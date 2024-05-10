National

Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Big Relief To Delhi CM, AAP; '21-Day Bail Won't Make A Difference,' SC Tells ED

Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: The Supreme Court on Friday granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise or liquor policy 'scam' and was subsequently sent to judicial custody. Kejriwal was lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Trisha Majumder
Trisha Majumder
10 May 2024
10 May 2024
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal | PTI

Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Request For Bail Till June 4 Turned Down By SC

While granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said the Delhi chief minister, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The bench refused the request of senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Kejriwal, that the interim bail be granted till June 5.

June 1 is the last day of the seven-phase elections. The votes will be counted on June 4.

Arvind Kejriwal Interim Bail LIVE: Relief For AAP Ahead Of Voting In Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal's interim bail has come as a big relief for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which had been campaigning without its key leader for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, which begin on April 19.

The seven constituencies of Delhi will be voting in the sixth phase, taking place on May 25, while in Punjab, another AAP-ruled state, polling is scheduled on June 1, the seventh phase.

Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: What Is Interim Bail

An interim bail is a temporary form of bail granted during the pendency of an application for anticipatory or regular bail.

While granting Arvind Kejriwal interim bail, the Supreme Court on Friday told the Enforcement Directorate that an interim bail for 21 days will "not make much of a difference".

Arvind Kejriwal Bail News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Granted Interim Bail By Supreme Court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday got interim bail by the Supreme Court in connection with the excise policy case in big relief for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of voting in the national capital for the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise or liquor policy "scam" and was subsequently sent to judicial custody. Arvind Kejriwal was lodged in Tihar jail.

