Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Officially Divorced; Singer To Pay Ex-Husband $1.2 Million As Settlement

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez were considered to be one of the most beloved couples in the industry. So, when the news of the two deciding to split up surfaced in 2023, it shook the internet. Now, while the pop icon is basking in the success and love her latest album ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is garnering, her personal life has come into the spotlight yet again.
However, this time, it doesn’t concern Ethan Slater. Grande and her estranged husband, Dalton Gomez are officially divorced as per recent updates.
The real estate broker and the Grammy-winning singer have officially been divorced, as per Los Angeles Court records. Their marriage of nearly three years was officially dissolved by an LA Superior Court Judgment on March 19, 2024.
According to the Associated Press, the ‘yes, and?’ crooner had filed for divorce from her 28-year-old former husband nearly six months ago. Court records have indicated that the couple had separated about a year ago. Luckily, there were no legal complications because they had a prenuptial agreement and no children involved, making it easier to process.
The terms of their separation were finalized in October 2023, and it took about six months to obtain the judge’s order for it to take effect. As a result, the 30-year-old singer-actress will make a one-time payment of $1,250,000 to Gomez with no future alimony. Additionally, she will allocate him half of the proceeds from the sale of their home in LA and also cover $25,000 towards his attorney fees.
Like many Californian divorces, the former couple cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split. However, at that time, an insider close to the two had told TMZ, “There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.” But, given the situation now, it’s unknown what kind of a relationship the two share.
Ariana Grande and Gomez started dating in 2020 and linked up during the pandemic. The two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at the singer’s home in Montecito, California in 2021.