Blake Lively And Rihanna Missed The Met Gala 2024 For THIS Reason? Here's What We Know

As celebrities dazzled at the Met Gala 2024, all eyes were up at the stairs of The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Ariana Grande, Tyla, Zendaya, and Mindy Kaling among others wowed their fans with their interpretation of the dress code – The Garden Of Time. While some of the Met Gala veterans understood the assignment and showed up dressed to the T, fashion enthusiasts could not help but wonder why Rihanna and Blake Lively decided to give this event a miss. A recent report has shed light on why these two personalities decided to not attend the Met Gala 2024.
According to a report by PEOPLE, Rihanna had planned to attend the Met Gala 2024. In an earlier interview with British Vogue, the singer had said that she plans to dress head-to-toe in Fenty. She said, “I’m gonna wear Fenty something! Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Savage.” She also recalled how her Met Gala 2015 look, where she wore a yellow Guo Pei gown, was her favourite. She continued, “Nobody will ever forget that, and I will never forget the feeling of discovering that designer based off of the design challenge that Anna (Wintour) gave me.”
The report mentioned that Rihanna caught the flu and that made her skip the gala.
On the other hand, Blake Lively also was missing from the Met Gala 2024. As reported by Elle, the actor chose to stay at home with her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their four children. This is the second time the couple decided to skip the event.
Apart from these two Met Gala veterans, personalities like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Jared Leto, Beyonce, and Harry Styles were also not seen at Met Gala 2024.