Fashion

Met Gala 2024: Ariana Grande Delivers A Powerful Performance With Some Of Her Iconic Hits

Ariana Grande returned to the Met Gala 2024 in style. Not only did she wow the audience with her red carpet look, she also got the crowd grooving with her performance.

Ariana Grande in a Loewe dress at the Met Gala 2024 Photo: Instagram
After stunning fashion enthusiasts across the globe at the Met Gala in 2018, Ariana Grande marked her return to fashion’s biggest night in style. The singer bedazzled the red carpet in a white Loewe dress which had a beautiful bodice that hugged her silhouette. If this wasn’t all, the singer took everyone by surprise when she performed at the Met Gala 2024 with her ‘Wicked’ co-star, Cynthia Erivo.

The pop singer got the audience grooving as she sang some of her most iconic and loved tracks. As reported by Vogue, she sang a rendition of Disney's ‘Once Upon a Dream’ which was followed by ‘Into You’, ‘Seven Rings’, ‘The Boy Is Mine’, ‘We Can't Be Friends’, and ‘Yes, And’. She ended her set with a cover of ‘When You Believe’, along with Cynthia Erivo.

The performance was enhanced by 30 dancers on stage, some of whom lifted her as she delivered her powerful vocals, and a 40-member choir from Broadway Inspirational Voices. For her performance at the Met Gala, she performed at the Temple of Dendur – a woodland-inspired set by Derek McKlane. She ditched her red-carpet white dress and was seen in a Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano.

Her dress featured an off-white spider-webbed crinoline that she wore over an organdy smock that was adorned with delicate lace and thread embroidery. Underneath, she wore a forest green draped tulle dress decked with rosettes, hand-sprayed with gold dust, and embellished with crystal and mirror embroideries, layered over a draped tulle skirt, a body suit, and a cincher in soft pastels. She finished off her look with custom hand-painted Tabis by Christian Louboutin for Maison Margiela. She was styled by Mimi Cuttrell.

On the work front, she will be next seen in ‘Wicked’ where she will play the role of Glinda.

