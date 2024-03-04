What's Hot

10 Best Air Coolers in India Under 5000 (2024)

Looking for an efficient and budget-friendly way to beat the summer heat? Look no further! Our guide to the best air coolers in India under 5000 is here to help you make the right choice. Stay tuned as we explore the top options available, helping you make a smart and informed decision for a cooler summer ahead.

March 4, 2024
5. Our Top Picks 

  • Best overall: The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler stands out as the best air cooler with its durable plastic body, 24-litre reservoir capacity, and powerful air delivery of 1800 m³/hr, ensuring effective cooling in every corner of the room.

  • Best Durable cooler: The Havells Kalt 24 litres Personal Air Cooler offers corrosion-resistant and sturdy design, along with 3-side honeycomb pads and a 1-year manufacturer warranty, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.

  • Best energy efficient: The Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler impresses with its low power consumption of 130 watts, coupled with an efficient motor and high-density honeycomb pads, providing superior cooling for hours while minimising energy usage.

  • Best budget: The CASE PLUS Alert Mini Portable Air Cooler delivers efficient cooling with hydro chill technology, compact design, and whisper-quiet operation, making it an affordable yet effective solution for beating the heat.

As temperatures soar, keeping cool is a top priority, especially in a country like India where summers can be unbearably hot. Fortunately, you don't have to spend a fortune to find relief from the heat. Our in-depth guide is dedicated to helping you find the best air cooler under 5000 in India.

With a plethora of options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to narrow down the perfect choice, especially on a tight budget. In this comprehensive overview, we explore a curated selection of the best air coolers that offer exceptional performance without breaking the bank.

Whether you need a compact cooler for a small room or a more powerful unit to keep a larger space comfortable, we've got you covered. We understand the importance of making an informed decision when investing in a home appliance. That's why we've thoroughly researched and evaluated each product to provide you with reliable insights and recommendations.

Let us guide you through this list of the best air coolers for home in India, ensuring you enjoy a cool and refreshing summer ahead.

Things you should consider before purchasing an air cooler 

  • Room Size: Consider the size of the room where you intend to use the air cooler. Smaller rooms may require less powerful coolers, while larger spaces will need more powerful units to effectively cool the area.

  • Cooling Capacity: Look for the cooling capacity of the air cooler, often measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM) or litres per hour. A higher cooling capacity indicates that the cooler can effectively cool larger spaces.

  • Climate: Assess the climate of your region. Air coolers work best in dry or arid climates where humidity levels are low. They may not be as effective in humid environments.

  • Portability: Determine whether you need a portable air cooler that can be easily moved from room to room or a more stationary unit that stays in one place.

  • Water Tank Capacity: Consider the water tank capacity of the air cooler. A larger tank will require less frequent refills, providing longer continuous cooling.

  • Energy Efficiency: Look for energy-efficient models to minimise electricity consumption and reduce operating costs.

  • Noise Level: Check the noise level of the air cooler, especially if you plan to use it in bedrooms or quiet spaces. Quieter operation ensures a more comfortable environment.

  • Additional Features: Evaluate additional features such as adjustable fan speeds, timer settings, remote control, and air purification functions to enhance convenience and comfort.

How we picked them for you when curating the list 

  • User-Friendly: We selected air coolers with user-friendly features and controls, ensuring ease of use and convenience for the consumers.

  • Longevity: We looked for air coolers built with durable materials and backed by warranties to ensure long-term satisfaction and peace of mind for the users.

  • Performance Evaluation: We evaluated the cooling capacity, noise level, energy efficiency, and additional features of each air cooler to assess its suitability for different room sizes and environments.

  • Comparison: We compared the features, specifications, and prices of various air coolers to identify the best options that offer exceptional value for money.

  • Customer Feedback: We analysed customer feedback and reviews to understand real-world experiences with the products, including their pros and cons.

  • Brand Reputation: We considered the reputation and reliability of the brands behind the air coolers, prioritising those with a track record of producing high-quality and durable products.

  • Budget-Friendly: We specifically focused on air coolers priced under 5000 rupees to ensure affordability without compromising on quality and performance.

