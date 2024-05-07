Gaza War: Israeli Forces Enter Rafah, Hamas Agrees To Ceasefire Terms | Key Points

Proposed Ceasefire Deal Includes Three Stages

The proposed ceasefire agreement, put forward by Egypt and Qatar, included three stages: an initial halt in fighting, leading to lasting calm and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Palestinian territory. The deal would also ensure the release of Israeli captives in Gaza and an unspecified number of Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

About Rafah Crossing

The Rafah border crossing, located on the Egypt-Gaza border, is the only crossing point with Gaza not controlled by Israel. Under a 2007 agreement with Israel, Egypt has maintained control over the crossing, but all supplies entering Gaza through Rafah require Israeli approval.

Since Israel closed its border crossings with Gaza on October 7, Rafah has emerged as a critical lifeline for aid to reach the two million residents of Gaza.