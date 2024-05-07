Art & Entertainment

Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling Make A Big Splash With Their Fashion Opulence - View Pics

The who's who of the world of showbiz, fashion, business, entertainment and sports were seen at the prestigious Met Gala 2024. Alia Bhatt, Mindy Kaling and many other Indian origin celebs walked in for the grand fashion extravaganza. Here's taking you through some of the happenings from the grand event.

Alia Bhatt | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alia Bhatt attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Mindy Kaling
Mindy Kaling | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mindy Kaling attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Mona Patel
Mona Patel | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Mona Patel attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Jennie Kim
Jennie Kim | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/APEvan Agostini

Jennie Kim attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Musicals group Stray Kids
Musicals group Stray Kids | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Musicals group Stray Kids attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Shakira
Shakira | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Shakira attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gigi Hadid attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Cardi B
Cardi B | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sarah Paulson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Lizzo
Lizzo | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Lizzo attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Naomi Watts attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Zendaya
Zendaya | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Barry Keoghan
Barry Keoghan | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Barry Keoghan attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Gwendoline Christie attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Erykah Badu
Erykah Badu | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Erykah Badu attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Cynthia Erivo
Cynthia Erivo | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Cynthia Erivo, left, and Ariana Grande attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Harris Reed and Demi Moore
Harris Reed and Demi Moore Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Harris Reed, left, and Demi Moore attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Janelle Monae
Janelle Monae | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Janelle Monae attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Zendaya
Zendaya | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Michael Shannon
Michael Shannon | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Michael Shannon attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jessica Biel attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Taika Waititi with Rita Ora
Taika Waititi with Rita Ora | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Taika Waititi, left, and Rita Ora attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Penelope Cruz attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez | Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lopez attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition in New York.