Below is a list of best air coolers in India along with their price

  1. Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler for home

info_icon

The Bajaj PMH 25 DLX 24L Personal Air Cooler is a reliable cooling solution for your home, offering powerful performance and enhanced durability. With a 24-litre water tank capacity and Anti-Bacterial Hexacool Master technology, it ensures fresher and cleaner air while safeguarding against bacteria. The TurboFan Technology ensures efficient air circulation, while the adjustable air flow with 3-speed control allows you to customise the cooling experience. Additionally, the portable design with caster wheels ensures convenient mobility, making it perfect for rooms up to 200 square feet.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,789 (MRP 7,590 37% Off)

  • Brand:Bajaj

  • Capacity: 24 Litres

  • Coverage Area: 200 Sq. Ft.

  • Fan Technology: Turbo Fan

  • Control: 3-Speed

  • Pump Warranty: 2 Years

  • Cooling Technology: Hexacool Master

  • Colour: White

  • Dimensions: 33D x 36.5W x 70.5H cm

  • Material: Plastic

  • Wattage: 100 Watts

  • Weight: 6500 Grams

Pros

Cons

Portable and easy to move

Hard to drain the water

Efficient cooling for small rooms

A bit noisy 

Energy-efficient operation

Durable construction

Long-lasting performance

TurboFan ensures effective air circulation

User’s Testimonial: This Air Cooler is really a very good product by Bajaj. I started to use it because of the cool air delivery, no extra sound, and the build quality is wonderful. I recommend everyone to buy this product without any worry.

Why it's worth buying: Its popularity is evident, with over 800 purchases last month, making it a trusted choice for many.

2. Candes Elegant 12 L Personal Air Cooler with High Speed Blower Fan

info_icon

The Candes Elegant 12 L Personal Air Cooler offers efficient cooling performance with its high-speed blower fan and honeycomb cooling pad. With three-speed control and an ice chamber for turbo chill air flow, it ensures customizable cooling for your comfort. Its rust-free durable body with easy-to-clean features and multi-way air flow design make maintenance hassle-free. Additionally, it is inverter compatible and equipped with a dust filter net for cleaner air. Ideal for both home and office use, this portable air cooler is your reliable companion for staying cool during hot summers.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,649 (MRP 6,999 48% Off)

  • Brand: Candes 

  • Capacity: 12 L

  • Air Flow: 4500 CMPH

  • Controls: Knob

  • Material: ABS Plastic

  • Power: 80 Watts

  • Coverage: 9.6 sq ft

  • Air Delivery: 600 CFM

  • Motor Speed: 1380 RPM

  • Dimensions: 30 cm x 59 cm x 28 cm

  • Warranty: 1 year

Pros

Cons

Easy to operate

Limited water tank capacity

Inverter compatible

Multi-way air flow design

Portable and lightweight

Good cooling performance 

Dust filter provides cleaner air

User’s Testimonial: Writing this review after 1.5 months of usage. Good air throw, you get sufficient air even at 15 feet distance at high speed. Easy to use panel. Buttons are very responsive.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling performance and portable design, making it ideal for home or office use. Its inverter compatibility and dust filter add to its value, ensuring a comfortable and clean environment.

3. Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler

info_icon

The Hindware Smart Appliances Cruzo 25L Personal Air Cooler provides high air delivery, ensuring efficient cooling in every corner of the room. Its honeycomb pads provide better cooling, while the water level indicator helps you identify when to refill the tank. With inverter compatibility, this air cooler is ideal for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. The durable plastic body, along with the bacteria-resistant Bactoshield Honeycomb pads, ensures long-lasting performance. Additionally, the air deflection technology and 360-degree rotating castor wheels make it convenient to use and move around.

