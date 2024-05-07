In Photos: Brazil Floods

People wade through an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
A military police carries water bottles for flood victims after heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
View of an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
A street is flooded after heavy rain in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
A woman, cradling a dog, wades through a street flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.
A woman is rescued from an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.