Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Big Relief To Delhi CM, AAP; '21-Day Bail Won't Make A Difference,' SC Tells ED

Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise or liquor policy 'scam' and was subsequently sent to judicial custody. Kejriwal was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.