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,490 (MRP 8,890 50% Off)

  • Brand: Hindware 

  • Model: Cruzo 25L

  • Type: Personal Air Cooler

  • Capacity: 25 litres

  • Cooling Technology: Honeycomb Pad

  • Air Flow Capacity: 1178 CFM

  • Controls Type: Knob

  • Material: Plastic, Polypropylene

  • Power Consumption: 100 Watts

  • Colour: Black & White

Pros

Cons

Bacteria-resistant cooling pads

Noisy at high speed

High air delivery

Convenient water level indicator

Easy to move with castor wheels

Efficient air deflection technology

Inverter compatibility

Low power consumption

User’s Testimonial: Excellent. I like the height adjustable mechanism as it can exactly adjust to the office desk. It is made of strong durable material. The seat width and depth is good.

Why it's worth buying: With over 300 ratings on Amazon, it is a trusted choice for efficient and reliable cooling performance.

4. Havells Kalt 24 litres Personal Air Cooler

info_icon

The Havells Kalt 24 litres Personal Air Cooler delivers efficient cooling with an air delivery of 800 m3/hr and 3 side honeycomb pads for thorough air cleansing. Its silent operation ensures a peaceful environment for reading or working, and it can run on an inverter during power cuts. Ideal for bedrooms, study rooms, small offices, and dining areas, this air cooler features aerodynamically designed blades for corner-to-corner air circulation. With corrosion-resistant and sturdy design, along with multi-directional castor wheels for easy movement, this air cooler provides a convenient and reliable cooling solution. 

Specifications:

  • Price: 4,790 (MRP 8,790 46% Off)

  • Brand: Havells 

  • Air Delivery: 800 m3/hr

  • Fan Size: 7 inches

  • Cooling Pads: 3 Side Honeycomb

  • Material: Plastic

  • Reservoir Capacity: 24 litres

  • Wattage: 230 Watts

  • Dimensions: 30D x 32.6W x 76.8H cm

  • Weight: 7000 grams

  • Controls: Knob

  • Special Feature: Tank Cover

Pros

Cons

Corrosion-resistant and sturdy design

Manual controls only

3 side honeycomb pads

Spills out water sometimes 

Multi-directional castor wheels

Efficient air delivery

Build quality is good with Inverter compatibility

Great appearance 

User’s Testimonial: Excellent. I like the height adjustable mechanism as it can exactly adjust to the office desk. It is made of strong durable material. The seat width and depth is good.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for its efficient cooling, low noise operation, and durable design, supported by over 700 ratings on Amazon, indicating high customer satisfaction.

5. Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler

info_icon

The Crompton Ginie Neo Table-Top Personal Air Cooler is a compact and efficient cooling solution for small spaces. With a 10-liter water tank capacity, it offers prolonged cooling without frequent refills. The high-density honeycomb pads ensure superior cooling performance, while the 4-way air deflection allows you to adjust the air stream direction for maximum comfort. The cooler features an ice chamber for an extra boost of cooling and can be run on inverter power, making it suitable for use during power cuts.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,599 (MRP 4,900 27% Off)

  • Brand: Crompton 

  • Tank Capacity: 10L

  • Air Delivery: 650 m3/hr

  • Room Size: 80 sq. ft.

  • Cooling Medium: Honeycomb pads

  • Power Consumption: 130 Watts

  • Dimensions: 285 x 265 x 515 mm

  • Colour: White & Blue

  • Control Type: Manual

  • Additional Features: Ice Chamber, 4-Way Air Deflection

Pros

Cons

Low power consumption

Noisy 

Healthier with mosquito net

Air flow is less at times 

Compact and portable

Easy to move with castor wheels

Ice chamber helps with extra cooling

Motor overload protector

User’s Testimonial: Though it cools less than an iron or aluminium cooler but still justifies the price. Looks great and can be used for relief from the Indian Summer Heat, but only for a single person if he/she sits close.

Why it's worth buying: Efficient cooling with high-density honeycomb pads and an ice chamber, combined with portability and durability, make it a worthwhile investment for small spaces.

