Steve Stanulis: From NYPD Cop To Hollywood Hitmaker

This multifaceted creative force has worn many hats throughout his career, from actor and producer to director and author. But Stanulis' journey is more than just a collection of titles—this is a guy who shows up, puts in the work, and never lets a setback keep him down.
From the Blue to the Bright Lights
Stanulis' story begins on Staten Island, where his path took an unexpected turn after an injury forced him to trade his police badge for a security uniform. This seemingly like a detour, however, opened doors to the world of Hollywood A-listers. While ensuring the safety of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Stanulis' ambitions didn't wane. He soon found himself drawn to the spotlight and the power of storytelling, both in front of and behind the camera.
Stanulis Films: Indie Roots Blossoming into Awards Recognition
Stanulis' creative vision extends beyond acting. He's the CEO of Stanulis Films, a production company making waves across the industry. Their projects have garnered acclaim at prestigious film festivals like Venice and have even generated Oscar buzz.
One of Stanulis Films' biggest hits is the mockumentary series "Great Kills," starring Stanulis alongside Eric Roberts. The show's quirky protagonist, Thomas Lynch, has captivated audiences, and a highly-anticipated second season is on the horizon.
Great Kills: Season Two Promises Chilling Thrills and Dark Laughs
"Great Kills" doesn't shy away from pushing boundaries, and its second season promises to dive even deeper into the intricate world of Thomas Lynch. Expect the unexpected as the plot thickens and Lynch finds himself entangled in a high-stakes game of survival. The addition of new cast members like Eric Roberts, Bai Ling, and Cathy Moriarty promises to inject fresh dynamics and raise the stakes for our morally ambiguous protagonist. Great Kills' signature blend of dark humor and stark realism will undoubtedly reach new heights, making the second season a must-watch for fans of the genre and newcomers alike.
This project demonstrates Stanulis' ability to produce content that resonates with viewers, a talent further showcased in the film "Monica." This touching story about family ties garnered a Spirit Award nomination and has critics whispering about potential Oscar recognition.
Driven by Family, Fueled by Passion
Stanulis' road to success wasn't paved with privilege. The emotional absence of his father instilled in him a fierce independence. "I became my own pillar because I had to," says Stanulis.
Despite facing challenges that could have easily derailed his dreams, he persevered. He boasts a strong determination fueled by a family-oriented perspective. Now a proud father of three, Stanulis prioritizes projects that align with his values and hopes to inspire his children to pursue their own ambitious dreams.
Beyond the Screen: Stanulis' Multifaceted Approach to Success
Stanulis' influence extends beyond the silver screen. His captivating presence has found a new platform in the form of his podcast, "Screw The Clout," produced in partnership with Bleav. This podcast offers listeners a glimpse into the captivating world of showbiz and beyond, delivered with Stanulis' signature style.
Furthermore, Stanulis has leveraged his experience in law enforcement and Hollywood into a unique coaching program. Through Steve Stanulis Coaching, he empowers others with the tools and strategies he's developed throughout his extraordinary career.
A Life Lived Loud: Following Steve Stanulis' Journey
Steve Stanulis' story is an inspiration. His dedication to his craft and his belief in the power of dreaming big are infectious. From his award-winning productions to his insightful podcast and empowering coaching program, Stanulis continues to break new ground.
Be sure to follow Steve Stanulis on Instagram to stay updated on his latest endeavors and gain insights from this Hollywood powerhouse.