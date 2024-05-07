SC Defers Verdict On Arvind Kejriwal’s Bail: Will It Impact Lok Sabha Campaigns Of INDIA Bloc?

As the Supreme Court defers its order on the interim bail plea of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the speculation over his release will continue for another few days. While the ED opposed his bail plea noting that it would ‘demoralise the common man’, the apex court said that even if it gives bail, it would not let him function as the Chief Minister.
Pointing out that his continuing as the CM might have a ‘cascading effect’ on other issues, the bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna said, “We are on the issue of propriety today, not on legality. We do not want anything to affect the functioning of the government.” The court will hear the matter on Thursday. However, the CM’s counsel in defence said, “I cannot be fettered that I will not perform my constitutional role as Chief Minister.”
In the last hearing, the same bench indicated that they might consider his bail plea keeping in mind the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. While political discussions were going on about his possible bail, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena recommended an NIA investigation against him saying that he had taken money from the banned organisation Sikh For Justice (SFJ). Nevertheless, AAP leaders including Saurabh Bharadwaj scrapped such charges and said that the governor is working on behalf of the ruling party.
Will the deference of his bail affect the INDIA bloc ahead of polling in Delhi which is scheduled for May 25? A deep look into what changed since its arrests may offer a nuanced understanding.
Since the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal on March 21, the politics of the capital has changed drastically. Firstly, his arrest worked as a glue to bring the opposition leaders together at a time when seat-sharing discussions were still going on. The big rallies of INDIA bloc members both in Delhi and Ranchi symbolically left two chairs vacant – one for Kejriwal and the other for former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. Both Sunita Kejriwal and Kalpana Soren, however, emerged as possible future faces for the party. Against this backdrop, the BJP again jumped on its nepotism bandwagon and criticised both parties for being allegedly family fiefdoms.
Secondly, the case of Kejriwal was different than Soren. Ahead of being arrested by ED for his alleged involvement in a land scam, Soren declared his successor. But Kejriwal wanted to continue as the CM from the prison leading to the speculation that LG Saxena could either dismiss the government or impose Presidential rule. Though the Governor didn’t take any such step, he questioned the feasibility of running the city-state from the prison several times. This matter then came up in the Supreme Court during the hearing of his interim bail and the bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna categorically said that he would not be able to perform his official duties as CM if the apex court permitted him to campaign.
Thirdly, Kejriwal’s arrest gave the AAP certain ground to re-boost and consolidate their cadres who in the last few years had somehow lost track due to consecutive arrests of their top leaders like Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and Satyendra Jain. Recently, though Singh got bail after six months and kickstarted a vocal campaign against what they call the ‘dictatorship’ of the Modi government, Sunita Kejriwal took the centre stage.
Fourthly, though Kejriwal’s arrest seemed to diminish the tension between the AAP and Congress – two alliance partners in Delhi but rivals in Punjab – the recent events have affected the morale of the ground-level cadres. President of Delhi Congress Arvinder Singh Lovely left the party only to join BJP two days later as the party’s alliance with AAP again shattered the boat. Although Congress leaders and corporators of MCD say they would follow the instructions of the party's high command, there is resentment as well. One of the leaders anonymously said, “One cannot forget that this is the same person (Kejriwal) who wanted to finish Congress.”
In this context, Kejriwal’s bail, analysts say, could have worked as a ground for furthering the Opposition unity and would have had an impact in both, Delhi and Punjab. Analysts add that it would have also given some moral upper hand to AAP in the election season.