6. BURLY BOLD 10 LTR Personal Portable Cooler

info_icon

The BHABURLY BOLD 10 LTR Personal Portable Cooler is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for any space. With a strong airflow and auto-swing feature, it chills the entire area effectively. Equipped with a 130-watt motor and an ice chamber, it ensures faster and more efficient cooling. The honeycomb cooling media and magic dust filter capture fine particles, providing cleaner and fresher air. Inverter compatible and featuring adjustable louvres, this cooler delivers optimal airflow direction for a comfortable living environment.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,289 (MRP 6,190 47% Off)

  • Brand: BHABURLY

  • Type: Personal Cooler

  • Capacity: 10 LTR

  • Air Flow Capacity: 6500 CMPH

  • Material: Plastic

  • Wattage: 100 Watts

  • Number of Speeds: 3

  • Dimensions: 28.5D x 26.5W x 51.5H cm

Pros

Cons 

Powerful cooling performance

Manual controls may be less convenient

Low power consumption

Portable and easy to move

Adjustable louvres for optimal airflow

Ice chamber provides faster cooling

Antibacterial honeycomb helps with cleaner air

User’s Testimonial: It has exceeded my expectations with its powerful cooling performance and convenient portability. I highly recommend it for anyone seeking effective and efficient cooling solutions."

Why it's worth buying: Its portable design and anti-bacterial honeycomb ensure clean and comfortable air wherever you go, making it a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking reliable cooling.

7. Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan

info_icon

The Ekvira High Speed Cooler Fan is a versatile and innovative cooling solution for your home or office. With its high-powered motor and custom air blower, it provides enhanced air circulation, delivering 25% faster air velocity than traditional fans. Its compact and portable design allows for easy placement on desks or tables, while the 120° wide oscillation ensures optimal air circulation across the room. Additionally, it features customizable airflow settings and is safe for kids and pets with its bladeless design and safety grille.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,949 (MRP 3,499 44% Off)

  • Brand: Ekvira 

  • Type: Cooler Fan

  • Power Source: Electric

  • Mounting: Table Top

  • Material: Premium Plastic

  • Dimensions: 14D x 16W x 37H cm

  • Room Type: Multi-purpose

  • Special Feature: Oscillating, Low Power Consumption

  • Wattage: 60 Watts

  • Number of Speeds: 3

Pros

Cons

Compact portable and easy to move

Limited coverage area

Safe for kids and pets

Build quality could be better 

No spinning blades

Versatile placement options

Fast air circulation

Cools effectively and efficiently 

User’s Testimonial: I recently purchased the Ekvira fan, and it has been a game changer. Firstly, the speed of this fan is phenomenal, making it handy for those unexpectedly hot days. I love the usb charging port- I can easily charge my phone while working. The oscillation feature is another huge plus. 

Why it's worth buying: It's worth buying for its efficient cooling and compact design. Also, with 44% off on Amazon, it's a great deal for a quality product.

8. HAVAI Nano Personal Use Cooling Fan

info_icon

The HAVAI Nano Personal Use Cooling Fan is designed for efficient and convenient cooling in any space. Its shining ABS body ensures durability and long-lasting color retention, while the three-speed motor with thermal overload protector delivers powerful and safe operation. With an ice chamber cum water inlet and high-density honeycomb pads, it provides effective cooling. Plus, with low electricity consumption and maintenance costs, it's a cost-effective and healthy cooling solution for your home or office.

Specifications:

  • Price: 3,590 (MRP 5,999 40% Off)

  • Material: ABS Plastic

  • Mounting: Tabletop

  • Air Flow Capacity: 700 CFM

  • Reservoir Capacity: 7 litres

  • Power Consumption: 70 Watts

  • Noise Level: 60 dB

  • Weight: 3000 grams

  • Form Factor: Portable

Pros

Cons

Durable ABS construction

Slightly noisy operation

Easy to use and maintain

Leaking issues

Low electricity consumption

Efficient cooling performance

Thermal overload protection for safety

Good build quality and appearance 

User’s Testimonial: Not only does it cool efficiently, but it's also incredibly easy to use. The top-mounted ice chamber is a brilliant addition for extra cooling when needed. Plus, its low power consumption is a big bonus for my electricity bill

Why it's worth buying: With easy-to-use features and a durable build, it's a worthwhile investment for anyone seeking reliable and efficient personal cooling solutions.

