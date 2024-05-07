Art & Entertainment

Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling Make A Big Splash With Their Fashion Opulence - View Pics

The who's who of the world of showbiz, fashion, business, entertainment and sports were seen at the prestigious Met Gala 2024. Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling and many other Indian origin celebs walked in for the grand fashion extravaganza. Here's taking you through some of the happenings from the grand event.