‘Wicked’ Teaser Review: Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande Take You To The Magical World Of Wizard Of Oz

‘Wicked’ has been one of the most loved musicals to have ever been performed on stage. There had been talks about turning it into a film for almost two decades, and finally it’s getting made. The film was earlier supposed to release in one part, but considering the expansion of the screenplay, the makers decided it right to be released in two parts.
The first part of ‘Wicked’ is all set to release on Thanksgiving. The first look teaser of the same was released a little while ago during the super bowl, and it has already taken people all over the world by craze. The first look teaser is going viral and people have shown their love for this magical journey in leaps and bounds. Check out the first look teaser right here:
For the unversed, ‘Wicked’ is the story of the witches of Oz. It’s not something that has been explored a lot in the novel but the stage adaptation definitely was spectacular. Now, the film version will star Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. These two are the two major characters around whom the story will revolve. Elphaba is misunderstood by everyone for her unusual skin colour which is green. On the other hand, Glinda is someone who is gilded by privilege and ambition. However, she is yet to discover her true self and what her heart really wants.
The two characters meet up as students attending Shiz University which is in Oz. The two have a deep connection and their friendship grows. However, it’s after they meet the wizard of Oz that their friendship starts wobbling in troubled waters. The rest of the story revolves around how one of them tries to win everything for herself while the other tries to be the good friend and help. The two coming to crossroads is something that every friendship has faced in every person’s life.
The story seems to have a great meaning and a lot of insights to human emotions. It talks about friendship but also deals with complex topics like jealousy in friendship or fights among friends. What does one do when they’re posed with such questions in their life? Well, ‘Wicked’ tries to help by showing what one should do.
‘Wicked’ also stars Michelle Yeoh as regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz. The supporting cast also includes Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James and Keala Settle. The film has been directed by Jon M Chu. While the first part hits theatres this Thanksgiving, the second part will release on November 26, 2025.