Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits

The pop singer got the audience grooving as she sang some of her most iconic and loved tracks. As reported by Vogue, she sang a rendition of Disney's ‘Once Upon a Dream’ which was followed by ‘Into You’, ‘Seven Rings’, ‘The Boy Is Mine’, ‘We Can't Be Friends’, and ‘Yes, And’. She ended her set with a cover of ‘When You Believe’, along with Cynthia Erivo.