Good cooling performance
Dust filter provides cleaner air
User’s Testimonial: Writing this review after 1.5 months of usage. Good air throw, you get sufficient air even at 15 feet distance at high speed. Easy to use panel. Buttons are very responsive.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling performance and portable design, making it ideal for home or office use. Its inverter compatibility and dust filter add to its value, ensuring a comfortable and clean environment.
The Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler provides high air delivery, ensuring efficient cooling in every corner of the room. Its honeycomb pads provide better cooling, while the water level indicator helps you identify when to refill the tank. With inverter compatibility, this air cooler is ideal for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. The durable plastic body, along with the bacteria-resistant Bactoshield Honeycomb pads, ensures long-lasting performance. Additionally, the air deflection technology and 360-degree rotating castor wheels make it convenient to use and move around.
Specifications:
Price: 4,490 (
MRP 8,89050% Off)
Brand: Hindware
Model: Cruzo 25L
Type: Personal Air Cooler
Capacity: 25 litres
Cooling Technology: Honeycomb Pad
Air Flow Capacity: 1178 CFM
Controls Type: Knob
Material: Plastic, Polypropylene
Power Consumption: 100 Watts
Colour: Black & White
Pros
Cons
Bacteria-resistant cooling pads
Noisy at high speed
High air delivery
Convenient water level indicator
Easy to move with castor wheels
Efficient air deflection technology
Inverter compatibility
Low power consumption
User’s Testimonial: Excellent. I like the height adjustable mechanism as it can exactly adjust to the office desk. It is made of strong durable material. The seat width and depth is good.
Why it's worth buying: With over 300 ratings on Amazon, it is a trusted choice for efficient and reliable cooling performance.
Advertisement
The Havells Kalt 24 litres Personal Air Cooler delivers efficient cooling with an air delivery of 800 m3/hr and 3 side honeycomb pads for thorough air cleansing. Its silent operation ensures a peaceful environment for reading or working, and it can run on an inverter during power cuts. Ideal for bedrooms, study rooms, small offices, and dining areas, this air cooler features aerodynamically designed blades for corner-to-corner air circulation. With corrosion-resistant and sturdy design, along with multi-directional castor wheels for easy movement, this air cooler provides a convenient and reliable cooling solution.
Specifications:
Price: 4,790 (
MRP 8,79046% Off)
Brand: Havells
Air Delivery: 800 m3/hr
Fan Size: 7 inches
Cooling Pads: 3 Side Honeycomb
Material: Plastic
Reservoir Capacity: 24 litres
Wattage: 230 Watts
Dimensions: 30D x 32.6W x 76.8H cm
Weight: 7000 grams
Controls: Knob
Special Feature: Tank Cover
Pros
Cons
Corrosion-resistant and sturdy design
Manual controls only
3 side honeycomb pads
Spills out water sometimes
Multi-directional castor wheels
Efficient air delivery
Build quality is good with Inverter compatibility
Great appearance
User’s Testimonial: Excellent. I like the height adjustable mechanism as it can exactly adjust to the office desk. It is made of strong durable material. The seat width and depth is good.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling, low noise operation, and durable design, supported by over 700 ratings on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction.
The Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small spaces. With a 10-liter water tank capacity, it offers prolonged cooling without frequent refills. The high-density honeycomb pads ensure superior cooling performance, while the 4-way air deflection allows you to adjust the air stream direction for maximum comfort. The cooler features an ice chamber for an extra boost of cooling and can be run on inverter power, making it suitable for use during power cuts.
Specifications:
Price: 3,599 (
MRP 4,90027% Off)
Brand: Crompton
Tank Capacity: 10L
Air Delivery: 650 m3/hr
Room Size: 80 sq. ft.
Cooling Medium: Honeycomb pads
Power Consumption: 130 Watts
Dimensions: 285 x 265 x 515 mm
Colour: White & Blue
Control Type: Manual
Additional Features: Ice Chamber, 4-Way Air Deflection
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Low power consumption
Noisy
Healthier with mosquito net
Air flow is less at times
Compact and portable
Easy to move with castor wheels
Ice chamber helps with extra cooling
Motor overload protector
User’s Testimonial: Though it cools less than an iron or aluminium cooler but still justifies the price. Looks great and can be used for relief from the Indian Summer Heat, but only for a single person if he/she sits close.
