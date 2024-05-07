K Drama

Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids Fans Criticize Paparazzi For Offensive Comments Directed At The K-Pop Group

Popular K-Pop band, Stray Kids, made their debut at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday.

Advertisement

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Stray Kids at the 2024 Met Gala Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
info_icon

K-pop enthusiasts eagerly anticipated a historic moment as the renowned group, Stray Kids, made their debut on the prestigious Met Gala red carpet on Monday. However, what was meant to be a joyous occasion took a disappointing turn for many fans as they tuned into the event’s red carpet live stream.

Stray Kids made a ground-breaking appearance, marking the first time an entire K-Pop group graced the prestigious event’s carpet. Adorned in custom Tommy Hilfiger attire, amidst the excitement, fans observed some paparazzi displaying rudeness towards the members, making offensive remarks. Not only did they critique their expressions, but they also made presumptions that they didn’t understand English.

Advertisement

Stray Kids attend the Met Gala 2024 in New York wearing custom outfits designed by Tommy Hilfiger - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Met Gala 2024: Stray Kids Shine In Custom Tommy Hilfiger, Become The First K-Pop Group To Attend Fashion's Biggest Night

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

During the event, one photographer was overheard commenting on the idols’ seemingly “emotionless” faces, while another remarked that they resembled “robots.” When the group did their full outfit reveal, the first one also exclaimed, “Now, let’s do it with feeling” and remarked, “They’re going to start performing.” Another one also asked them to jump. Meanwhile, one more commented, “How do you say right in Korean?” as they assumed that the members don’t speak English. 

Fans swiftly condemned such behaviour, labelling it as racist, disrespectful, outright rude, and flooded social media platform to express their disappointment.

Advertisement

A netizen tweeted, “The amount of disrespect I’m hearing in this one video is insane. Like it doesn’t matter WHO is on that carpet, it’s really disrespectful. you are there to do your JOB. You get paid to take photos and here you are being incredibly disrespectful to the people who are helping you get that money?” Another commented, “I am so upset. The fashion industry is still so racist. It’s gotten slightly more accepting because of how big Kpop has gotten, but you can tell that people still don’t respect asian artists. Stray Kids deserved better.  This was absolutely appalling behavior from the paparazzi.”

A fan wrote, “BRO I WAS HEATED.” One more chimed in, “The casual racism is crazy but at the end of the day it’s skz walking into the event and not them.” A third one said, “I can't be the only one that thinks that the photographers from the met gala where so rude to skz, like someone needs to humble them.” Other fans in the replies called the photographers’ behaviour “disgusting” and “f**ked up.”

Despite the regrettable incident, Bang Chan, Han, Felix, Hyunjin, Changbin, Lee Know, I.N and Seungmin’s presence at the Met Gala stands as a pivotal moment for the K-Pop industry. Fans are also expressing hope that forthcoming events will be met with respect and professionalism.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Reporter's Guarantee | SC Residents Of Hubbali-Dharwad Demand Equal Rights & Freedom From Casteism
  2. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: 5 Dead, Rain Expected Today Amid Raging Wildfires; SC Hearing Tomorrow
  3. PM Modi Breaks Silence On Prajwal Revanna Case, 'Anti-Muslim' Allegations | Know What He Said
  4. Kejriwal's Plea In SC: Top Court Questions ED For Delay In Probe, Lack Of 'Relevant Questions'
  5. In Maharashtra's Agrarian Heartland, A Battle For Supremacy
Entertainment News
  1. 'The Roundup: Punishment' Sets New Box Office Record, Becomes Fastest Film In 'The Outlaws' Series To Cross 8 Million Viewers
  2. Anupam Kher REACTS To Ratna Pathak Shah Calling Acting Institutes 'Shops': Will She And Naseeruddin Shah Call NSD A Shop?
  3. Fahadh Faasil Doesn’t Think 'Pushpa' Did Anything For Him: I Don’t Have To Hide It, I Have To Be Honest
  4. Did You Know John Abraham And Hrithik Roshan Were Classmates In School? This Pic Is Proof
  5. 'MasterChef Australia 10' Winner Introduces 'Blind Taste Test' In 'MasterChef India Tamil'
Sports News
  1. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man United: Eriksen Says Players Must Take Blame For Selhurst Park Rout
  2. Today's Sports New LIVE Updates: Jalen Brunson Leads Knicks To Victory With Fourth Consecutive 40-Point Game
  3. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Crystal Palace 4-0 Man Utd: RefCam Makes EPL Debut, And It Will Reveal Woeful Red Devils
  5. IPL Vs Country: Does Bumrah Deserve A Break Before T20 World Cup - Here's What Pollard Said
World News
  1. Israeli Forces Take Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing With Egypt
  2. Macron Puts Trade And Ukraine As Top Priorities As China's Xi Opens European Visit In France
  3. Met Gala 2024 Red Carpet Was All About John Galliano
  4. Israeli Tanks Enter Southern Gaza Town Of Rafah: Palestinian, Egyptian Officials
  5. Penelope Cruz Channels Vintage Chic In Chanel At Met Gala Red Carpet
Latest Stories
  1. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 | Highlights: Top Updates From Third Phase Of Voting
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024: From Amit Shah To Supriya Sule, Key Faces In Third Phase
  3. MET Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt Dazzles In A Hand-Embroidered Custom Sabyasachi Saree With Massive Train
  4. Met Gala 2024 Co-Chairs Looks: Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, And Anna Wintour Shine In Stunning Ensembles
  5. Election Commission Asks Political Parties To Remove Fake Content Within 3 Hours Of Noticing
  6. Met Gala 2024: Isha Ambani Exudes Floral Elegance In A Hand-Embroidered Couture Sari Gown From Rahul Mishra
  7. Lana Del Rey Is On Theme In Alexander McQueen At Met Gala 2024, Pays Homage To Iconic 2007 Look
  8. Met Gala 2024: BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim Takes Everyone By Surprise As She Bares Midriff In A Wrap-Around Dress