9. Casa Copenhagen,5.12Collection - 15 L Personal Air Cooler

info_icon

The Casa Copenhagen 5.12 Collection 15 L Personal Air Cooler is a smart and elegant cooling solution for your home. With a water tank capacity of 15 litres, it provides superior and prolonged cooling with its high-density honeycomb pads. The blower with air delivery and ice chamber ensures efficient cooling performance. Additionally, the 4-way air deflection allows you to adjust the airflow direction according to your convenience. Perfect for staying cool and fresh in the summer!

Specifications:

  • Brand: Casa Copenhagen

  • Price: 4,899 (MRP 12,999 62% Off)

  • Capacity: 15 L

  • Cooling Technology: Honeycomb Pads

  • Airflow Direction: 4-way

  • Controls: Manual

  • Special Features: Anti-bacterial, Low Power Consumption

Pros

Cons  

Low power consumption

Knobs don't work always

Antibacterial properties

A little expensive for the features 

Sleek  and portable design

Hassle free to use 

Cooling performance is good 

User’s Testimonial: It's easy to use and has helped me stay comfortable during the hot summer days. Plus, the anti-bacterial feature gives me peace of mind. Highly recommend it!"

Why it's worth buying: Its high-density honeycomb pads and powerful air throw make it a worthwhile investment for staying comfortable during hot days. 

10. Case Plus Alert Mini Portable Air Cooler

info_icon

The Case Plus Alert Mini Portable Air Cooler is your personal space cooler, offering efficient and quiet cooling wherever you need it. Its Hydro Chill Technology turns hot, dry air into cool, refreshing air instantly, while the multi-directional air vent lets you direct the airflow where you want. The whisper-quiet fan and soothing night light make it ideal for overnight use. With its sleek, compact design, this air cooler fits perfectly on your desk, nightstand, or coffee table. Plus, it's portable, making it perfect for travel.

Specifications:

  • Price: 1,999 (MRP 2,499 20% Off)

  • Brand: Case Plus

  • Cooling Technology: Hydro Chill

  • Size: Mini Portable

  • Power Source: Electric

  • Colour: White

  • Dimensions: 12 x 10 x 8 cm

  • Special Feature: Mood LED Light

Pros

Cons

Whisper-quiet operation

Small water tank

Portable and lightweight

Requires regular water refills

Easy to fill water

Multi-directional air vent

Sleek and compact design

Adequate cooling  

User’s Testimonial: Cooler is awesome, and one of the best air cooler out there that works perfectly. It's a 3 in 1 cooler which is overall good. They work like an ac when added ice.

Why it's worth buying: Worth buying for efficient cooling in a compact, portable design. 3.8 stars on Amazon indicate generally positive customer satisfaction.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the ideal room size for an air cooler under 5000?

  • Air coolers under 5000 are suitable for small to medium-sized rooms ranging from 100 to 200 square feet, providing effective cooling within this range.

Can I use ice with these budget-friendly air coolers?

  • Yes, many air coolers under 5000 come with ice chambers or trays, allowing you to enhance cooling by adding ice cubes for a more refreshing airflow.

How often do I need to refill the water tank?

  • The frequency of refilling the water tank depends on factors like room temperature and humidity levels. On average, expect to refill the tank every 4 to 6 hours for continuous cooling.

Do these air coolers require installation?

  • No, air coolers under 5000 are typically freestanding units that require no complex installation. Simply plug them into a power source, fill the water tank

Can I use these air coolers with an inverter during power outages?

  • Yes, many air coolers in this price range are compatible with inverters, ensuring continuous cooling during power cuts for uninterrupted comfort.

Are the cooling pads in these air coolers replaceable?

  • Yes, most air coolers under 5000 feature easily replaceable cooling pads, allowing for hassle-free maintenance and ensuring prolonged product durability.

In Conclusion 

Air coolers under 5000 offer an affordable solution for beating the heat during sweltering summers. With their compact designs, efficient cooling capabilities, and budget-friendly prices, these units provide relief from hot temperatures without breaking the bank. Their portability and ease of use make them ideal for small to medium-sized spaces, ensuring comfort wherever you go. With our curated list of recommendations, you can find the perfect air cooler to suit your needs without compromising on quality or performance.

