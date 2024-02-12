‘Wicked’ Teaser Review: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Take You To The Magical World Of Wizard Of Oz

For the unversed, ‘Wicked’ is the story of the witches of Oz. It’s not something that has been explored a lot in the novel but the stage adaptation definitely was spectacular. Now, the film version will star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. These two are the two major characters around whom the story will revolve. Elphaba is misunderstood by everyone for her unusual skin colour which is green. On the other hand, Glinda is someone who is gilded by privilege and ambition. However, she is yet to discover her true self and what her heart really wants.