In Photos: Brazil Floods

Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil witnessed severe flooding after heavy rains and the lives of residents have come to a standstill.

Brazil Heavy Rains | Photo: AP/Carlos Macedo

People wade through an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

1/6
Relief aid to flood victims
Relief aid to flood victims | Photo: AP/Carlos Macedo

A military police carries water bottles for flood victims after heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

2/6
Brazil Rains: flood in Porto Alegre
Brazil Rains: flood in Porto Alegre | Photo: AP/Carlos Macedo

View of an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

3/6
View of flooded street
View of flooded street | Photo: AP/Carlos Macedo

A street is flooded after heavy rain in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

4/6
Brazil Rains 2024
Brazil Rains 2024 | Photo: AP/Carlos Macedo

A woman, cradling a dog, wades through a street flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

5/6
Brazil floods
Brazil floods | Photo: AP/Carlos Macedo

People wade through an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

6/6
Rescue operation after rains
Rescue operation after rains | Photo: AP/Carlos Macedo

A woman is rescued from an area flooded by heavy rains in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul state, Brazil.

