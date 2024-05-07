'We Are Not Lax': Canada's Immigration Minister Slams Jaishankar's Remark On Organised Crime

Marc Miller, Canada's Immigration Minister, has countered the remarks made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar regarding the level of organized crime in Canada. The Canadian minister stated that Canada is "not lax" when it comes to its immigration policies.
Commenting on the arrest of the three Indians and the overall row between India and Canada, EAM S Jaishankar had stated that India has warned Canada several times to not issue visas or a political space to pro-Khalistan factions in their country.
However, the union minister added that Canada has allowed "organized crime from India, specifically from Punjab, to operate".
In response to Jaishankar's statements, Canada's Marc Miller stated that his statement is "not accurate."
Speaking during an interview with Cable Public Affairs Channel, the Canadian minister for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada expressed his disapproval for the Indian minister's remarks.
"We are not lax. The Indian foreign minister is entitled to his opinion. I'm going to let him speak his mind. It's just not accurate," stated Miller.
Following the arrest of the three suspects, reports have suggested that the three Indians came to Canada on student visas. However, Miller did not confirm the reports.
"Such enquiries should be directed to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP)," stated the Canadian minister.
Canada Arrests 3 Indians In Connection With Nijjar Killing
Canadian Police arrested three Indians last week in connection to the murder of Canadian Sikh citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, who has been designated as a terrorist by the Indian government, was assassinated in Surrey in June 2023.
The police has taken the three Indians into custody and are working to establish any connect the suspects may have had with the Indian government.
Despite Canada's accusations, India has denied having any hand in Nijjar's killing and refuted all claims made by the Trudeau government as "absurd and motivated".