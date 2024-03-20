Ariana Grande-Dalton Gomez Officially Divorced; Singer To Pay Ex-Husband $1.2 Million As Settlement

Like many Californian divorces, the former couple cited ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their split. However, at that time, an insider close to the two had told TMZ, “There is still a strong mutual love and respect between Ariana and Dalton and they wanted to make sure everything was done right in lockstep with one another.” But, given the situation now, it’s unknown what kind of a relationship the two share.