Why it's worth buying: Efficient cooling with high-density honeycomb pads and an ice chamber, combined with portability and durability, make it a worthwhile investment for small spaces.
The BHABURLY BOLD 10 LTR Personal Portable Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for any space. With a strong airflow and auto-swing feature, it chills the entire area effectively. Equipped with a 130-watt motor and an ice chamber, it ensures faster and more efficient cooling. The honeycomb cooling media and magic dust filter capture fine particles, providing cleaner and fresher air. Inverter compatible and featuring adjustable louvres, this cooler delivers optimal airflow direction for a comfortable living environment.
Specifications:
Price: 3,289 (
MRP 6,19047% Off)
Brand: BHABURLY
Type: Personal Cooler
Capacity: 10 LTR
Air Flow Capacity: 6500 CMPH
Material: Plastic
Wattage: 100 Watts
Number of Speeds: 3
Dimensions: 28.5D x 26.5W x 51.5H cm
Pros
Cons
Powerful cooling performance
Manual controls may be less convenient
Low power consumption
Portable and easy to move
Adjustable louvres for optimal airflow
Ice chamber provides faster cooling
Antibacterial honeycomb helps with cleaner air
User’s Testimonial: It has exceeded my expectations with its powerful cooling performance and convenient portability. I highly recommend it for anyone seeking effective and efficient cooling solutions."
Why it's worth buying: Its portable design and anti-bacterial honeycomb ensure clean and comfortable air wherever you go, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking reliable cooling.
The Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan is a versatile and innovative cooling solution for your home or office. With its high-powered motor and custom air blower, it provides enhanced air circulation, delivering 25% faster air velocity than traditional fans. Its compact and portable design allows for easy placement on desks or tables, while the 120° wide oscillation ensures optimal air circulation across the room. Additionally, it features customizable airflow settings and is safe for kids and pets with its bladeless design and safety grille.
Specifications:
Price: 1,949 (
MRP 3,49944% Off)
Brand: Ekvira
Type: Cooler Fan
Power Source: Electric
Mounting: Table Top
Material: Premium Plastic
Dimensions: 14D x 16W x 37H cm
Room Type: Multi-purpose
Special Feature: Oscillating, Low Power Consumption
Wattage: 60 Watts
Number of Speeds: 3
Advertisement
Pros
Cons
Compact portable and easy to move
Limited coverage area
Safe for kids and pets
Build quality could be better
No spinning blades
Versatile placement options
Fast air circulation
Cools effectively and efficiently
User’s Testimonial: I recently purchased the Ekvira fan, and it has been a game changer. Firstly, the speed of this fan is phenomenal, making it handy for those unexpectedly hot days. I love the usb charging port- I can easily charge my phone while working. The oscillation feature is another huge plus.
Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient cooling and compact design. Also, with 44% off on Amazon, it's a great deal for a quality product.
The HAVAI Nano Personal Use Cooling Fan is designed for efficient and convenient cooling in any space. Its shining ABS body ensures durability and long-lasting color retention, while the three-speed motor with thermal overload protector delivers powerful and safe operation. With an ice chamber cum water inlet and high-density honeycomb pads, it provides effective cooling. Plus, with low electricity consumption and maintenance costs, it's a cost-effective and healthy cooling solution for your home or office.
Specifications:
Price: 3,590 (
MRP 5,99940% Off)
Material: ABS Plastic
Mounting: Tabletop
Air Flow Capacity: 700 CFM
Reservoir Capacity: 7 litres
Power Consumption: 70 Watts
Noise Level: 60 dB
Weight: 3000 grams
Form Factor: Portable
Pros
Cons
Durable ABS construction
Slightly noisy operation
Easy to use and maintain
Leaking issues
Low electricity consumption
Efficient cooling performance
Thermal overload protection for safety
Good build quality and appearance
User’s Testimonial: Not only does it cool efficiently, but it's also incredibly easy to use. The top-mounted ice chamber is a brilliant addition for extra cooling when needed. Plus, its low power consumption is a big bonus for my electricity bill
Why it's worth buying: With easy-to-use features and a durable build, it's a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking reliable and efficient personal cooling solutions.
