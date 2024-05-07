SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?

Secondly, the case of Kejriwal was different than Soren. Ahead of being arrested by ED for his alleged involvement in a land scam, Soren declared his successor. But Kejriwal wanted to continue as the CM from the prison leading to the speculation that LG Saxena could either dismiss the government or impose Presidential rule. Though the Governor didn’t take any such step, he questioned the feasibility of running the city-state from the prison several times. This matter then came up in the Supreme Court during the hearing of his interim bail and the bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna categorically said that he would not be able to perform his official duties as CM if the apex court permitted him to campaign.