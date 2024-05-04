2024 World Press Freedom Index: Who Guarantees Media Freedom The Most (Top 10)

Outlook International Desk

Every year, RSF Reporters Without Borders releases the World Press Freedom Index. The Index ranks countries based on how much freedom their press or media have. Which country do you think tops the list in 2024?

And where does the USA stand?

1. Norway

Global Score: 91.89

Norway has a sturdy legal framework ensuring press freedom. Its media landscape is dynamic, with a robust public service broadcaster and a diverse private sector. Publishing companies in Norway uphold significant editorial independence, contributing to a vibrant media market.

2. Denmark

Global Score: 89.6

There has been a notable surge in interest in traditional investigative journalism in Denmark, particularly concerning healthcare-related topics.

3. Sweden

Global Score: 88.32

Sweden, the pioneer in enacting press freedom legislation, holds a strong commitment to media autonomy. However, despite this supportive environment, journalists still face threats, online harassment, and malicious legal actions.

4. Netherlands

Global Score: 87.73

The assassination of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries in July 2021 sent shockwaves through both a society that cherishes press freedom and the authorities who have established an advanced system to safeguard journalists.

5. Finland

Global Score: 86.55

Media enjoys freedom in Finland ever since the first law against censorship was enacted in 1776 under Swedish rule. Nevertheless, recent state secrecy lawsuits and a court decision challenging the legal protections of journalists have fostered an atmosphere of uncertainty within the profession.

6. Estonia

Global Score: 86.44

While press freedom is legally and politically assured, journalists encounter the threat of self-censorship owing to anti-defamation laws and cyberbullying.

7. Portugal

Global Score: 85.9

Portugal boasts a robust freedom of the press, allowing journalists to report without constraints. However, they contend with economic, legal, and security obstacles in their work.

8. Ireland

Global Score: 85.59

Ireland maintains a generally positive environment for press freedom, enabling journalists to operate freely and without obstruction. Nonetheless, there are lingering concerns regarding the future financial support for media outlets, including the public service broadcaster RTÉ.

9. Switzerland

Global Score: 84.01

While Switzerland generally provides a secure and supportive environment for journalists, press freedom has encountered a less favorable political climate in recent years.

10. Germany

Global Score: 83.84

Although the overall legal environment is favourable to journalism, security law reforms have granted intelligence agencies broader powers that undermine journalists’ fundamental rights. Furthermore, access to information is fragmented, media pluralism has been threatened and violence against journalists is increasing.

55. USA

Global Score: 66.59

Following a notable surge in 2020, instances of press freedom violations have notably decreased in the United States. However, substantial structural obstacles to press freedom persist in a nation that was historically regarded as a beacon for freedom of expression.