The Casa Copenhagen 5.12 Collection 15 L Personal Air Cooler is a smart and elegant cooling solution for your home. With a water tank capacity of 15 litres, it provides superior and prolonged cooling with its high-density honeycomb pads. The blower with air delivery and ice chamber ensures efficient cooling performance. Additionally, the 4-way air deflection allows you to adjust the airflow direction according to your convenience. Perfect for staying cool and fresh in the summer!
Specifications:
Brand: Casa Copenhagen
Price: 4,899 (
MRP 12,99962% Off)
Capacity: 15 L
Cooling Technology: Honeycomb Pads
Airflow Direction: 4-way
Controls: Manual
Special Features: Anti-bacterial, Low Power Consumption
Pros
Cons
Low power consumption
Knobs don't work always
Antibacterial properties
A little expensive for the features
Sleek and portable design
Hassle free to use
Cooling performance is good
User’s Testimonial: It's easy to use and has helped me stay comfortable during the hot summer days. Plus, the anti-bacterial feature gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend it!"
Why it's worth buying: Its high-density honeycomb pads and powerful air throw make it a worthwhile investment for staying comfortable during hot days.
10.
The Case Plus Alert Mini Portable Air Cooler is your personal space cooler, offering efficient and quiet cooling wherever you need it. Its Hydro Chill Technology turns hot, dry air into cool, refreshing air instantly, while the multi-directional air vent lets you direct the airflow where you want. The whisper-quiet fan and soothing night light make it ideal for overnight use. With its sleek, compact design, this air cooler fits perfectly on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table. Plus, it's portable, making it perfect for travel.
Specifications:
Price: 1,999 (
MRP 2,49920% Off)
Brand: Case Plus
Cooling Technology: Hydro Chill
Size: Mini Portable
Power Source: Electric
Colour: White
Dimensions: 12 x 10 x 8 cm
Special Feature: Mood LED Light
Pros
Cons
Whisper-quiet operation
Small water tank
Portable and lightweight
Requires regular water refills
Easy to fill water
Multi-directional air vent
Sleek and compact design
Adequate cooling
User’s Testimonial: Cooler is awesome, and one of the best air cooler out there that works perfectly. It's a 3 in 1 cooler which is overall good. They work like an ac when added ice.
Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling in a compact, portable design. 3.8 stars on Amazon indicate generally positive customer satisfaction.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What is the ideal room size for an air cooler under 5000?
Air coolers under 5000 are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms ranging from 100 to 200 square feet, providing effective cooling within this range.
Can I use ice with these budget-friendly air coolers?
Yes, many air coolers under 5000 come with ice chambers or trays, allowing you to enhance cooling by adding ice cubes for a more refreshing airflow.
How often do I need to refill the water tank?
The frequency of refilling the water tank depends on factors like room temperature and humidity levels. On average, expect to refill the tank every 4 to 6 hours for continuous cooling.
Do these air coolers require installation?
No, air coolers under 5000 are typically freestanding units that require no complex installation. Simply plug them into a power source, fill the water tank
Can I use these air coolers with an inverter during power outages?
Yes, many air coolers in this price range are compatible with inverters, ensuring continuous cooling during power cuts for uninterrupted comfort.
Are the cooling pads in these air coolers replaceable?
Yes, most air coolers under 5000 feature easily replaceable cooling pads, allowing for hassle-free maintenance and ensuring prolonged product durability.
In Conclusion
Air coolers under 5000 offer an affordable solution for beating the heat during sweltering summers. With their compact designs, efficient cooling capabilities, and budget-friendly prices, these units provide relief from hot temperatures without breaking the bank. Their portability and ease of use make them ideal for small to medium-sized spaces, ensuring comfort wherever you go. With our curated list of recommendations, you can find the perfect air cooler to suit your needs without compromising on quality or performance.
Disclaimer: The above content is non-editorial and produced by a third party partner. Outlook India does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of the content*.
*The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change